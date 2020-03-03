Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Chip Ganassi chides Denny Hamlin for video

By Dustin LongMar 3, 2020, 9:09 AM EST
Car owner Chip Ganassi was not amused with a video Denny Hamlin posted Sunday night showing Hamlin bumping into the back of friend Kyle Larson while they were grocery shopping.

Hamlin’s video came hours after his push got Larson’s Chip Ganassi Racing car out of control and hit the wall early in the race at Auto Club Speedway.

Larson was running 13th and Hamlin 14th when Hamlin pushed Larson into Turn 1 on Lap 34. Larson’s car wiggled and hit the wall. Larson fell off the lead lap for repairs and went on to finish 21st.

A few hours later, Hamlin posted the video of he and Larson in the grocery store with Hamlin re-enacting the incident on the track with a shopping cart. The video had been viewed more than a quarter of a million times by Tuesday morning.

Ganassi tweeted Tuesday morning that Hamlin’s video was #badtaste:

Kurt Busch: Aggression ‘ramped up to another level’ at Auto Club

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinMar 3, 2020, 2:07 PM EST
Two days after he placed third at Auto Club Speedway, Kurt Busch described the aggression by drivers on restarts at the 2-mile track as “ramped up to another level.”

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver credited the frenetic restarts to the rules package and the stage lengths.

“(With) the package and the draft, you want to be that leader,” Busch said Tuesday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “On Track.” “You want to be the guy putting on the blocks and you don’t want to be caught in that dirty air. (You can’t race anymore with a) mindset of, ‘Oh, this is a 400-miler or this a 500-miler, we’ll take our time.’ With the way the stages are set up this year, it was a quarter, a quarter and a half of a race. Now it’s a third, a third and a third.”

The stage lengths for Sunday’s 200-lap race were 60 laps/60 laps/80 laps, just like last season. But many races this year feature shorter final stages from last season 

“You have three mini-races all in one and you’ve got to gain points from the drop of the green flag,” Busch said. “So everybody’s aggressive, pushing hard. It’s got to be a good show to watch because of how hard everybody’s driving each lap.”

One area Busch noted a change in Sunday is his desire to at least contemplate wanting to race in “dirty air,” which is usually the last thing you’d expect to hear from a driver.

“The race had a feel of when you were in the draft, the lap time felt like it was so much faster,” Busch told SiriusXM. “Because you would go down the straightaway so quick with the draft. Then of course we’d all have to fan out in the corner and grab the fresh air and make sure the handling is underneath the car. Then what’s crazy, on a green flag stop, we’d come in put tires on and go back out. If we were by ourselves, the lap time was so slow. It was dramatically different.

“It was like, ‘I need to be back in the dirty air. At the same time, I don’t want those guys around me in the corners. That takes away that tenth of a second. That quick, small reaction. ‘Is this guy going to go high? Is this guy going to go low?’ Then you end up battling that much harder now in the draft. Bottom line, the draft is twice as intense. By yourself it’s simple, it’s almost wide open, very easy all the way around the track. Two big contrasts that (were) really prevalent at Fontana.”

Busch’s third-place finish Sunday was the best result at Auto Club Speedway by Chip Ganassi Racing’s No. 1 team after three previous sixth-place finishes by Busch and Jamie McMurray.

That couldn’t be said for Busch’s teammate, Kyle Larson, who placed 21st after his early-race incident with Denny Hamlin. Hamlin was bump drafting with Larson heading into Turn 1 when Larson lost control and smacked the wall.

A few hours later, Hamlin posted a video on social media of he and Larson in a grocery store with Hamlin re-enacting the incident on the track with a shopping cart.

Team owner Chip Ganassi took to Twitter to call the the video #badtaste.

“I was confused by why they were grocery shopping together to begin with,” Busch said, adding that the incident on Sunday itself was “weird.”

“That’s what we saw a lot at Daytona, guys bump drafting on the straightaway and getting the other guy sideways and wrecked,” Busch said. “I mean you have to be aware all the time, whether Larson was starting to lift because he was catching (Erik Jones) as quick as he was, or because (Kevin Harvick) was pushing Denny. Those guys were definitely in a hooked up draft on the front straightaway, but for what reason, I don’t know. It just seemed a bit aggressive on my side. I can joke with Denny, yeah, but maybe that (video) was too soon. I would go with #toosoon on that one.”

