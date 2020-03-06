Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Tyler Reddick is top Cup rookie so far — but it hasn’t been easy

By Jerry BonkowskiMar 6, 2020, 3:09 PM EST
Leave a comment

Like most NASCAR Cup rookies, Tyler Reddick knew it would be a difficult transition from success in the Xfinity Series to similar success in the top echelon Cup Series.

Reddick has a bit of an edge on many of his fellow Cup rookies this season, having won the last two Xfinity Series championships.

But for a guy who is used to wins or at least top-five finishes, moving up to the Cup level has had its challenges not just for Reddick but also all other members of the 2020 Cup rookie class. Still, Reddick has made the upgrade more successful than his counterparts, being the top finishing rookie in each of the last two races, including just barely missing a top-10 showing (he finished 11th) last Sunday at Fontana.

“It’s a huge jump,” Reddick said Friday during a media session at Phoenix Raceway. “I feel like what would have been battling for top two or three in the Xfinity side is what you’re dealing with when you’re just trying to get inside the top 15 (in Cup).

“(There are) a lot of good drivers. It’s pretty crazy. You have a lot of guys who are very successful that you’re racing around.

“It’s just tough. It’s just part of it. But it’s been a lot of fun and makes the racing fun and it’s really cool to race those guys. But still, even guys like them, they have bad days and we just have to capitalize on it and make the most of those days and try to get good finishes.

Heading into Sunday’s race at Phoenix, Reddick – at 23rd place – is the highest-ranked member of the Cup rookie class of 2020. John Hunter Nemechek is right behind in 24th, Cole Custer is 26th and Christopher Bell is 32nd.

Breaking down how those four rookies have finished in the first three races:

* Daytona: Nemechek (11th), Bell (21st), Reddick (28th), Custer (37th)

* Las Vegas: Reddick (18th), Custer (19th), Nemechek (24th) and Bell (33rd).

* Fontana: Reddick (11th), Custer (18th), Nemechek (25th) and Bell (last place, 38th).

This Sunday, Reddick is looking to continue his upward climb in the final results , but knows that will be easier said than done.

“You’re probably going to out-run some good cars on days even when you aren’t running that good yourself,” Reddick said. “That just goes to show how tough it is.”

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Xfinity Series practice report from Phoenix Raceway

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinMar 6, 2020, 3:37 PM EST
Leave a comment

Ross Chastain was fastest in the first of two Xfinity Series practice sessions Friday at Phoenix Raceway.

Chastain posted a top speed of 130.610 mph around the 1-mile track.

The top five was completed by Austin Cindric (129.992 mph), Ryan Sieg (129.983), Brad Keselowski (129.805) and Auto Club Speedway winner Harrison Burton (129.730).

Keselowski and Kyle Busch are each making their first Xfinity starts of the year. Busch was 11th fastest in the session.

Kody Vanderwal suffered a mechanical issue on his No. 52 car during the session, but it did not cause a caution.

Click here for the practice report.

Check back for final practice.

Ryan Newman: ‘It’s great to be alive’

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images
By Dustin LongMar 6, 2020, 2:13 PM EST
Leave a comment

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Ryan Newman walked through the garage Friday at Phoenix Raceway saying “It’s great to be alive. If you looked at my car, it’s a miracle.”

Friday marked the first time Newman has been at the track since his horrific crash on the last lap of the Feb. 17 Daytona 500. Newman was hospitalized for two days before walking out with his two daughters.

Asked what he thought when he later saw his wrecked car: “Just lucky.”

Newman said in a previous statement that he suffered a head injury but no other injuries in the accident. He said Friday that he had no timetable for his return. Ross Chastain has driven the No. 6 Ford for Roush Fenway Racing since Daytona.

Newman talked briefly to a few reporters as he walked in the garage to the No. 6 hauler.

Newman said Friday that “I feel fine” and that “I’m just really here to support the 6 team and stay integrated with the team and have some fun, obviously. I want to see Ross do well. I’d rather be in Ross’ seat. Just want to make sure we’re doing everything we possibly can.

“I got a chance now to watch not just the 6 but the 17 (Chris Buescher) and how they work and the teamwork that goes into that. That is equally as important to me to have the opportunity to see them and watch them perform while I’m not in the racecar. I feel I should take advantage of this crazy opportunity.”

Newman surprised some Ford drivers Thursday night at a Ford event at Arizona State’s Sun Devil Stadium. Corey LaJoie shared a photo of him with Newman and Ryan Blaney at the event.

“That was the first time I have seen Ryan personally,” Blaney said Friday. “I think the first time a lot of us had seen Ryan. That was really cool to see. We sat and talked, the whole Ford group, for an hour, hour-and-a-half once he got there. We talked about a lot of stuff. It was nice to see him.

“He is full Ryan Newman caliber and it is great to see. It was cool to hear some of the process that he went through and some of the doctors that worked on him. They were very extensive with him and he has been passing everything with flying colors which is unheard of and great to hear.”

Joey Logano also was there and said: “You look at that crash and it’s just like, ‘How is he even OK? He’s walking, he’s talking like nothing happened.’ He says his memory’s not foggy. Everything is there. It’s insane.”

 

 

Practice holds for Phoenix Raceway

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinMar 6, 2020, 12:34 PM EST
Leave a comment

NASCAR announced its practice holds for the Cup and Xfinity Series today at Phoenix Raceway. Each series will hold two practice sessions.

Cup Series

Martin Truex Jr. is being docked 30 minutes in final practice for failing pre-qualifying inspection three times at Auto Club Speedway.

Kurt Busch will miss 15 minutes of final practice for failing pre-qualifying inspection at Auto Club Speedway.

JJ Yeley will miss 15 minutes of final practice for being to late inspection last week.

Xfinity Series

Nine Xfinity teams will be docked practice time today.

David Starr will miss 30 minutes of first practice for failing inspection twice.

Ross Chastain, Colby Howard and Jeff Green will miss 15 minutes of first practice for failing inspection twice.

Justin Allgaier, Ryan Sieg, Kody Vanderwal, Timmy Hill and Dillon Bassett will miss 15 minutes of first practice for being late to inspection.

Cup driver free agency scorecard: Ryan Blaney off the market at Penske

By Nate RyanMar 6, 2020, 10:15 AM EST
Leave a comment

The signing of Ryan Blaney to a multiyear extension with Team Penske removes a big name from the list of potential NASCAR free agents after the 2020 Cup season.

But there still are at least a half-dozen winners in the Cup Series whose deals are set to expire before next year.

With Hendrick Motorsports needing to fill the No. 48 Chevrolet of Jimmie Johnson, there still could be significant movement in the driver lineup of NASCAR’s premier series for the 2021 season.

Blaney becomes the second winning driver to sign an extension in the past few months. Kevin Harvick, whose deal had run through 2021, re-signed with Stewart-Haas Racing through 2023.

With Blaney’s name now off the list, here are drivers who are in the last year of their contracts:

Kyle Larson, No. 42 Chevrolet, Chip Ganassi Racing

Brad Keselowski, No. 2 Ford, Team Penske

Erik Jones, No. 20 Toyota, Joe Gibbs Racing

Alex Bowman, No. 88 Chevrolet, Hendrick Motorsports

Clint Bowyer, No. 14 Ford, Stewart-Haas Racing

Matt DiBenedetto, No. 21 Ford, Wood Brothers Racing

Aric Almirola, No. 10 Ford, Stewart-Haas Racing

Ty Dillon, No. 13 Chevrolet, Germain Racing

Bubba Wallace, No. 43 Chevrolet, Richard Petty Motorsports

Corey LaJoie, No. 32 Ford, GoFas Racing