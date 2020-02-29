Martin Truex Jr. will start from the rear in Sunday’s Cup race at Auto Club Speedway after his No. 19 Toyota failed pre-qualifying inspection three times Saturday.
Truex had his car chief, Blake Harris, ejected and he will lose 30 minutes of practice next week in Phoenix.
Truex also was not allowed to make a qualifying run.
“We failed a really small spot on the body the first time through,” crew chief James Small told FS1. “Mechanically, everything was super legal. Then rolled back through the next time, another spot on the body came up. Then we failed mechanically. The right-rear toe jumped crazy all of a sudden. Then we’re in some kind of LIS death spiral right now.”
The car passed inspection on the next time through.
Kurt Busch‘s No. 1 Chevrolet failed inspection twice. His car chief, Nick Case, was ejected and he’ll lose 15 minutes of final practice next week.
Clint Bowyer and Jimmie Johnson will start on the front row of Sunday’s Cup Series race at Auto Club Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET on Fox.
With Bowyer on the pole, Johnson will start second in his final career start at his home track, the place where he claimed his first Cup win in 2002.
The top five is completed by Alex Bowman, Kurt Busch and Kevin Harvick.
Clint Bowyer edged Jimmie Johnson by .007 seconds to claim the pole for Sunday’s Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET on Fox).
It is Bowyer’s fourth career pole and comes after he won the pole at at Las Vegas Motor Speedway last fall.
Johnson, who was the last driver to qualify, will start second in his final Cup Series start at his home track.
The gap between Bowyer’s last two poles is much smaller than his previous wait between poles (431 starts).
“I was actually freaking out that the sun kept coming out,” Bowyer told FS1 after qualifying. “You know the track’s building temperature, everybody, you can see in the SMT data, kept getting looser and looser down in (Turns) 1 and 2 and I was no exception. I knew coming to the green was important, you try to stay up high, get up through the gear box as good as you can. But that’s what it was, down there in (Turns) 1 and 2 she just kind of slid and got loose … and it stuck right there and away it went. Everybody else had to chase it up the track and lost speed and momentum. (When Johnson made his run) I’m thinking, ‘man, if it comes down and I get beat by the last car on the race track I’m going to freak out.'”
Brandon Jones will start first in today’s Xfinity Series race at Auto Club Speedway (4 p.m. ET on FS1).
He won the pole in qualifying with a top speed of 180.234 mph around the 2-mile track.
It is Jones’ third career-pole in 140 Xfinity starts. His last pole came in 2018 at Dover.
He’ll be joined on the front row by his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Harrison Burton (179.645 mph).
The top five is completed by Las Vegas winner Chase Briscoe, Daniel Hemric and Riley Herbst.
Anthony Alfredo will start 13th in his series debut.
The Xfinity Series moves on to its second race of the West Coast swing with today’s event at Auto Club Speedway.
Noah Gragson won the season opener at Daytona. Chase Briscoe won last weekend at Las Vegas.
Here’s the info for today’s race:
(All times are Eastern)
START: The command to start engines will be given at 4:07 p.m by actor Martin Kove. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 4:16 p.m.
PRERACE: Garage opens at 11:30 a.m. Qualifying is at 1:05 p.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 2:15 p.m. Driver introductions are at 3:30 p.m. The invocation will be given at 4 p.m. by Motor Racing Outreach chaplain Billy Mauldin. The National Anthem will be performed at 4:01 p.m. by Teri Williams.
DISTANCE: The race is 150 laps (300 miles) around the 2-mile oval.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 35. Stage 2 ends on Lap 70.
TV/RADIO: FS1 will televise the race. Coverage begins at 3:30 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s coverage will begin at 3:30 p.m. and can also be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.
FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 69 degrees and 0% chance of rain at the race’s start.
LAST TIME: Cole Custer won last year’s race and was followed by Kyle Busch and Christopher Bell.
