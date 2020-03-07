Chase Elliott takes Phoenix Cup pole from Kevin Harvick

Chase Elliott took the pole from Kevin Harvick for Sunday’s Cup race at Phoenix Raceway.
Harvick looked like he would win the pole with a speed of 137.878 mph until Elliott’s 138.116 mph effort came late in qualifying Saturday afternoon. It’s the ninth career pole of Elliott’s Cup career.
“Great to get a pole,” Elliott told FS1. “It’s always a good thing when you can put down a fast lap. Hopefully tomorrow goes good. That’s always the challenge. We’ll see and I’m looking forward to it.”
Harvick will start alongside Elliott on the front row of the 38-car race day field.
Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin was third fastest (137.841 mph), followed by Kyle Larson (137.604) and Ryan Blaney (137.457).
Sixth through 10th were Aric Almirola (137.457), Kurt Busch (137.420), last week’s winner Alex Bowman (137.321), Matt DiBenedetto (137.289) and Kyle Busch (137.247).
Qualifying results
Sunday’s race begins at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox. The race will also be broadcast on the radio on the Motor Racing Network (also mrn.com) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
Kyle Busch won the pole and will start alongside Austin Cindric on the front row in today’s LS Tractor 200 Xfinity Series race at Phoenix Raceway.
Busch and the No. 54 Toyota covered the one-mile oval at 133.983 mph, while Cindric knocked Harrison Burton, last week’s winner at Fontana, off the front row with a late run of 133.665 mph.
This will be Busch’s 24th career Xfinity start and 10th pole at Phoenix, where he’s also earned 11 wins in 23 starts. Five of those wins have been from the pole at the one-mile short track. It’s also Busch’s 68th career pole in 353 Xfinity Series races.
Burton will start third, having turned in a speed of 133.496 mph. Brad Keselowski will start forth (133.378 mph), followed by Ross Chastain (133.358 mph), Justin Allgaier (133.348 mph), Noah Gragson (133.333), Brandon Jones (133.279), Chase Briscoe (132.631) and Ryan Sieg (132.631).
A total of 39 cars made qualifying attempts for the 36-car race field. Three drivers failed to qualify: Phoenix native JJ Yeley, Matt Mills and Bayley Currey.
Qualifying results
Today’s race begins at 4 p.m. ET and will air on FS1, as well as on the radio on Motor Racing Network (including MRN.com) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
The only other on-track action today at Phoenix Raceway will be NASCAR Cup qualifying at 2:35 p.m. ET for Sunday’s FanShield 500.
Like its big brother, the Cup Series, the Xfinity Series wraps up its part of the West Coast swing with today’s LS Tractor 200 at Phoenix Raceway.
Noah Gragson won the season opener at Daytona, followed by Chase Briscoe’s win at Las Vegas and Harrison Burton’s win last weekend at Fontana.
Here’s the info for today’s race:
(All times are Eastern)
START: The command to start engines will be given at 4:07 p.m by Sam Cutlip, COO of Southwest Equipment. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 4:15 p.m.
PRERACE: Garage opens at 11:30 a.m. Qualifying is at 1:05 p.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 2:20 p.m. Driver introductions are at 3:30 p.m. The invocation will be given at 4 p.m. by Xavier Siqueiro, a student from CCV Avondale. The National Anthem will be performed at 4:01 p.m. by Desert Edge High School Choir.
DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (200 miles) around the 1-mile oval.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 45. Stage 2 ends on Lap 90.
TV/RADIO: FS1 will televise the race. Coverage begins at 4 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s coverage will begin at 3:30 p.m. and can also be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.
FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 84 degrees and 0% chance of rain at the race’s start.
LAST TIME: Kyle Busch won this race last year, followed by Ryan Truex and Tyler Reddick. Justin Allgaier won last fall’s playoff race, followed by Cole Custer and Tyler Reddick.
STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying results
AVONDALE, Ariz. – Martin Truex Jr. will start at the rear in Sunday’s Cup race at Phoenix Raceway because of an engine change.
The team changed engines Saturday morning after finding an issue following Friday’s final practice session.
This has not been a good weekend for Truex. He was penalized 30 minutes of practice in Friday’s final session for failing inspection three times last weekend at Auto Club Speedway. He was not allowed to qualify because of those failures and started last weekend’s race at the rear.
Truex was 25th in final practice. He ranked 17th in best average over 10 consecutive laps in the final session.
Truex will still qualify Saturday for pit stall selection.
The NASCAR race weekend at Phoenix Raceway continues today.
Cup and Xfinity Series teams will each qualify for their races before the Xfinity race at 4 p.m. ET.
Here’s the day’s schedule with TV and radio info:
(All times are Eastern)
10 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Cup garage open
11:30 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens
1:05 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying (single vehicle/two laps all positions) (FS1)
2:20 p.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting
2:35 p.m. – Cup qualifying (single vehicle/two laps all positions) (FS1, MRN)
3:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions
4 p.m. – LS Tractor 200 Xfinity race (Stages 45/90/200 laps = 200 miles) (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)