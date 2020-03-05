Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
NASCAR weekend schedule for Phoenix Raceway

By Jerry BonkowskiMar 5, 2020, 9:00 AM EST
The final leg of NASCAR’s three-race West Coast swing rolls into the Valley of the Sun this weekend at the 1-mile Phoenix Raceway.

NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series teams will be in action this weekend with the main event Sunday’s FanShield 500.

For Friday, wunderground.com forecasts partly cloudy skies with a high of 86 degrees and no chance of rain.

Saturday’s forecast is almost a mirror image of Friday for the start of the Xfinity Series race, with partly cloudy skies, a high of 85 degrees and zero chance of rain.

On Sunday, the forecast for the start of the Cup race is partly cloudy skies, a high of 74 and 1% chance of rain.

Here’s the full weekend schedule with TV and radio info:

(All times are Eastern)

Friday, March 6

11:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

12:30 – 9 p.m. – Cup garage open

2:35 – 3:25 p.m. – Xfinity first practice (FS1)

3:35 – 4:25 p.m. – Cup first practice (FS1, Motor Racing Network)

5:02 – 5:27 p.m. – Xfinity final practice (FS1)

5:35 – 6:25 p.m. – Cup final practice (FS1, MRN)

Saturday, March 7

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Cup garage open

11:30 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

1:05 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying (single vehicle/two laps all positions) (FS1)

2:20 p.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

2:35 p.m. – Cup qualifying (single vehicle/two laps all positions) (FS1, MRN)

3:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

4 p.m. – LS Tractor 200 Xfinity race (Stages 45/90/200 laps = 200 miles) (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, March 8

11:30 a.m. – Cup garage opens

1:30 p.m. – Cup driver/crew chief meeting

3 p.m. – Cup driver introductions

3:30 p.m. – FanShield 500 Cup race (Stages 75/190/312 laps = 312 miles) (FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

By Nate RyanMar 4, 2020, 1:09 PM EST
The Busch Clash will move to the Daytona International Speedway road course next season as the centerpiece of an overhaul to Speedweeks.

The season-opening exhibition event for pole winners will be held at night on Tuesday, Feb. 9. It’ll mark the official start of Speedweeks and the debut of NASCAR Cup cars on the track’s road course, which is used for the Rolex 24 and incorporates part of the 2.5-mile oval.

“We continue to look for opportunities to differentiate the Busch Clash from the Daytona 500 and obviously everything we do around Speedweeks is about building toward the 500,” track president Chip Wile told NASCAR.com. “We’ve seen growth year over year with the Busch Clash and that weekend, but to see the resurgence in road-course racing and the excitement around it from the fans, we thought, ‘Why can’t we do this?’ ”

After a wreck-plagued 2020 Clash, NASCAR will have its teams use the current model in next year’s exhibition race instead of the NextGen car. Because of the switchover to the NextGen, teams will be operating with limited fleets of cars to start 2021.

The new six-day Speedweeks schedule will begin with the Busch Clash and end with the Daytona 500 on Sunday, Feb. 14.

Daytona 500 qualifying will be held Wednesday, Feb. 10 with the qualifying races Thursday, Feb. 11 and the truck race Feb. 12. The Xfinity and ARCA races will be held Feb. 13.

“The famed road course at Daytona has a long and storied history with sports cars and motorcycles, and now we can write a new chapter on it with stock cars,” vice president of racing development Ben Kennedy said in a release. “Fans coming to the track will get to see six consecutive days of exciting NASCAR action, with no two days being the same.”

By Nate RyanMar 4, 2020, 12:29 PM EST
While monitoring the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, NASCAR’s racing schedule and business operations currently remain unchanged.

The stock-car sanctioning body has been in communication with federal, state and local health officials as well as with teams and tracks within the NASCAR industry. NASCAR released a joint statement Wednesday afternoon with IMSA and ARCA on the coronavirus.

“The health and safety of our fans, competitors, employees and everyone associated with IMSA, ARCA and NASCAR remains our top priority,” the statement read. “We are in regular communication with relevant authorities and will continue to monitor the situation closely.”

The IndyCar Series also put out a release Wednesday that its March 15 season opener at St. Petersburg, Florida, and the Indianapolis 500 wouldn’t be impacted by the outbreak.

