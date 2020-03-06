Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Chase Elliott continues Hendrick superiority in final Cup practice at Phoenix

By Jerry BonkowskiMar 6, 2020, 6:45 PM EST
Leave a comment

Chase Elliott continued a recent run of superiority in NASCAR Cup practices for Hendrick Motorsports, turning in the fastest speed in Friday’s final practice at Phoenix Raceway.

Elliott was one of only two drivers who topped 134 mph in the final session with a field-best speed of 134.213 mph.

Hendrick cars have now been fastest in the last five practices dating back to the final practice session at Las Vegas two weeks ago.

Kyle Busch and his Toyota was second fastest at 134.203 mph.

Aric Almirola was the fastest Ford (133.655 mph), followed by last week’s winner at Fontana, Alex Bowman (133.403) and Ty Dillon (133.269).

Sixth through 10th were Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (132.783 mph), Joey Logano (132.670), William Byron (132.646), Erik Jones (132.616) and Brad Keselowski (132.519).

Final Cup practice results

Qualifying takes place Saturday at 2:35 p.m. ET, with Sunday’s FanShield 500 set to take the green flag at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

William Byron fastest in first Cup practice at Phoenix

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinMar 6, 2020, 4:33 PM EST
Leave a comment

William Byron topped the speed chart in the first of two practice sessions Friday at Phoenix Raceway.

Byron posted a top speed of 134.595 mph around the 1-mile track with less than five minutes left in the session. He recorded 28 laps in the session.

The top five was completed by Chase Elliott (133.849 mph), Brad Keselowski (133.309), Clint Bowyer (133.235) and Kurt Busch (133.220).

Rookie Tyler Reddick recorded the most laps in the session with 36.

Aric Almirola scrapped the wall at one point in the session, as well as Byron. Corey LaJoie got loose entering Turn 1 late in the session and smacked the wall.

Final practice is scheduled for 5:35 – 6:25 p.m. ET on FS1.

Click here for the practice report.

 

Xfinity Series practice report from Phoenix Raceway

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinMar 6, 2020, 3:37 PM EST
Leave a comment

Kyle Busch was fastest in the final Xfinity Series practice session Friday at Phoenix Raceway.

Busch, who was 11th fastest in the first practice session, posted a top speed of 129.510 mph in the session. He recorded 28 laps during period.

The top five was completed by Justin Allgaier (129.510 mph), Austin Cindric (128.723), Chase Briscoe (128.700) and Alex Labbe (128.526).

Ryan Sieg was sixth fastest.

Allgaier had the best 10-lap average at 128.490 mph.

Noah Gragson recorded the most laps in the session with 40.

Click here for the practice report.

First Practice

Ross Chastain was fastest in the first of two Xfinity Series practice sessions Friday at Phoenix Raceway.

Chastain posted a top speed of 130.610 mph around the 1-mile track.

The top five was completed by Austin Cindric (129.992 mph), Ryan Sieg (129.983), Brad Keselowski (129.805) and Auto Club Speedway winner Harrison Burton (129.730).

Keselowski and Kyle Busch are each making their first Xfinity starts of the year.

Kody Vanderwal suffered a mechanical issue on his No. 52 car during the session, but it did not cause a caution.

Click here for the practice report.

 

Tyler Reddick is top Cup rookie so far — but it hasn’t been easy

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiMar 6, 2020, 3:09 PM EST
Leave a comment

Like most NASCAR Cup rookies, Tyler Reddick knew it would be a difficult transition from success in the Xfinity Series to similar success in the top echelon Cup Series.

Reddick has a bit of an edge on many of his fellow Cup rookies this season, having won the last two Xfinity Series championships.

But for a guy who is used to wins or at least top-five finishes, moving up to the Cup level has had its challenges not just for Reddick but also all other members of the 2020 Cup rookie class. Still, Reddick has made the upgrade more successful than his counterparts, being the top finishing rookie in each of the last two races, including just barely missing a top-10 showing (he finished 11th) last Sunday at Fontana.

“It’s a huge jump,” Reddick said Friday during a media session at Phoenix Raceway. “I feel like what would have been battling for top two or three in the Xfinity side is what you’re dealing with when you’re just trying to get inside the top 15 (in Cup).

