Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Here’s what to know about today’s NextGen test at Auto Club Speedway

By Nate RyanMar 2, 2020, 7:00 AM EST
The next generation of NASCAR’s NextGen car will hit the track today at Auto Club Speedway.

Hendrick Motorsports’ William Byron will be driving what NASCAR is calling a “Phase 3 Prototype” over the next two days on the 2-mile oval. The brand new P3 will closely resemble the ballyhooed and dramatically overhauled NextGen car that will make its official debut on NASCAR’s premier circuit next season in what some are calling a “moon shot” for the Cup Series.

Erik Jones tested the NextGen car at Homestead-Miami Speedway (Michael Reaves/Getty Images).

The car will replace the Gen 6 in 2021, and its third iteration features many updates based off the feedback garnered from the three tests over the past five months with the P2 Prototype (the original NextGen prototype was tested only in the wind tunnel).

Richard Childress Racing’s Austin Dillon (at Richmond Raceway last October), Team Penske’s Joey Logano (at Phoenix Raceway last December) and Joe Gibbs Racing’s Erik Jones (at Homestead-Miami-Speedway in January) logged a total of 1,011 miles on the P2.

Besides a common chassis, the car also will feature 18-inch aluminum wheels, a sequential gear shifter, rear diffusers and a smaller spoiler.

Here are answers to some pressing questions entering today’s test in Fontana, California:

What has been updated on the car? Teams and drivers said the P2 was difficult to work on, so NASCAR has made adjustments. The front clip has been opened up to allow easier access to valve covers. Some of the rear compartment structure has been altered for greater efficiency and speed in changing sway bars during a practice session. Installation and removal of shocks, springs and other tuning components also should be swifter. The new car also will offer better visibility for drivers.

–What else is new? With several vendors having been selected that will be the exclusive suppliers for the NextGen car, the P3 will feature some of the parts and pieces from the companies that will play a major role in the 2021 rollout. The car will be as close as possible to what NASCAR intends to race before vendors begin producing in bulk for teams.

–When will teams begin getting the new car? NASCAR still is on track for vendors to begin making parts and pieces so that teams will begin taking delivery on NextGen cars at the end of July. There have been signs that some vendors are beginning to set up shop in North Carolina.

When is the next test? It will take place after the March 15 race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. As NASCAR cycles through its manufacturers with each test (Chevrolet, Ford, Toyota, Chevy has been the rotation so far), a Ford driver will be behind the wheel. Though the team has yet to be confirmed, Stewart-Haas Racing or Roush Fenway Racing would seem likely candidates after a Team Penske driver (Logano) was at Phoenix.

Auto Club winners and losers

By Dustin LongMar 2, 2020, 10:30 AM EST
WINNERS

Alex BowmanAfter his chance to win at Las Vegas ended because of a pit call, Bowman rebounded to win at Auto Club Speedway and score his second career victory.

Parity — A year after Toyota and Joe Gibbs Racing won 19 of 36 races, all three manufacturers have a win in the first three races of the season. Chevrolet was the last to join the group with Alex Bowman’s win. It wasn’t until race 10 last year that a Chevrolet won a Cup race.

Harrison Burton (and Kim Burton) — Among the more entertaining moments when Jeff Burton won would be seeing wife Kim Burton’s reactions over the final laps of the race. That continued this past weekend with Harrison Burton scoring his first career Xfinity win. Kim’s reactions were priceless and Harrison’s burnout was spectacular.

Anthony Alfredo Had only made 13 Truck races last year and marked his Xfinity debut this past weekend by finishing sixth for Richard Childress Racing at Auto Club Speedway.

 

LOSERS

Martin Truex Jr. Pit road woes again cost Truex a chance at a top-five finish. Instead, a slow stop led to a 14th-place finish at Auto Club.

Ryan Blaney He appeared on his way to at least a runner-up finish until he had to pit in the final laps for a tire issue. That dropped him to a 19th-place finish … but he’s still the points leader.