By Dustin LongMar 4, 2020, 8:59 AM EST
Hall of Famer Tony Stewart will make his first NASCAR start since 2016 when he competes in the July 4 Xfinity race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Stewart-Haas Racing announced Wednesday morning.

“Everyone knows what Indy means to me, so I can’t think of a better place to race on Fourth of July weekend,” said Stewart, who grew up 45 minutes from Indianapolis, in a statement. “It’s going to be cool making history by turning left and right in a stock car at the Brickyard, and the racing will be full of action and contact. Any time you can drive any racecar at the speedway is special, and you know I’m going for the win. The date is already circled on my calendar.”

The Xfinity race at Indy will be broadcast on NBC.

This will be the first time the Xfinity Series races on Indianapolis’ 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course.

The 62-lap race will mark the first Xfinity start for Stewart since 2013 and 95th series race in his career.

Stewart made 18 Brickyard 400 starts in Cup, winning twice (2005 and ’07). He also has competed in five Indianapolis 500s and four IROC races at the historic track.

Stewart has eight career Cup road course wins: five at Watkins Glen International and three at Sonoma Raceway.

Stewart’s most recent road course outing came in a demonstration run last October at Circuit of the Americas when he took a Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Mustang outfitted with a passenger seat and drove Haas F1 Team drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen around the track.

“It was a lot of fun for me to get in one of our Ford Mustangs and do that exhibition run at COTA,” Stewart said in a statement. “It kind of got my juices flowing to get back in a car again, and what better place to come back than Indianapolis Motor Speedway.”

Details about Stewart’s car number and sponsor will be announced later.

“People sometimes say, ‘We miss seeing you behind the wheel,” and I’m like, ‘Well, you’ve just got to go to different places now,’ ” Stewart said in a statement. “I’m racing 100 times a year in a sprint car, but seeing some of these road-course races – especially the Roval at Charlotte – piqued my interest a bit, and running the stock car at COTA, it kind of fed my hunger. All of it has led me back to the place I’ve always called home – Indy.”

By NBC Sports StaffMar 4, 2020, 7:00 AM EST
Alex Bowman is the big man on the Hendrick Motorsports’ campus, at least for this week, following his win Sunday at Auto Club Speedway.

The win also places him at No. 1 on this week’s edition of the NBC Sports Power Rankings. Bowman overthrows Joey Logano, who fell to a four-way tie for sixth.

Thirteen drivers earned votes this week.

Here’s this week’s power rankings:

1. Alex Bowman (38 points out of 40): Dominated Auto Club 400 from start to finish. Was fast in practice and carried it through the race. Last week: 10th

2. Ryan Blaney (32 points): It’s not often someone who has finished outside the top 10 in his last two races is this high in the power rankings, but Blaney’s overall performance through three races is undeniable. The No. 12 team just needs to close the deal. Last week: 3rd

3. Jimmie Johnson (31 points): When you weren’t looking, the seven-time champion posted top-10 finishes in every stage through three races (plus a runner-up in his Daytona 500 qualifying race). Can Johnson carry this momentum to the first race of the season on a flat track? Last week: 9th

4. Kevin Harvick (21 points): Through three races Harvick is the only driver to place in the top 10 in each event. Last week: 2nd

5. Brad Keselowski (20 points): After crashing out of the Daytona 500, Keselowski has posted finishes of seventh and fifth as Team Penske’s strong showing to open the season continues. Last week: unranked

(tie) 6. Chase Elliott (16 points): After winning three stages in the first two races, Elliott finally earned a top-10 finish Sunday when he placed fourth, one of three Chevys in the top five. Last week: 4th

(tie) 6. Kyle Busch (16 points): Finally placed inside the top 10 with his runner-up finish, a result of track position gained on the chaotic final restart of the race. Last week: unranked

(tie) 6. Joey Logano (16 points): Followed up his Las Vegas win with a 12th-place finish. Also placed seventh in Stage 1. Last week: 1st

(tie) 6. Denny Hamlin (16 points): After a less-than-stellar weekend in Las Vegas, the Daytona 500 winner drove his way to a sixth-place finish. Last week: 6th

10. Kurt Busch (9 points): Another driver who earned his first top 10 of the season with his third-place result. Last week: unranked

Others receiving votes: Martin Truex Jr. (five points), Harrison Burton (one point) and Tyler Reddick (one point)