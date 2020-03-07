Today’s Xfinity race at Phoenix: Start time, lineup and more

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Like its big brother, the Cup Series, the Xfinity Series wraps up its part of the West Coast swing with today’s LS Tractor 200 at Phoenix Raceway.

Noah Gragson won the season opener at Daytona, followed by Chase Briscoe’s win at Las Vegas and Harrison Burton’s win last weekend at Fontana.

Here’s the info for today’s race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 4:07 p.m by Sam Cutlip, COO of Southwest Equipment. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 4:15 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage opens at 11:30 a.m. Qualifying is at 1:05 p.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 2:20 p.m. Driver introductions are at 3:30 p.m. The invocation will be given at 4 p.m. by Xavier Siqueiro, a student from CCV Avondale. The National Anthem will be performed at 4:01 p.m. by Desert Edge High School Choir.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (200 miles) around the 1-mile oval.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 45. Stage 2 ends on Lap 90.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will televise the race. Coverage begins at 4 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s coverage will begin at 3:30 p.m. and can also be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 84 degrees and 0% chance of rain at the race’s start.

LAST TIME: Kyle Busch won this race last year, followed by Ryan Truex and Tyler Reddick. Justin Allgaier won last fall’s playoff race, followed by Cole Custer and Tyler Reddick.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying results