Today’s Cup race at Auto Club: Start time, lineup and more

The West Coast swing continues today for the Cup Series with the Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway.
It’s the third race of the year. A Toyota won at Daytona and a Ford won in Las Vegas. Can a Chevy driver break through in Fontana?
Here’s all the info you need for today’s race.
(All times are Eastern)
START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:37 p.m by actor David Boreanaz. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:46 p.m.
PRERACE: Garage opens at 11:30 a.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 1:30 p.m. Driver introductions are at 3 p.m. The invocation will be given at 3:30 p.m. by Jodi King, contemporary Christian artist from Love & The Outcome. The National Anthem will be performed at 3:31 p.m. by Malea Emma.
DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (400 miles) around the 2-mile oval.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 60. Stage 2 ends on Lap 120.
TV/RADIO: Fox will televise the race. Coverage begins at 3. Motor Racing Network’s coverage will begin at 2:30 p.m. and can also be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.
FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for cloudy skies with a high of 55 degrees and 24% chance of rain at the race’s start.
LAST TIME: Kyle Busch won this race last year over Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski.
TO THE REAR: Ryan Preece (engine change/inspection violation) and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (inspection violation)
STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup.