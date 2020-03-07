Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Brandon Jones passes Kyle Busch to take Xfinity win at Phoenix

By Jerry BonkowskiMar 7, 2020, 6:39 PM EST
Brandon Jones passed Kyle Busch with 20 laps to go and held on to win Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Phoenix Raceway.

It was Jones’ second career win in 141 Xfinity starts. His previous win came last October at Kansas.

Busch started from the pole and sought his 12th career Xfinity win at Phoenix. It appeared that he was headed toward that goal, leading a race-high 78 laps, but trailed off in the final 20 laps.

Not only did Jones pass him for the lead, last week’s winner at Fontana, Harrison Burton, also got past Busch and finished runner-up Saturday.

Still, it was some consolation that each of the top three drivers were Toyota drivers for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Brad Keselowski finished fourth, followed by Justin Haley, Chase Briscoe, Noah Gragson, Austin Cindric, Ross Chastain and Riley Herbst.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Justin Allgaier

STAGE 2 WINNER: Noah Gragson

RESULTS

DRIVER STANDINGS

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Harrison Burton is on a roll. After winning last week at Fontana, he roared back for a runner-up finish in Saturday’s race. He has scored a top-five finish in each of the season’s first four races. Burton also is atop the Xfinity driver standings after Saturday’s race.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Joe Nemechek had a scary moment with 72 laps to go when his brakes went out, causing Nemechek to hit the wall and sustain moderate damage to the right side of his car. Nemechek finished 32nd. … NASCAR met with Dillon Bassett, Brandon Brown and their crew chiefs for an altercation on pit road after the race. Bassett went to Brown’s car and reached into the car on pit road. The two had made contact on Lap 137 of the 200-lap race.

NOTABLE: This was the 500th win on the NASCAR national level for Toyota.

WHAT’S NEXT: EchoPark 250, Saturday March 14 at 4 p.m. ET, at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Jimmie Johnson to test McLaren IndyCar on April 6

By Dustin LongMar 7, 2020, 11:24 PM EST
AVONDALE, Ariz. – Seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson said he’s scheduled to test an IndyCar for McLaren on April 6 at Barber Motorsports Park.

The test will take place a day after the NTT IndyCar Series race at the 2.38-mile, 17-turn course, which is about 50 miles from Talladega Superspeedway.

“I’m thankful that I’m going to get a proper test and look at it and kind of re-evaluate it after that,” Johnson said Saturday at Phoenix Raceway.

MORE: McLaren SP engineer believes Jimmie Johnson would adapt well to IndyCar

The test also will come the day after Johnson races in the Cup event at Bristol Motor Speedway.

“I think Bristol is NASCAR’s most physical track and then Barber is IndyCar’s most physical track,” Johnson said. “I’m working hard to make sure my neck is prepared and certainly my shoulders. There’s no power steering in those IndyCars. I’m told when the rubber is down from the IndyCar race, the grip level is going to be higher, the demands on the driver are going to be higher. I’ll be coming in after our toughest race. I love a good physical challenge and here we go.”

Johnson, who is in his final full-time Cup season, has expressed an interest in racing in IndyCar on a road course, among other forms of racing. Johnson attended the first day of IndyCar preseason testing Feb. 11 at Circuit of the Americas as a guest of Arrow McLaren SP’s Zak Brown, who also oversees McLaren’s F1 team.

“Jimmie has been talking about it for a little while and looking at different options,” five-time NTT IndyCar champion Scott Dixon told NBC Sports in February. “He’s been super keen coming to IndyCar races. That is just him. He’s a racer and wants to try something else.”

Johnson was fitted for an IndyCar seat Wednesday. It was his first time to sit in an IndyCar with the aeroscreen, the ballistic, canopy-like windscreen designed to keep debris from hitting drivers in the open-cockpit cars. The aeroscreen debuts this season.

“I am taller, so I feel good about the aeroscreen,” Johnson said. “When I drove the F1 car (in a 2018 ride swap at Bahrain International Circuit with Fernando Alonso), I was taller than Fernando and my head was exposed. We had a hard time keeping my helmet on my shoulders, it kept trying to blow off. So the aeroscreen certainly helps with that, which is really nice. I think safety has gone up tremendously with the aeroscreen on.”

While Johnson has been adamant about not racing ovals in IndyCar, would the aeroscreen’s usage change his mindset?

“I’m going to keep a close eye on the year and the safety that is in the aeroscreen development,” Johnson said. “I really don’t have a desire to run ovals. … Texas, no thanks. Indy, it is Indy and so it weighs on me and makes it harder to say no thanks, but I’m just not interested in them.”

