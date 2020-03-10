Penalty report from Phoenix Raceway

NASCAR announced Tuesday it has fined crew chief Paul Wolfe $10,000 for one unsecured lug nut on the No. 22 of race winner Joey Logano’s Team Penske Ford Mustang following Sunday’s race in Phoenix.
No other penalties were assessed by NASCAR.
Unless Joe Nemechek, who hasn’t won a NASCAR Xfinity race since 2004, wins Saturday’s Xfinity event at Atlanta Motor Speedway (4 p.m. ET on FS1), the series will accomplish something that hasn’t been done since Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s first championship season in the series
A non-Nemechek winner will become the fifth driver to earn their first victory at a track in the opening five races of the season.
They’ll have Brandon Jones to thank.
When Jones passed Kyle Busch with 20 laps to go on his way to a win at Phoenix Raceway last weekend, he kept Busch from claiming his 12th series victory on the 1-mile track.
While it was Jones’ second career Xfinity win, it was his first at Phoenix.
Jones followed Noah Gragson‘s first career win to open the year at Daytona, Chase Briscoe‘s first win at Las Vegas and Harrison Burton‘s first career victory at Auto Club Speedway.
Now here’s where we make you feel old.
The Xfinity Series has not seen a new track winner in each of the first five races of a season since 1998. That year, the first 10 races of the year featured new track winners, including the first career wins of Earnhardt and Matt Kenseth.
The streak is primarily a sign of the times. The trio of Cole Custer, Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell, who won 34 of 99 Xfinity races over the previous three seasons, have moved to the Cup Series.
It’s also a result of NASCAR limiting drivers who earn points in the Cup Series to five Xfinity starts a year.
Busch isn’t scheduled to make another Xfinity start until May 23 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, with six races between starts. Brad Keselowski also competed in Phoenix, but a Team Penske spokesperson said the team hasn’t solidified the remaining schedule for its No. 12 car.
The streak could continue next weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
None of the current full-time Xfinity drivers have won there. Even though Earnhardt is slated to compete in the March 21 race, he hasn’t won there in five career starts.
What’s the next track the Xfinity Series will visit where one of its full-time drivers has already won?
The May 2 race at Dover International Speedway. Justin Allgaier won the spring 2018 race there.
What are your takeaways from the West Coast swing?
Nate Ryan: Hendrick Motorsports is back. Paul Wolfe and Joey Logano are a winning combination. Joe Gibbs Racing needs to regroup but isn’t out of the ballgame by any stretch.
Dustin Long: How Goodyear’s ability to bring a tire that wears more is changing the game. Hendrick Motorsports’ performance. The speed of Martin Truex Jr.’s car and how he’ll be a factor once he avoids the various issues that plagued him. Harrison Burton’s performance in Xfinity, which included a win and three top fives during this swing.
Daniel McFadin: Despite Ford and Joey Logano winning two of the three races, it doesn’t feel like any team or manufacturer has an outright advantage over everyone else. The races at Phoenix and Auto Club had a distinct energy to them that they’ve lacked in general over the years. The season has a some momentum behind it, let’s hope it stays on track in Atlanta.
Jerry Bonkowski: First, we’re seeing Chevrolet teams starting to shake off the struggles of the new Camaro at Daytona and Las Vegas and are coming back to prominence quickly if Fontana and Phoenix are any indication. Second, Ford continues to show its mastery over Toyota and Chevy. This could be a huge season for Fords if the current trend continues. Lastly, Toyota is uncharacteristically struggling with little consistency between teams (other than perhaps Erik Jones and Denny Hamlin).
Who scores their first career Cup win next: Matt DiBenedetto, William Byron, Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell, Cole Custer or someone else?
Nate Ryan: William Byron.
Dustin Long: Matt DiBenedetto. He will give the Wood Brothers their 100th Cup victory.
Daniel McFadin: William Byron. While DiBenedetto is the most experienced in Cup of the group, Byron has more time in quality equipment, from the Truck Series up through Cup. DiBenedetto hasn’t shown us a complete race in the No. 21 yet as he re-calibrates his talent and knowledge to what he has to work with.
Jerry Bonkowski: This is a tough question because all of the drivers listed have the ability, they just need some luck. But if I had to pick one, it would probably be Tyler Reddick. Even though he had a disappointing outing at Phoenix, he still has been the best-performing rookie in Cup this season and has even outshined his veteran teammate, Austin Dillon, at times.
Do you think anyone will beat Kyle Busch to collect any of the bounties in the Truck Series this weekend at Atlanta?
Nate Ryan: No. Kyle Busch knows best when he says Kyle Larson is his main threat at Homestead-Miami Speedway a week later.
Dustin Long: No. Kyle Busch wins this weekend.
Daniel McFadin: My heart says yes, but my gut says no. Chase Elliott will be the primary challenger, but this will be his first Truck Series start since 2017. Meanwhile, Busch has won in five of his 11 Truck Series starts at Atlanta since 2005. Regardless, this is the most excited I’ve been for a Truck Series race not held on dirt or a road course since … let me get back to you on that.
Jerry Bonkowski: Unless Busch wrecks or suffers mechanical problems, I don’t believe anyone takes the bounty in Atlanta. Rather, I believe Kyle Larson has the best chance to do so the following week in Miami.
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 7-8 p.m. ET on NBCSN and will recap this past weekend’s action at Phoenix Raceway.
Jeff Burton will be joined by Steve Letarte and Parker Kligerman.
If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.
Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.
Click here at 7 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.
After three weekends on the West Coast, NASCAR returns to the Southeast this weekend to race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
All three national series will be in action, with the Gander RV & Outdoors Series racing for the first time since Las Vegas.
Here are the preliminary entry lists for all three series.
Cup – Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 (2 p.m. ET Sunday on Fox)
Thirty-eight cars are entered in the race.
Ross Chastain is entered in his fourth race in Roush Fenway Racing’s No. 6 Ford as Ryan Newman continues to recover from a head injury.
Brad Keselowski won this race last year over Martin Truex Jr. and Kurt Busch.
Xfinity – EchoPark 250 (4 p.m. ET Saturday on FS1)
Thirty-six cars are entered for the race.
Myatt Snider is entered in Richard Childress Racing’s No. 21 Chevrolet.
Jeffrey Earnhardt is entered in JD Motorsports’ No. 15 Chevrolet for his first start of the year.
Christopher Bell won this race last year over Cole Custer and Justin Allgaier.
Trucks – Vet Tix Camping World 200 (1:30 p.m. ET Saturday on FS1)
It’s officially bounty week in Truck Series.
Among the 38 trucks entered into the event (only 32 will qualify for it) are three full-time Cup Series drivers who will attempt to earn the $100,000 bounty placed against Kyle Busch by Kevin Harvick and Marcus Lemonis, the CEO of the series sponsor.
The trio of bounty hunters include:
Chase Elliott, who is entered in GMS Racing’s No. 24 Chevrolet.
John Hunter Nemechek, entered in NEMCO Motorsports’ No. 8 Chevrolet
Brennan Poole, entered in On Point Motorsports’ No. 29 Toyota.
If any of the drivers are able to finish ahead of Busch in the race, he will claim the bounty. If none of them do, Kyle Larson and Erik Jones will get a shot a Busch and the $100,000 next weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Also entered in the race is Ryan Truex in Niece Motorsports’ No. 40 Chevrolet.
Busch won this race last year over Johnny Sauter and Grant Enfinger.