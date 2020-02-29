Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Results, point standings after Xfinity race at Auto Club Speedway

By Daniel McFadinFeb 29, 2020, 7:23 PM EST
Harrison Burton and Riley Herbst gave Joe Gibbs Racing a 1-2 finish in Saturday’s Xfinity race at Auto Club Speedway.

Burton earned his first career Xfinity win in his 12th start.

The top fives was completed by Austin Cindric, Ryan Sieg and Justin Haley.

Point standings

Burton is now the points leader through three races. He has a 10-point advantage over Chase Briscoe.

The top five is completed by Cindric (-18), Sieg (-24) and Haley (-31).

Harrison Burton wins first career Xfinity Series race

By Daniel McFadinFeb 29, 2020, 6:51 PM EST
Harrison Burton held off teammate Riley Herbst to win Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Auto Club Speedway and claimed his first career win in the series in his 12th start.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver led the final 19 laps under green and beat Herbst by less than half a second.

Burton, 19, is the son of former Cup driver and current NBC Sports analyst Jeff Burton. He victory comes after he went winless last year as a full-time driver at Kyle Busch Motorsports in the Truck Series.

“So proud of our guys,” Burton told FS1. “All we’ve heard is we can’t do it, we can’t do it. We’ll never do what last year’s 20 (Christopher Bell) did. We’re off to a good start. It’s awesome, it feels so good to win. There’s times when you go through a little bit of a drought, you just doubt yourself. To get a win it feels so good, especially after last year, we struggled a little bit. … Once we moved up to the top at the end it was going to be really hard for (Herbst) to pass us. Just trying to be smart and not put it in the wall while leading.”

The top five was completed by Austin Cindric, Ryan Sieg and Justin Haley.

Burton is the second first-time winner in the first three races of the season. Noah Gragson was the first in the season-opening race at Daytona.

Burton led 40 of the race’s 150 laps. After going caution free in the first two stages, there were six cautions in the final stage of the event.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Brandon Jones led every lap in the stage and won over Chase Briscoe

STAGE 2 WINNER: Brandon Jones led every lap in the stage and won over Daniel Hemric

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Justin Haley finished fifth after he spun from a flat right-rear tire as he tried to enter the pits on Lap 82. Haley’s tire was cut from contact with Anthony Alfredo … Alfredo finished sixth in his first career Xfinity start … Ryan Sieg earned his second straight top five. He has finished in the top 10 in all three races this year.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Brett Moffitt triggered a wreck that collected Michael Annett and Brandon Brown on a restart. Annett finished 17th and Brown finished 33rd … On a restart with 54 laps to go, Noah Gragson and Ross Chastain wrecked on the backstretch. Gragson had to check up as he bore down on Alfredo. That resulted in Gragson hitting Chastain and triggering the wreck. Gragson placed 26th and Chastain finished eighth … After leading 16 laps, Chase Briscoe finished 19th after he spun with 25 laps to go.

NOTABLE: Harrison Burton’s win came on Leap Day (Feb. 29). His uncle, Ward Burton, earned his first Xfinity win on Leap Day in 1992 at Rockingham … 20 Years, 2 Months, 12 Days is average age of the top-two finishers, third youngest top-two ever in the Xfinity.

WHAT’S NEXT: LS Tractor 200 at Phoenix Raceway at 4 p.m. ET March 7 on FS1

 

Starting lineup for Cup Series’ Auto Club 400

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinFeb 29, 2020, 3:57 PM EST
Clint Bowyer and Jimmie Johnson will start on the front row of Sunday’s Cup Series race at Auto Club Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

With Bowyer on the pole, Johnson will start second in his final career start at his home track, the place where he claimed his first Cup win in 2002.

The top five is completed by Alex Bowman, Kurt Busch and Kevin Harvick.

Martin Truex Jr. will start from the rear after his car failed pre-qualifying inspection three times.

Click here for the starting lineup.

Clint Bowyer wins pole for Auto Club 400, Jimmie Johnson qualifies second

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinFeb 29, 2020, 3:30 PM EST
Clint Bowyer edged Jimmie Johnson by .007 seconds to claim the pole for Sunday’s Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET on Fox).

It is Bowyer’s fourth career pole and comes after he won the pole at at Las Vegas Motor Speedway last fall.

Johnson, who was the last driver to qualify, will start second in his final Cup Series start at his home track.

The top five is completed by Alex Bowman, Kurt Busch and Kevin Harvick.

The gap between Bowyer’s last two poles is much smaller than his previous wait between poles (431 starts).

“I was actually freaking out that the sun kept coming out,” Bowyer told FS1 after qualifying. “You know the track’s building temperature, everybody, you can see in the SMT data, kept getting looser and looser down in (Turns) 1 and 2 and I was no exception. I knew coming to the green was important, you try to stay up high, get up through the gear box as good as you can. But that’s what it was, down there in (Turns) 1 and 2 she just kind of slid and got loose … and it stuck right there and away it went. Everybody else had to chase it up the track and lost speed and momentum. (When Johnson made his run) I’m thinking, ‘man, if it comes down and I get beat by the last car on the race track I’m going to freak out.'”

Busch’s car failed pre-qualifying inspection twice and had his car chief ejected from the event.

Martin Truex Jr. failed inspection three times. His car chief was ejected and he was not allowed to make a qualifying attempt. Truex will start from the rear Sunday.

Click here for the qualifying results.

Martin Truex Jr. to start at rear Sunday after inspection failures

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinFeb 29, 2020, 2:55 PM EST
Martin Truex Jr. will start from the rear in Sunday’s Cup race at Auto Club Speedway after his No. 19 Toyota failed pre-qualifying inspection three times Saturday.

Truex had his car chief, Blake Harris, ejected and he will lose 30 minutes of practice next week in Phoenix.

Truex also was not allowed to make a qualifying run.

“We failed a really small spot on the body the first time through,” crew chief James Small told FS1. “Mechanically, everything was super legal. Then rolled back through the next time, another spot on the body came up. Then we failed mechanically. The right-rear toe jumped crazy all of a sudden. Then we’re in some kind of LIS death spiral right now.”

The car passed inspection on the next time through.

Kurt Busch‘s No. 1 Chevrolet failed inspection twice. His car chief, Nick Case, was ejected and he’ll lose 15 minutes of final practice next week.