 

Martin Truex Jr. seeks to put Auto Club frustrations behind him

By Dustin LongMar 7, 2020, 7:58 PM EST
AVONDALE, Ariz. — Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin both say they’ve reached an understanding after Truex expressed frustration with how his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate raced him last weekend at Auto Club Speedway.

Truex’s 14th-place day was filled with colorful language on the radio. He expressed frustration with multiple drivers, including Hamlin.

“I was more frustrated about him pinching me into the wall … and all but cut a right front tire down there and barely finished the race,” Truex said Saturday at Phoenix Raceway. “I was frustrated mostly about that, but we had a really good conversation about the package and what we expect of each other. I feel very comfortable racing with Denny. I always have. We talked some things over. I think there are some things we can do to help each other out a little bit more.”

Said Hamlin: “I think we both understand that 550 (horsepower) racing makes it extremely difficult to have teammates. A lot of times because it’s so cut throat in the way that you have to race out there. You’re trying to – you don’t want to give up any runs that you’ve got. It’s a lot like superspeedway racing in my eyes. When you get runs, you have to take them. You have to put yourself in the best line possible. I think we both understand that for sure. I definitely see his point of view and understand his frustrations that he had. I think it was a great conversation and I think we have a better understanding of kind of where each other are mentally in those situations moving forward.”

Truex also complained on the radio about teammate Erik Jones in last week’s race but said his frustration wasn’t as much with Jones.

“It’s just one of those things where I was frustrated about passing him once and coming out of the pits behind (him),” said Truex, who had not talked to Jones about last weekend. “It’s 550 (horsepower) racing. It’s very frustrating at times especially on the big tracks. You run a guy down and you pass him and you’re in the wrong lane on the straightaway and they push somebody by you. It’s just frustrating. I was more venting about the pit crew than anything Erik has ever done. He’s been a great teammate and a great guy to race with over the year.”

Truex also expressed displeasure on the radio with Joey Logano last weekend. Truex said Saturday that the Auto Club race was just one of those days for him.

“I think everybody gets aggravated from time to time and we all lose our cool,” he said. “I’d say I’m probably one of the most low key and even-keeled guys on the racetrack and I guess that’s maybe why when I lose my mind and flip out and get mad and have a bad day — we all have bad days — I get scrutinized for it I would say more than most.

“There are other guys that sound like that every weekend but you never hear about it. It’s one of those things. I feel stupid after a race like that when I lose my marbles and just get mad and aggravated and let the competition get under my skin.”

Looking to Sunday’s race, Truex knows he will face a challenge. He will start at the rear because of an engine change. It’s the second consecutive weekend he’s had to start at the rear. Three inspection failures forced him to start at the back last weekend.

“Hopefully, we can come out of here with a strong day (Sunday),” Truex said. “I wasn’t really happy with the car (Friday in practice)) but we made a lot of changes overnight and it felt much better (in qualifying Saturday).”

Starting lineup for Sunday’s Cup race at Phoenix

By Jerry BonkowskiMar 7, 2020, 4:46 PM EST
Chase Elliott will start from the pole for the ninth time in his Cup career on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway.

Elliott earned the pole during Saturday’s qualifying. Kevin Harvick will start second.

Elliott’s best finish at Phoenix is a runner-up in the fall 2017 race. Harvick has nine wins at the 1-mile oval.

Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson will start in Row 2. Ryan Blaney and Aric Almirola will start from Row 3.

Martin Truex Jr. will start Sunday’s race from the rear due to an engine change.

Click here for starting lineup

Chase Elliott takes Phoenix Cup pole from Kevin Harvick

By Jerry BonkowskiMar 7, 2020, 3:39 PM EST
Chase Elliott took the pole from Kevin Harvick for Sunday’s Cup race at Phoenix Raceway.

Harvick looked like he would win the pole with a speed of 137.878 mph until Elliott’s 138.116 mph effort came late in qualifying Saturday afternoon. It’s the ninth career pole of Elliott’s Cup career.

“Great to get a pole,” Elliott told FS1. “It’s always a good thing when you can put down a fast lap. Hopefully tomorrow goes good. That’s always the challenge. We’ll see and I’m looking forward to it.”

Harvick will start alongside Elliott on the front row of the 38-car race day field.

Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin was third fastest (137.841 mph), followed by Kyle Larson (137.604) and Ryan Blaney (137.457).

Sixth through 10th were Aric Almirola (137.457), Kurt Busch (137.420), last week’s winner Alex Bowman (137.321), Matt DiBenedetto (137.289) and Kyle Busch (137.247).

Cup qualifying results

Sunday’s race begins at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox. The race will also be broadcast on the radio on the Motor Racing Network (also mrn.com) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

