AVONDALE, Ariz. – Martin Truex Jr. will start at the rear in Sunday’s Cup race at Phoenix Raceway because of an engine change.

The team changed engines Saturday morning after finding an issue following Friday’s final practice session.

This has not been a good weekend for Truex. He was penalized 30 minutes of practice in Friday’s final session for failing inspection three times last weekend at Auto Club Speedway. He was not allowed to qualify because of those failures and started last weekend’s race at the rear.

Truex was 25th in final practice. He ranked 17th in best average over 10 consecutive laps in the final session.

Truex will still qualify Saturday for pit stall selection.