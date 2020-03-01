Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Beware crossing the seams at Auto Club Speedway

By Daniel McFadinMar 1, 2020, 10:00 AM EST
Joey Logano has very clear advice when it comes to navigating the rough track surface at Auto Club Speedway.

“You better pick a lane and stick to it. That is how this place works,” Logano said Friday at the 2-mile track.

Auto Club’s 23-year-old pavement – in place since the track opened in 1997 – has been worn down into a multi-groove surface that has lots of character. That includes seams that are covered by sealant in order to keep the track from tearing up.

The combination of seams and sealer will be tricky for drivers in today’s Auto Club 400 (3:30 p.m. ET on Fox).

“The seams here are very wide and have that sealer in there and that sealer isn’t very grippy at all,” said Logano, who described the width of the seams as four inches or more.

“Our tires aren’t that wide, so you think about how you are losing a lot of your grip,” Logano said. “I don’t know if you guys have ever walked on the race track here but if you find the seams, you can stick your finger right through the sealer. It is really soft and squishy and I don’t know how it even works but I guess it does. You can tell that there is going to be way less grip on those just by touching it.

“So when you have a fairly narrow tire going across something that is four or six inches long, you are losing the majority of your grip and you kind of get stuck on them to where you can’t get lower in the corner and you almost just have to bail and get above it to where you can get your right sides (tires) back on asphalt.”

Logano, who starts seventh in today’s race, said a lot of passes are made at Auto Club when a car arches down into a corner and reaches the last seam and its momentum is stopped, resulting in the car missing the bottom of the track.

“The car behind them is able to make the bottom and make a pass that way,” Logano said. “You have to be smart when you cross them.

“Especially leaving (Turn) 2, you cross over them so quickly that your car really just wants to take off. The seams are tough. They have been there awhile though and it gives this place plenty of character to try to work around. This place has more little details like that that a driver and team needs to overcome more than maybe any other track we go to when it comes to bumps, seams, the surface wearing out, different lines. It is really hard to practice here and know what you need for the race and what lanes you are going to be racing.”

Matt DiBenedetto, who starts 12th today, noted every driver has to cross the seams at “some point.”

“For the majority of the corner you do not want to lay your right sides on them or else it feels terrible,” DiBenedetto said. “You have to be so precise. It is inches of where you run your car here line wise. It is really sensitive.”

 

 

NASCAR ejects crew chiefs for JTG Daugherty Racing

By Dustin LongMar 1, 2020, 1:02 PM EST
NASCAR ejected the crew chiefs for JTG Daugherty Racing’s Ryan Preece and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. after an inspection issue was discovered before Saturday’s qualifying.

NASCAR also docked both drivers 10 points and each team 10 points for the L1 infraction. Both drivers also will start at the rear for today’s Cup race at Auto Club Speedway. Stenhouse was to have started 10th. Preece was to have started 20th.

NASCAR ejected crew chiefs Trent Owens (Preece) and Brian Pattie (Stenhouse) after both teams violated Section 20.20 of the Rule Book: Assembled Vehicle Overall Rules. That section states: “Parts, systems, devices, omissions or component failures cannot affect what what should otherwise be the normal airflow over the body of the vehicle.”

“We are aware of the penalties handed down by NASCAR this morning at Auto Club Speedway,” car owner Tad Geschickter said in a statement. “Brian Burns will be the crew chief for Ryan Preece and the No. 37 team, and Eddie Pardue will be the crew chief for Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and the No. 47 team. We have no plans to appeal the penalty at this time.”

 

Today’s Cup race at Auto Club: Start time, lineup and more

By Daniel McFadinMar 1, 2020, 6:00 AM EST
The West Coast swing continues today for the Cup Series with the Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway.

It’s the third race of the year. A Toyota won at Daytona and a Ford won in Las Vegas. Can a Chevy driver break through in Fontana?