Kyle Petty Charity Ride announces 2020 route

Photo: Kevin Kane Photography
By Dustin LongMar 3, 2020, 10:00 AM EST
For the first time in its history, the Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America will begin and end in the same city.

The route for the 26th annual ride was revealed Tuesday. It will begin May 2 in Phoenix and end there on May 8. The route will travel across Arizona and Utah.

NASCAR on NBC analyst Kyle Petty will be joined by 200 participants, including 25 new riders, on the 1,500-mile journey. Among the trip’s highlights will be lapping the track at Phoenix Raceway, riding historic Route 66, visiting Grand Canyon National Park and Bryce Canyon National Park.

The ride raises funds and awareness for Victory Junction, a camp dedicated to providing life-changing camping experiences for children with chronic and serious medical illnesses. Last year’s Ride raised $1.7 million and sent 128 children to Victory Junction. The Ride has raised more than $19 million in the past 25 years.

The Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America is sponsored by Cox Automotive.

“A core tenet of the Cox values is to be a force for good in the world through a culture of giving back,” said Janet Barnard, chief people officer, Cox Automotive, in a statement. “The Ride’s support of Victory Junction has long been in alignment with these values that both Manheim, as a past presenting sponsor, and Cox Automotive share. We are proud to be affiliated with other great organizations and companies who provide life-changing support to children.”

Here is this year’s route:

May 2 — Phoenix to Lake Havasu City, Arizona

May 3 — Lake Havasu City, Arizona to Flagstaff, Arizona

May 4 — Flagstaff, Arizona to Bryce Canyon City, Utah

May 5 — Free Day

May 6 — Bryce Canyon City, Utah to Monument Valley, Utah

May 7 — Monument Valley, Utah to Sedona, Arizona

May 8 — Sedona, Arizona to Phoenix Arizona

Among the celebrities scheduled to participate are: NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty, NASCAR legends Harry Gant, Hershel McGriff and Donnie Allison, former NASCAR driver David Ragan, former racer Max Papis, former NFL great Herschel Walker and NASCAR on NBC’s Krista Voda and Rutledge Wood.

“In the past, I haven’t been able to participate for the full duration of the Ride. But when Kyle first told me about this year’s route, I said I was going to clear my schedule to be there for the whole thing because I wanted to see all of the places on the list,” said Kyle’s father, Richard Petty in a statement. “My wife Lynda and I spent a lot of time in the Southwest and it was a special place for us. I’m excited to see some of those places again and share them with Kyle.”

Keep up with Petty and the Ride on social media at the following accounts:

Bump and Run: What team has stood out?

By NBC Sports StaffMar 3, 2020, 8:18 AM EST
Three races in, what team has stood out to you?

Dustin Long: The speed that Jimmie Johnson has shown makes his team team the one stands out the most to me. Rarely was he even close to winning last year. Last weekend at Auto Club, his average running position was 3.6, which was better than every car but winner Alex Bowman and Ryan Blaney. Johnson ranked sixth in average running position the week before at Las Vegas at 9.68.

Daniel McFadin: Despite the misfortune that’s struck him beyond his control, Ryan Blaney’s No. 12 team. There’s an alternate dimension where he’s finished in the top two in all three races this season. Despite Joey Logano‘s Las Vegas win, Blaney’s proven to be the strongest Penske car so far, which is a big deal for him in a contract year.

Jerry Bonkowski: Hendrick Motorsports. Jimmie Johnson has had two strong runs in a row, Chase Elliott has been in contention for each of the first three races, Alex Bowman won Fontana and William Byron has also looked good at times. Given that this is Johnson’s last year in Cup, I think there’s an even greater concerted effort company-wide to not only send him out a winner, but if he falls short, one of his teammates will be ready to step up to the plate. I know it’s a long season, but honestly, I wouldn’t be surprised to see three or maybe all four HMS drivers in the Championship 4 round come mid-November.

Nate Ryan: Alex Bowman. Hendrick also suffices as an answer, but Bowman’s improvement seems quantum. A month ago, he would have been near the top of my list for drivers on the hot seat. Now he seems most likely to be re-signed first among this year’s large crop of free agents.

