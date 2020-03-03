For the first time in its history, the Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America will begin and end in the same city.
The route for the 26th annual ride was revealed Tuesday. It will begin May 2 in Phoenix and end there on May 8. The route will travel across Arizona and Utah.
NASCAR on NBC analyst Kyle Petty will be joined by 200 participants, including 25 new riders, on the 1,500-mile journey. Among the trip’s highlights will be lapping the track at Phoenix Raceway, riding historic Route 66, visiting Grand Canyon National Park and Bryce Canyon National Park.
The ride raises funds and awareness for Victory Junction, a camp dedicated to providing life-changing camping experiences for children with chronic and serious medical illnesses. Last year’s Ride raised $1.7 million and sent 128 children to Victory Junction. The Ride has raised more than $19 million in the past 25 years.
The Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America is sponsored by Cox Automotive.
“A core tenet of the Cox values is to be a force for good in the world through a culture of giving back,” said Janet Barnard, chief people officer, Cox Automotive, in a statement. “The Ride’s support of Victory Junction has long been in alignment with these values that both Manheim, as a past presenting sponsor, and Cox Automotive share. We are proud to be affiliated with other great organizations and companies who provide life-changing support to children.”
Here is this year’s route:
May 2 — Phoenix to Lake Havasu City, Arizona
May 3 — Lake Havasu City, Arizona to Flagstaff, Arizona
May 4 — Flagstaff, Arizona to Bryce Canyon City, Utah
May 5 — Free Day
May 6 — Bryce Canyon City, Utah to Monument Valley, Utah
May 7 — Monument Valley, Utah to Sedona, Arizona
May 8 — Sedona, Arizona to Phoenix Arizona
Among the celebrities scheduled to participate are: NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty, NASCAR legends Harry Gant, Hershel McGriff and Donnie Allison, former NASCAR driver David Ragan, former racer Max Papis, former NFL great Herschel Walker and NASCAR on NBC’s Krista Voda and Rutledge Wood.
“In the past, I haven’t been able to participate for the full duration of the Ride. But when Kyle first told me about this year’s route, I said I was going to clear my schedule to be there for the whole thing because I wanted to see all of the places on the list,” said Kyle’s father, Richard Petty in a statement. “My wife Lynda and I spent a lot of time in the Southwest and it was a special place for us. I’m excited to see some of those places again and share them with Kyle.”
