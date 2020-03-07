Chase Elliott takes Phoenix Cup pole from Kevin Harvick

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Chase Elliott took the pole from Kevin Harvick for Sunday’s Cup race at Phoenix Raceway.

Harvick looked like he would win the pole with a speed of 137.878 mph until Elliott’s 138.116 mph effort came late in qualifying Saturday afternoon. It’s the ninth career pole of Elliott’s Cup career.

“Great to get a pole,” Elliott told FS1. “It’s always a good thing when you can put down a fast lap. Hopefully tomorrow goes good. That’s always the challenge. We’ll see and I’m looking forward to it.”

Harvick will start alongside Elliott on the front row of the 38-car race day field.

Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin was third fastest (137.841 mph), followed by Kyle Larson (137.604) and Ryan Blaney (137.457).

Sixth through 10th were Aric Almirola (137.457), Kurt Busch (137.420), last week’s winner Alex Bowman (137.321), Matt DiBenedetto (137.289) and Kyle Busch (137.247).

Qualifying results

Sunday’s race begins at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox. The race will also be broadcast on the radio on the Motor Racing Network (also mrn.com) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