“(There are) a lot of good drivers. It’s pretty crazy. You have a lot of guys who are very successful that you’re racing around.

“It’s just tough. It’s just part of it. But it’s been a lot of fun and makes the racing fun and it’s really cool to race those guys. But still, even guys like them, they have bad days and we just have to capitalize on it and make the most of those days and try to get good finishes.

Heading into Sunday’s race at Phoenix, Reddick – at 23rd place – is the highest-ranked member of the Cup rookie class of 2020. John Hunter Nemechek is right behind in 24th, Cole Custer is 26th, Brennan Poole is 29th, Christopher Bell is 32nd and Quin Houff is 34th.

Breaking down how those six rookies have finished in the first three races:

* Daytona: Nemechek (11th), Poole (16th), Bell (21st), Reddick (28th), Custer (37th), Houff (39th).

* Las Vegas: Reddick (18th), Custer (19th), Nemechek (24th), Poole (29th), Houff (32nd) and Bell (33rd).

* Fontana: Reddick (11th), Custer (18th), Nemechek (25th), Poole (32nd), Houff (35th) and Bell (last place, 38th).

This Sunday, Reddick is looking to continue his upward climb in the final results , but knows that will be easier said than done.

“You’re probably going to out-run some good cars on days even when you aren’t running that good yourself,” Reddick said. “That just goes to show how tough it is.”

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Ryan Newman: ‘It’s great to be alive’

By Dustin LongMar 6, 2020, 2:13 PM EST
Leave a comment

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Ryan Newman walked through the garage Friday at Phoenix Raceway saying “It’s great to be alive. If you looked at my car, it’s a miracle.”

Friday marked the first time Newman has been at the track since his horrific crash on the last lap of the Feb. 17 Daytona 500. Newman was hospitalized for two days before walking out with his two daughters.

Asked what he thought when he later saw his wrecked car: “Just lucky.”

Newman said in a previous statement that he suffered a head injury but no other injuries in the accident. He said Friday that he had no timetable for his return. Ross Chastain has driven the No. 6 Ford for Roush Fenway Racing since Daytona.

Newman talked briefly to a few reporters as he walked in the garage to the No. 6 hauler.

Newman said Friday that “I feel fine” and that “I’m just really here to support the 6 team and stay integrated with the team and have some fun, obviously. I want to see Ross do well. I’d rather be in Ross’ seat. Just want to make sure we’re doing everything we possibly can.

“I got a chance now to watch not just the 6 but the 17 (Chris Buescher) and how they work and the teamwork that goes into that. That is equally as important to me to have the opportunity to see them and watch them perform while I’m not in the racecar. I feel I should take advantage of this crazy opportunity.”

Buescher said that Newman has remained engaged with the team even though he hasn’t been cleared to race.

“Ryan has been very on board and informative with everything going on,” Buescher said. “He has watched races and watched our practices and called into our meetings. He is still helping us. I think him being here will definitely be a positive thing. For one, just for morale and for everyone to see him here and all of that.”

Newman surprised some Ford drivers Thursday night at a Ford event at Arizona State’s Sun Devil Stadium. Corey LaJoie shared a photo of him with Newman and Ryan Blaney at the event.

“That was the first time I have seen Ryan personally,” Blaney said Friday. “I think the first time a lot of us had seen Ryan. That was really cool to see. We sat and talked, the whole Ford group, for an hour, hour-and-a-half once he got there. We talked about a lot of stuff. It was nice to see him.

“He is full Ryan Newman caliber and it is great to see. It was cool to hear some of the process that he went through and some of the doctors that worked on him. They were very extensive with him and he has been passing everything with flying colors which is unheard of and great to hear.”

Joey Logano also was there and said: “You look at that crash and it’s just like, ‘How is he even OK? He’s walking, he’s talking like nothing happened.’ He says his memory’s not foggy. Everything is there. It’s insane.”

Said Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin of having Newman back at the track: “We know that from all the video and pictures we’ve seen, it’s a blessing to be in this position and be talking about when he will get back in the car, especially at this time. I’m really looking forward to it, NASCAR gave us all a good update about where they’re thinking and what they’re looking at moving forward. Really optimistic about where our sport is going on the safety side of things.”

 

 