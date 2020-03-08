Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Three things to watch in today’s Cup race at Phoenix

By Dustin LongMar 8, 2020, 12:53 PM EDT
Leave a comment

AVONDALE, Ariz. — For the first time in the playoff era, Cup teams will race at the track that will host the championship race later in the season.

But that’s only part of the intrigue with today’s race at Phoenix Raceway (3:30 p.m. ET on Fox).

Here are three things to watch:

1. Short runs vs. long runs

Today marks the debut of the short track package, which will be used at all tracks 1 mile or less in length and the road courses. The package is similar to what was used in 2018. There’s also a new tire and the PJ1 traction compound is back on the track.

But for all the changes, seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson said some things will remain the same in today’s race.

“Short run is so important here,” Johnson said. “To a certain extent, everybody ends up at the same pace when the tires are really hot and mad. It’s what you can do on the short run to create passing opportunities and keep track position.

“For me your opportunity to get track position has always been early in a run, regardless of tire falloff especially since they’ve repaved it. Sure, long runs are important, but, man, it takes you 10 laps to pass a guy on a long run and the short run you can get four or five if things are working right.”

 

2. Will history repeat?

Since this short track package Is similar to 2018, it’s easy to go back and look to the 2018 results and look at those results as a guide for what might happen today.

Kevin Harvick won the 2018 spring race at Phoenix. Kyle Busch won the 2018 fall race.

Harvick showed good speed over a longer run in Friday’s practice.  He ranked No. 1 in best average speed over 10 consecutive laps. He ranked No. 1 in that category in the final practice for both the 2018 spring and fall races at Phoenix.

Harvick starts second today. Chase Elliott is on the pole.

MORE: Today’s Cup starting lineup

“Starting up front is going to be important to not have to deal with as much traffic early until we get our arms wrapped around our cars to what is right, what is wrong, what we need to do and where we need to run on the racetrack and those type of things,” Harvick said. “It’s been an interesting weekend so far, but I think as you look at the race, the cars are going to be a handful to drive. You’re just going to have to make yours faster than the other handful.”

 

3. Parity continue?

The first three races have seen three different winners (Denny Hamlin at Daytona, Joey Logano at Las Vegas and Alex Bowman at Auto Club).

The season also has seen each of the three manufacturers win this season.

And three different teams have won with Joe Gibbs Racing, Team Penske and Hedrick Motorsports winning.

Team Penske and Hendrick has shown some strength this weekend. One team that showed good speed in practice is Stewart-Haas Racing.

SHR has one win in the last 13 races, dating back to last season. That victory came at Texas in the playoffs with Kevin Harvick. Can SHR become the fourth different team to open the season with a win?

Blaney, Hamlin, Keselowski involved in Phoenix wreck

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiMar 8, 2020, 4:33 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Cup points leader Ryan Blaney, Penske teammate Brad Keselowski and Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin were involved in a Lap 64 crash that damaged all three vehicles in Sunday’s Cup race at Phoenix Raceway.

The trio were entering Turn 3, transitioning from the untreated part of the track and up into the section of track that has PJ1 traction compound applied to it.

Hamlin, who suffered heavy right front damage, got into the rear of Keselowski, while Blaney — with nowhere to go — slammed into the rear of Hamlin’s car.

Blaney’s car suffered the most damage. He took his Ford Mustang to the garage and is out of the race. Repairs were made to Hamlin’s car on pit road and he is back on the track. Keselowski has been able to continue.

“It looks like (Hamlin) just tried to send it on there below (Keselowski), got loose and hit him, then over-corrected and got us in the left front, and then we got up in the dirt and ran right into the fence,” Blaney told Fox Sports. “(We were a) bystander in that one. It sucks that it happened that early in the race.”

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Today’s Cup race at Phoenix: Start time, lineup and more

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiMar 8, 2020, 6:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

NASCAR wraps its three-race West Coast swing today at Phoenix Raceway.

Phoenix will host the championship race in November. Today’s race marks the first time in the Cup playoff era that the series has raced at a track that will host the title event more than once in a season.

Here’s all the info you need for today’s race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:37 p.m by Bryan Derbyshire, Casey Callinsky and their families. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:45 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage opens at 11:30 a.m.  Driver/crew chief meeting is at 1:30 p.m. Driver introductions are at 3 p.m. The invocation will be given at 3:30 p.m. by Pastor Rick Derbyshire. The National Anthem will be performed at 3:31 p.m. by actor Skylar Astin, star of “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.”

DISTANCE: The race is 312 laps (312 miles) around the 1-mile oval.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 75. Stage 2 ends on Lap 190.

TV/RADIO: Fox will televise the race. Coverage begins at 3. Motor Racing Network’s coverage will begin at 2:30 p.m. and can also be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 68 degrees and 0% chance of rain at the race’s start.

LAST TIME: Kyle Busch won this race last year over Martin Truex Jr. and Ryan Blaney. Denny Hamlin won last fall’s playoff race over Kyle Busch and Ryan Blaney.

TO THE REAR: Martin Truex Jr. (engine), John Hunter Nemecheck (radiator change)

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for Cup lineup

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Jimmie Johnson to test McLaren IndyCar on April 6

Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images
By Dustin LongMar 7, 2020, 11:24 PM EST
1 Comment

AVONDALE, Ariz. – Seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson said he’s scheduled to test an IndyCar for McLaren on April 6 at Barber Motorsports Park.