 

How much worry should there be with the Toyota camp after the first three races of the season?

Dustin Long: Obviously there’s some concern with Toyota Racing Development President David Wilson’s tweet after the race at Auto Club Speedway agreeing with Kyle Busch that there’s work to do. Let’s see what happens the next few weeks before going into a full panic.

Daniel McFadin: On a scale of 1-10, I’d place their level of worry at a 6. Denny Hamlin has a win and second top 10. Martin Truex Jr. has had winning speed but been the victim of pit road mishaps. It took until race No. 3 for Kyle Busch and Erik Jones to get top 10s. I’d be more worried if Toyota doesn’t have a say in the outcome of this weekend’s race in Phoenix.

Jerry Bonkowski: Denny Hamlin won the Daytona 500, Kyle Busch almost won at Fontana. Sure, we’d like to see more consistency from Busch or Martin Truex Jr. and Erik Jones, but again, the season is still very young. Let’s revisit this in about six weeks – when we’re about one-fourth of the way through the season – and then we’ll see if folks will still be crying wolf like some have done already. It’s far too premature to write off the Toyota camp.

Nate Ryan: Not a lot, given that only one race (Las Vegas) is truly indicative of what’s to come the rest of the season. If the Camrys are totally out to lunch at Phoenix, then the warning flag should be raised. But otherwise, the “struggles” of Joe Gibbs Racing are purely relative to the virtually unmatchable success the team posted last year, while also a reminder that NASCAR competition always is cyclical. It still would be a stunner if JGR doesn’t have four playoff cars.

 

Is Hendrick Motorsports back?

Dustin Long: It’s nice start but it’s only two races. This is a long season. There are still many types of tracks and surfaces the series has yet to race on, so let’s not make declarative statements just yet.

Daniel McFadin: I’m cautiously going to say yes. It’s won four out of six stages so far, won one points race and one of the Daytona 500 qualifying races. Meanwhile, Jimmie Johnson has finished in the top 10 in each stage (plus he finished second in his 500 qualifying race). Take out his DNF in the 500 for a wreck and he’s on fire. Because asking if Hendrick Motorsports is back is the same as asking if Johnson is. And I think the definitive answer to that will come in Phoenix with the lower downforce package.

Jerry Bonkowski: Maybe not totally back, but certainly well on its way. And as I said in the prior question, if what we’ve seen from the four HMS drivers already continues or gets even better, this will be an organization that will have to be reckoned with. It’s rare that a four-car team can have all its teams be totally outstanding in the same season, but HMS is making its competitors stand up and take notice. 

Nate Ryan: It’s early, but the team seems as good as it’s been in five years, and the decision to double down on improving the Camaro (a major spend with a limited ROI) should be viewed as a win for Hendrick and General Motors.

Preliminary entry lists for Phoenix Raceway

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinMar 2, 2020, 4:59 PM EST
NASCAR’s West Coast swing concludes this weekend with a trip to the track that will host the championship weekend in eight months.

Cup and Xfinity Series will be in action at the 1-mile Phoenix Raceway.

Here are the preliminary entry lists for each race.

Cup – Fan Shield 500 (3:30 p.m. ET Sunday on Fox)

Thirty-eight cars are entered.

Ross Chastain is again entered in Roush Fenway Racing’s No. 6 Ford as Ryan Newman continues to recover from a head injury.

Kyle Busch won this race last year over Martin Truex Jr. and Ryan Blaney. Denny Hamlin won the playoff race over Busch and Blaney.

Click here for the entry list.

Xfinity – LS Tractor 200 (4 p.m. ET Saturday on FS1)

Thirty-nine cars are entered.

With a full field capped at 36 cars, three cars will not make the race.

Kyle Busch is entered in his first of five Xfinity Series starts this year. He will drive Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 54 Toyota.

Brad Keselowski is entered in his first Xfinity race of the year in Team Penske’s No. 12 Ford.

Daniel Hemric is entered in JR Motorsports’ No. 8 Chevrolet.

Myatt Snider is entered in Richard Childress Racing’s No. 21 Chevrolet.

Busch won this race last year over Ryan Truex and Tyler Reddick. Justin Allgaier won the playoff race over Cole Custer and Reddick.

Click here for the entry list.