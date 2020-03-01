Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

NASCAR ejects crew chiefs for JTG Daugherty Racing

By Dustin LongMar 1, 2020, 1:02 PM EST
Leave a comment

NASCAR ejected the crew chiefs for JTG Daugherty Racing’s Ryan Preece and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. after an inspection issue was discovered before Saturday’s qualifying.

NASCAR also docked both drivers 10 points and each team 10 points for the L1 infraction. Both drivers also will move to the rear before the start of today’s Cup race at Auto Club Speedway. Stenhouse was to have started 10th. Preece was to have started 20th.

NASCAR ejected crew chiefs Trent Owens (Preece) and Brian Pattie (Stenhouse) after both teams violated Section 20.20 of the Rule Book: Assembled Vehicle Overall Rules. That section states: “Parts, systems, devices, omissions or component failures cannot affect what what should otherwise be the normal airflow over the body of the vehicle.”

“We are aware of the penalties handed down by NASCAR this morning at Auto Club Speedway,” car owner Tad Geschickter said in a statement. “Brian Burns will be the crew chief for Ryan Preece and the No. 37 team, and Eddie Pardue will be the crew chief for Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and the No. 47 team. We have no plans to appeal the penalty at this time.”

 

Alex Bowman dominates en route to Fontana win

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiMar 1, 2020, 6:34 PM EST
Leave a comment

Alex Bowman dominated, leading 110 of the 200 total laps to win Sunday’s Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California.

It was the second career Cup win for the driver of the No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, adding to last year’s triumph at Chicagoland Speedway.

Kyle Busch finished second, followed by Kurt Busch, Chase Elliott and Brad Keselowski.

Sixth through 10th were Denny Hamlin, Jimmie Johnson, in his final start of his Cup career at his hometown track, Aric Almirola, Kevin Harvick and Erik Jones.

Ryan Blaney was on track to potentially finish second, but was forced to pit with three laps to go when he suffered an issue with his right rear tire. Blaney, who led the second-most laps (54), finished 19th.

There were only three cautions in the race, including one each for the end of stages 1 and 2.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Alex Bowman

STAGE 2 WINNER: Ryan Blaney

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Kyle Busch (second) and Kurt Busch (third) both earned their first top-10 finishes of the season. Kyle finished 34th at Daytona and 15th at Las Vegas, while older brother Kurt was 33rd at Daytona and 25th at Las Vegas. … Tyler Reddick was the highest finishing rookie (11th).

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Midway through the first stage, Denny Hamlin forced Kyle Larson into the wall, causing moderate damage to Larson’s No. 42 Chevrolet. Larson pitted and lost two laps while repairs were made and was never a factor from there. Larson finished 21st. … Cup rookie Christopher Bell’s woes continue. He finished last in the 38-car field due to engine problems, following finishes of 21st at Daytona and 33rd at Las Vegas.

NOTABLE: Each of the three manufacturers have now won a race this season: Toyota (Daytona), Ford (Las Vegas) and Chevrolet (Fontana). … Making his second start for the injured Ryan Newman, Ross Chastain finished 17th, an improvement from his 27th place finish last week at Las Vegas.

WHAT’S NEXT: The three-race West Coast swing concludes at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, March 8 at 3:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Beware crossing the seams at Auto Club Speedway

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinMar 1, 2020, 10:00 AM EST
Leave a comment

Joey Logano has very clear advice when it comes to navigating the rough track surface at Auto Club Speedway.

“You better pick a lane and stick to it. That is how this place works,” Logano said Friday at the 2-mile track.

Auto Club’s 23-year-old pavement – in place since the track opened in 1997 – has been worn down into a multi-groove surface that has lots of character. That includes seams that are covered by sealant in order to keep the track from tearing up.

The combination of seams and sealer will be tricky for drivers in today’s Auto Club 400 (3:30 p.m. ET on Fox).

“The seams here are very wide and have that sealer in there and that sealer isn’t very grippy at all,” said Logano, who described the width of the seams as four inches or more.

“Our tires aren’t that wide, so you think about how you are losing a lot of your grip,” Logano said. “I don’t know if you guys have ever walked on the race track here but if you find the seams, you can stick your finger right through the sealer. It is really soft and squishy and I don’t know how it even works but I guess it does. You can tell that there is going to be way less grip on those just by touching it.

“So when you have a fairly narrow tire going across something that is four or six inches long, you are losing the majority of your grip and you kind of get stuck on them to where you can’t get lower in the corner and you almost just have to bail and get above it to where you can get your right sides (tires) back on asphalt.”

Logano, who starts seventh in today’s race, said a lot of passes are made at Auto Club when a car arches down into a corner and reaches the last seam and its momentum is stopped, resulting in the car missing the bottom of the track.

“The car behind them is able to make the bottom and make a pass that way,” Logano said. “You have to be smart when you cross them.

“Especially leaving (Turn) 2, you cross over them so quickly that your car really just wants to take off. The seams are tough. They have been there awhile though and it gives this place plenty of character to try to work around. This place has more little details like that that a driver and team needs to overcome more than maybe any other track we go to when it comes to bumps, seams, the surface wearing out, different lines. It is really hard to practice here and know what you need for the race and what lanes you are going to be racing.”

Matt DiBenedetto, who starts 12th today, noted every driver has to cross the seams at “some point.”

“For the majority of the corner you do not want to lay your right sides on them or else it feels terrible,” DiBenedetto said. “You have to be so precise. It is inches of where you run your car here line wise. It is really sensitive.”

 

 

Today’s Cup race at Auto Club: Start time, lineup and more

By Daniel McFadinMar 1, 2020, 6:00 AM EST
Leave a comment

The West Coast swing continues today for the Cup Series with the Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway.

It’s the third race of the year. A Toyota won at Daytona and a Ford won in Las Vegas. Can a Chevy driver break through in Fontana?

Here’s all the info you need for today’s race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:37 p.m by actor David Boreanaz. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:46 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage opens at 11:30 a.m.  Driver/crew chief meeting is at 1:30 p.m. Driver introductions are at 3 p.m. The invocation will be given at 3:30 p.m. by Jodi King, contemporary Christian artist from Love & The Outcome. The National Anthem will be performed at 3:31 p.m. by Malea Emma.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (400 miles) around the 2-mile oval.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 60. Stage 2 ends on Lap 120.

TV/RADIO: Fox will televise the race. Coverage begins at 3. Motor Racing Network’s coverage will begin at 2:30 p.m. and can also be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for cloudy skies with a high of 55 degrees and 24% chance of rain at the race’s start.

LAST TIME: Kyle Busch won this race last year over Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski.

TO THE REAR: Ryan Preece (engine change/inspection violation) and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (inspection violation)

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup.

Results, point standings after Xfinity race at Auto Club Speedway

By Daniel McFadinFeb 29, 2020, 7:23 PM EST
1 Comment

Harrison Burton and Riley Herbst gave Joe Gibbs Racing a 1-2 finish in Saturday’s Xfinity race at Auto Club Speedway.

Burton earned his first career Xfinity win in his 12th start.

The top fives was completed by Austin Cindric, Ryan Sieg and Justin Haley.

Click here for the results

Point standings

Burton is now the points leader through three races. He has a 10-point advantage over Chase Briscoe.

The top five is completed by Cindric (-18), Sieg (-24) and Haley (-31).

Click here for the point standings.