The test will take place a day after the NTT IndyCar Series race at the 2.38-mile, 17-turn course, which is about 50 miles from Talladega Superspeedway.

“I’m thankful that I’m going to get a proper test and look at it and kind of re-evaluate it after that,” Johnson said Saturday at Phoenix Raceway.

MORE: McLaren SP engineer believes Jimmie Johnson would adapt well to IndyCar

The test also will come the day after Johnson races in the Cup event at Bristol Motor Speedway.

“I think Bristol is NASCAR’s most physical track and then Barber is IndyCar’s most physical track,” Johnson said. “I’m working hard to make sure my neck is prepared and certainly my shoulders. There’s no power steering in those IndyCars. I’m told when the rubber is down from the IndyCar race, the grip level is going to be higher, the demands on the driver are going to be higher. I’ll be coming in after our toughest race. I love a good physical challenge and here we go.”

Johnson, who is in his final full-time Cup season, has expressed an interest in racing in IndyCar on a road course, among other forms of racing. Johnson attended the first day of IndyCar preseason testing Feb. 11 at Circuit of the Americas as a guest of Arrow McLaren SP’s Zak Brown, who also oversees McLaren’s F1 team.

“Jimmie has been talking about it for a little while and looking at different options,” five-time NTT IndyCar champion Scott Dixon told NBC Sports in February. “He’s been super keen coming to IndyCar races. That is just him. He’s a racer and wants to try something else.”

Johnson was fitted for an IndyCar seat Wednesday. It was his first time to sit in an IndyCar with the aeroscreen, the ballistic, canopy-like windscreen designed to keep debris from hitting drivers in the open-cockpit cars. The aeroscreen debuts this season.

“I am taller, so I feel good about the aeroscreen,” Johnson said. “When I drove the F1 car (in a 2018 ride swap at Bahrain International Circuit with Fernando Alonso), I was taller than Fernando and my head was exposed. We had a hard time keeping my helmet on my shoulders, it kept trying to blow off. So the aeroscreen certainly helps with that, which is really nice. I think safety has gone up tremendously with the aeroscreen on.”

While Johnson has been adamant about not racing ovals in IndyCar, would the aeroscreen’s usage change his mindset?

“I’m going to keep a close eye on the year and the safety that is in the aeroscreen development,” Johnson said. “I really don’t have a desire to run ovals. … Texas, no thanks. Indy, it is Indy and so it weighs on me and makes it harder to say no thanks, but I’m just not interested in them.”

 

Martin Truex Jr. seeks to put Auto Club frustrations behind him

Getty Images
By Dustin LongMar 7, 2020, 7:58 PM EST
Leave a comment

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin both say they’ve reached an understanding after Truex expressed frustration with how his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate raced him last weekend at Auto Club Speedway.

Truex’s 14th-place day was filled with colorful language on the radio. He expressed frustration with multiple drivers, including Hamlin.

“I was more frustrated about him pinching me into the wall … and all but cut a right front tire down there and barely finished the race,” Truex said Saturday at Phoenix Raceway. “I was frustrated mostly about that, but we had a really good conversation about the package and what we expect of each other. I feel very comfortable racing with Denny. I always have. We talked some things over. I think there are some things we can do to help each other out a little bit more.”

Said Hamlin: “I think we both understand that 550 (horsepower) racing makes it extremely difficult to have teammates. A lot of times because it’s so cut throat in the way that you have to race out there. You’re trying to – you don’t want to give up any runs that you’ve got. It’s a lot like superspeedway racing in my eyes. When you get runs, you have to take them. You have to put yourself in the best line possible. I think we both understand that for sure. I definitely see his point of view and understand his frustrations that he had. I think it was a great conversation and I think we have a better understanding of kind of where each other are mentally in those situations moving forward.”

Truex also complained on the radio about teammate Erik Jones in last week’s race but said his frustration wasn’t as much with Jones.

“It’s just one of those things where I was frustrated about passing him once and coming out of the pits behind (him),” said Truex, who had not talked to Jones about last weekend. “It’s 550 (horsepower) racing. It’s very frustrating at times especially on the big tracks. You run a guy down and you pass him and you’re in the wrong lane on the straightaway and they push somebody by you. It’s just frustrating. I was more venting about the pit crew than anything Erik has ever done. He’s been a great teammate and a great guy to race with over the year.”

Truex also expressed displeasure on the radio with Joey Logano last weekend. Truex said Saturday that the Auto Club race was just one of those days for him.

“I think everybody gets aggravated from time to time and we all lose our cool,” he said. “I’d say I’m probably one of the most low key and even-keeled guys on the racetrack and I guess that’s maybe why when I lose my mind and flip out and get mad and have a bad day — we all have bad days — I get scrutinized for it I would say more than most.

“There are other guys that sound like that every weekend but you never hear about it. It’s one of those things. I feel stupid after a race like that when I lose my marbles and just get mad and aggravated and let the competition get under my skin.”

Looking to Sunday’s race, Truex knows he will face a challenge. He will start at the rear because of an engine change. It’s the second consecutive weekend he’s had to start at the rear. Three inspection failures forced him to start at the back last weekend.

“Hopefully, we can come out of here with a strong day (Sunday),” Truex said. “I wasn’t really happy with the car (Friday in practice)) but we made a lot of changes overnight and it felt much better (in qualifying Saturday).”