Here’s all the info you need for today’s race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:37 p.m by actor David Boreanaz. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:46 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage opens at 11:30 a.m.  Driver/crew chief meeting is at 1:30 p.m. Driver introductions are at 3 p.m. The invocation will be given at 3:30 p.m. by Jodi King, contemporary Christian artist from Love & The Outcome. The National Anthem will be performed at 3:31 p.m. by Malea Emma.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (400 miles) around the 2-mile oval.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 60. Stage 2 ends on Lap 120.

TV/RADIO: Fox will televise the race. Coverage begins at 3. Motor Racing Network’s coverage will begin at 2:30 p.m. and can also be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for cloudy skies with a high of 55 degrees and 24% chance of rain at the race’s start.

LAST TIME: Kyle Busch won this race last year over Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski.

TO THE REAR: Ryan Preece (engine change/inspection violation) and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (inspection violation)

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup.

Results, point standings after Xfinity race at Auto Club Speedway

By Daniel McFadinFeb 29, 2020, 7:23 PM EST
Harrison Burton and Riley Herbst gave Joe Gibbs Racing a 1-2 finish in Saturday’s Xfinity race at Auto Club Speedway.

Burton earned his first career Xfinity win in his 12th start.

The top fives was completed by Austin Cindric, Ryan Sieg and Justin Haley.

Click here for the results

Point standings

Burton is now the points leader through three races. He has a 10-point advantage over Chase Briscoe.

The top five is completed by Cindric (-18), Sieg (-24) and Haley (-31).

Click here for the point standings.

Harrison Burton wins first career Xfinity Series race

By Daniel McFadinFeb 29, 2020, 6:51 PM EST
Harrison Burton held off teammate Riley Herbst to win Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Auto Club Speedway and claimed his first career win in the series in his 12th start.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver led the final 19 laps under green and beat Herbst by less than half a second.

Burton, 19, is the son of former Cup driver and current NBC Sports analyst Jeff Burton. He victory comes after he went winless last year as a full-time driver at Kyle Busch Motorsports in the Truck Series.

“So proud of our guys,” Burton told FS1. “All we’ve heard is we can’t do it, we can’t do it. We’ll never do what last year’s 20 (Christopher Bell) did. We’re off to a good start. It’s awesome, it feels so good to win. There’s times when you go through a little bit of a drought, you just doubt yourself. To get a win it feels so good, especially after last year, we struggled a little bit. … Once we moved up to the top at the end it was going to be really hard for (Herbst) to pass us. Just trying to be smart and not put it in the wall while leading.”

The top five was completed by Austin Cindric, Ryan Sieg and Justin Haley.

Burton is the second first-time winner in the first three races of the season. Noah Gragson was the first in the season-opening race at Daytona.

Burton led 40 of the race’s 150 laps. After going caution free in the first two stages, there were six cautions in the final stage of the event.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Brandon Jones led every lap in the stage and won over Chase Briscoe

STAGE 2 WINNER: Brandon Jones led every lap in the stage and won over Daniel Hemric

More: Race results, point standings

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Justin Haley finished fifth after he spun from a flat right-rear tire as he tried to enter the pits on Lap 82. Haley’s tire was cut from contact with Anthony Alfredo … Alfredo finished sixth in his first career Xfinity start … Ryan Sieg earned his second straight top five. He has finished in the top 10 in all three races this year.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Brett Moffitt triggered a wreck that collected Michael Annett and Brandon Brown on a restart. Annett finished 17th and Brown finished 33rd … On a restart with 54 laps to go, Noah Gragson and Ross Chastain wrecked on the backstretch. Gragson had to check up as he bore down on Alfredo. That resulted in Gragson hitting Chastain and triggering the wreck. Gragson placed 26th and Chastain finished eighth … After leading 16 laps, Chase Briscoe finished 19th after he spun with 25 laps to go.

NOTABLE: Harrison Burton’s win came on Leap Day (Feb. 29). His uncle, Ward Burton, earned his first Xfinity win on Leap Day in 1992 at Rockingham … 20 Years, 2 Months, 12 Days is average age of the top-two finishers, third youngest top-two ever in the Xfinity.

WHAT’S NEXT: LS Tractor 200 at Phoenix Raceway at 4 p.m. ET March 7 on FS1

 