Christopher BellA bolt from another car put a hole in the oil cooler, ending his day. Bell has begun his Cup career by finishing 21st (Daytona), 33rd (Las Vegas) and 38th (Auto Club)

JGR puts three cars in top 10 at Auto Club but work remains

Toyota
Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinMar 1, 2020, 9:46 PM EST
A week after it failed to place a car higher than 15th at Las Vegas, Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota put three cars in the top 10, with Kyle Busch leading the way with a runner-up finish in the Auto Club 400.

But that didn’t keep David Wilson, president of Toyota Racing Development, from noting that race winner Alex Bowman “schooled us.”

Bowman led 110 of 200 laps and won Stage 1 on the way to victory lane.

Meanwhile, Toyota cars led just once for a total of three laps. That was when Martin Truex Jr. – who started at the rear after failing pre-qualifying inspection three times – battled with Bowman in the middle of the final stage.

That’s after Truex led Toyota’s only lap last week at Las Vegas.

Busch only finished second after Ryan Blaney had to pit for a corded tire with three laps to go. After starting 17th, Busch placed 10th in Stage 1 and seventh in Stage 2.

His runner-up finish is his first top 10 of the season.

“We have a lot of work to do,” Busch told Fox. “Guys did a great job here though just trying to work on it and trying to make everything we could out of it all day long, all weekend long. Interstate Batteries Camry wasn’t a second-place car, but thankfully we got a good finish out of here and try to get some points. Guys are doing all they can, I know along with everybody at (Toyota Racing Development). I appreciate all the hard work, we just have to get a little bit better. We finished the end of last year so strong, I don’t know what we’re missing here. Obviously, it’s a little bit of something here and maybe a little bit of something in a few different areas, but overall good car today.”

Behind Busch were Denny Hamlin in sixth and Erik Jones in 10th.

Hamlin was running in fourth on Lap 140 when his No. 11 Toyota brushed the wall exiting Turn 2 and he dropped to seventh.

“We’re still slow,” Hamlin said. “Our cars handled okay. If we don’t have a draft, we’re just run over. It’s tough because I feel like we’re getting beat on throttle time, but we’re also just getting murdered down the straightaways. Just need more horsepower, more downforce and less drag. If we can have all those, we’ll be better.”

Jones’ top 10 is his best finish of the season after he placed 18th at Daytona and 23rd in Vegas.

He called the race “a step in the right direction.”

“I don’t think any of us really had race-winning speed,” Jones said. “I think Kyle (Busch) got some good track position on that restart and was able to maintain. We got shuffled back and kind of had to come back from 15th. I don’t know, I think we’re off. We didn’t have anything for the 88 (Alex Bowman) or anything like that.”

After making his way to the front, Truex’s status as a contender ended with a slow pit stop on Lap 160 when a tire changer’s hand cramped up. He finished 14th.

Meanwhile, the rookie campaign of Leavine Family Racing’s Christopher Bell remains stuck in neutral after three races.

After wrecking out of the Daytona 500 and placing 33rd in Vegas following a crash, Bell was the only driver who failed to finish the race Sunday. His day ended on Lap 80 when he went to the garage after a bolt from another car struck a hole in the oil cooler on his No. 95 Toyota.

Gaunt Brothers Racing and Daniel Suarez had their best outing of the season  after failing to make the Daytona 500 and suffering a mechanical issue coming to the green flag in Vegas.

Suarez had an uneventful day and placed 28th, two laps down.

Chevrolet celebrates first win of year, strong outing by Camaro

By Dustin LongMar 1, 2020, 8:38 PM EST
More Chevrolets finished in the top 10 the previous week at Las Vegas, but Chevrolet’s performance Sunday at Auto Club Speedway was better.

Alex Bowman gave Chevrolet its first win of the season and was among three Chevy drivers in the top four. Chevrolet drivers also combined to lead 127 of the 200 laps (63.5% of the race). That Chevrolet’s strong effort came in the third race of the season was encouraging for its teams. Last season, Chevrolet didn’t score its first win of the season until the 10th race. 

After Bowman in the Chevy camp was Kurt Busch (third), Chase Elliott (fourth) and Jimmie Johnson (seventh).

Bowman’s run Sunday was no fluke. He was the fastest in both practices this weekend.

“This is a place we’ve struggled at for the last two years, so for (crew chief Greg Ives) to be able to unload that close, really the last two weeks in a row, makes my job much easier,” Bowman said. “We can really fine tune the car throughout practice instead of having to make huge changes. It’s really been our probably best couple practices the last two years that I’ve been driving for (Hendrick Motorsports), and I just attribute that to the hard work in the shop and great work over the offseason.”

So are the results from the new Camaro?

“I feel like Phoenix is going to be a good judge of that,” Bowman said. “I feel like our mile‑and‑a‑half program was very strong last year, so at the end of the year, I feel like if we would have come here, we would have been strong anyway. 

“I think the new body has helped us a lot, the new Camaro. Any change we make, we make for a reason, and Chevy did a good job with that car.”

Had there not been a caution shortly before the finish last week at Las Vegas, Bowman might have had his second win in a row. He was second late in the race and pitted under caution, finishing 13th.

That late caution jumbled last week’s results and helped some Chevy drivers earn top 10s when they hadn’t been running there. That wasn’t an issue Sunday at Auto Club Speedway.

Busch rallied from missing his pit stall when pit road was opened after the end of stage 1 — “It was just a flat out mistake on the driver part,” he said — to score his best finish of the season. 

Busch complimented his team on the radio as he came to the checkered flag.

“Excellent car guys,” he said. “Sorry about taking that shot away from us. Car felt good all weekend.”

As for the new car, Busch said: “I feel like the Chevys had a really good balance when it came to speed and long run speed. It looked like the Toyotas were just bogged down early in a run when they were wide-open. That’s why they qualified poorly.”

Elliott was encouraged by his fourth-place run, his best result this season.

I feel like we were better than we’ve been, which is good,” Elliott said. “Not good enough to win, obviously, but better than we’ve been. So, we’ll take it and move on.”

The handling on Johnson’s car went away in the final 35 laps. He had an average running position of 3.6 for the race but finished seventh. Only Bowman (1.8 average running position) and Ryan Blaney (2.9) had a better average running position than Johnson. Such a run provides another clue that the No. 48 will be stronger this season than it has the past two years.

“This team is going in the right direction,” Johnson said. “I know in my heart what I am capable of and what this team is capable of. It’s just taken a little bit to get the right people in the right places, and rebuild and get this Ally Chevy exactly where it needs to be.

“We just couldn’t adjust this car on the pits stops quite enough to get the tight out of it. It was really competitive and racy at the start of a run and then we would fade at the end. At the end, I thought I was going to blow a tire, I think I had cords on the fronts and I thought I wasn’t going to finish the race. So to salvage a top-10 out of it and two thirds in the stages, so we are headed in the right direction.”

Alex Bowman prepared to get ’88’ tattoo after Auto Club win

By Daniel McFadinMar 1, 2020, 8:38 PM EST
Alex Bowman may be visiting a tattoo shop in the near future and he can blame it on earning his second career Cup Series win.

Upon emerging from his No. 88 Chevrolet Sunday at Auto Club Speedway, the Hendrick Motorsports driver quipped to Fox that he “promised my buddy Aaron we would all get matching 88 tattoos if we won, and I think I have to go get a tattoo now, but that’ll be a good time.”

The Aaron he as referred to was Aaron Gillespie, drummer in the rock band Underoath.

The bet originated before the Daytona 500 two weeks ago.

“Pretty much everybody from Underoath was at Daytona,” Bowman said later in the media center. “We’ve been talking about it for the last two weeks. Apparently I have to get a neck tattoo, which I’m not really sure that that’s going to happen or not, but yeah, next time we’re all together, I guess we’re all going to get tattoos.”

It wouldn’t be the first time a Cup driver has gotten inked after a race win.

Richard Childress Racing’s Austin Dillon went under the needle in 2018 the night he won the Daytona 500.

Dillon got a tattoo – based on his winner’s hat – located in a spot where “You’ll never be able to see it.”