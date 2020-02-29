Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Anthony Alfredo gets late start to Xfinity season with debut at Auto Club

By Daniel McFadinFeb 29, 2020, 9:00 AM EST
Anthony Alfredo is a little bit late to the party.

That party is the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series season and the 20-year-old is rolling up to it as round three gets underway.

Alfredo is one of three drivers competing part-time in Xfinity for Richard Childress Racing, joining Myatt Snider and Kaz Grala. After Snider kept the seat warm in the No. 21 Chevrolet at Daytona and Las Vegas, Alfredo makes his series debut today at Auto Club Speedway (4 p.m. ET on Fox).

His move to the Xfinity Series itself was a late development last year, when he competed part-time in the Truck Series for DGR-Crosley.

“Around the time of Homestead last year, that was my last truck series race but I didn’t even get to run because the motor blew up on pit road,” Alfredo told NBC Sports on Friday. “That week I was actually reached out to by someone at RCR. They asked what my plans were for this year and to be honest with you I didn’t really have any. And I was a little bit nervous because late in the season most rides had filled up and it was just a blessing.”

A native of Ridgefield, Connecticut, he moves up to Xfinity Series after just 13 starts in the Truck Series. In those starts, he only managed two top-10 finishes, an eighth at Charlotte and ninth at Chicagoland.

Prior to that, he had one ARCA Menards Series East win in 2018 and two CARS Late Model Stock Tour wins for JR Motorsports. But after just two top 10s in trucks, why was a move to Xfinity the right move for him?

“Honestly, last year I’m pretty disappointed with the end results because we had great speed,” Alfredo said. “I was really happy with our competitiveness, especially with my limited experience and running less than half the races. But unfortunately, we just had a lot of bad luck and things that crippled our end results.”

Including his engine failure in the finale, Alfredo suffered four DNFs last year in his 13 starts, three of them for wrecks.

“But if you watched the races, we ran up front most of them,” Alfredo said. “So I will say, what set this plan in order for me was just knowing that next year, 2021, my goal is to make that a full-time Xfinity Series season. Even though this a big step for me from where I came from, I think after running the majority of the season this year and learning a lot and getting a lot of experience I’ll be ready to go win a championship next year.”

Alfredo will compete in 17 of the remaining 31 races, and he is thankful that they are on some of the circuits’ toughest tracks.

That includes Darlington, Bristol, Homestead and today on the 2-mile Auto Club Speedway.

“There’s no doubt most of my races are at some of the hardest tracks on the circuit,” Alfredo said. “That kind of plays into, not only next year … being able to go to all the difficult tracks now, like Auto Club, helps better prepare me for that, because you definitely don’t want to go into a championship season and go to places like Auto Club or Homestead or Darlington and not know how to get around them.”

The fact he is making his series debut on a track he’s never been on in a car he’s never driven is what makes Alfredo the “most nervous” about this weekend.

His prep time in practice Friday was limited when more than half of the first 50-minute session was wiped out by cautions.

Combined with the final 25-minute session, Alfredo only made 39 laps.

But he’s attended both races with the team so far this year in an effort to get accustomed to crew chief Andy Street and his spotter. He’s also swapped notes with Snider, who made his series debut two weeks ago at Daytona.

“Him and I have just talked about how the simulator translates to the tracks he’s been to so far, just because we’ve obviously spent a lot of time on that,” Alfredo said. “For me going to a new track, the simulator’s been huge. So to kind of know the differences between the sim and real life are really important, just so you can focus on those characteristics and adjusting what you may need to in real life.”

NASCAR’s Saturday schedule for Cup, Xfinity at Auto Club

By Dustin LongFeb 29, 2020, 8:00 AM EST
The Xfinity Series is back in action with today’s 300-mile race at Auto Club Speedway.

Today’s action also includes Xfinity and Cup qualifying.

The top four finishers from last year’s race: Cole Custer, Kyle Busch, Christopher Bell and Tyler Reddick are not competing in today’s race. The top-finishing driver competing in today’s Xfinity race is Chase Briscoe, who was fifth last year.

Here is today’s schedule:

(All times are Eastern)

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Cup garage open

11:30 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

1:05 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying; one car/single lap (FS1)

2:15 p.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief introductions

2:35 p.m. – Cup qualifying; one car/single lap (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

3:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

4 p.m. – Production Alliance Group 300; 150 laps/300 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Ryan Blaney thankful for support after Daytona 500 incident

By Dustin LongFeb 28, 2020, 9:07 PM EST
Ryan Blaney said he didn’t want to talk to many people the night of the Daytona 500 after contact with Ryan Newman triggered Newman’s horrific last-lap crash.

But when Blaney got home, his parents were there.

“That was nice of them to be there,” Blaney said Friday at Auto Club Speedway, the first time he’s talked to the media about the Daytona 500 since that night.  

Blaney was ashen when he spoke briefly to the media after the season-opening Daytona 500. As he spoke, an ambulance drove by on the frontstretch, taking Newman to the hospital.

Blaney was intent on pushing Newman, a fellow Ford driver, to the victory when it became clear to Blaney he could not win the race. But as he pushed Newman coming to the finish, the contact unsettled Newman’s car and it turned right into the outside wall. Newman’s car went airborne and was slammed in the driver side area while upside down by Corey LaJoie.

Newman walked out of a Daytona Beach hospital two days later. Newman said last weekend in a statement that he suffered a head injury but did not disclose any details. He has since been to Roush Fenway Racing to see team members and also did a video for one of the team’s sponsors that day. Newman will not race this weekend, missing his second consecutive race but said in his statement he looks forward to racing again.

MORE: Ryan Blaney talks to Ryan Newman, looks forward to seeing him at track

Blaney said several people helped him in the aftermath of Newman’s accident. All that was known the night of the race was that Newman was in serious condition with a non-life-threatening injury.

Blaney said close friend Bubba Wallace spent time with him the day after the Daytona 500.

“We talked about some stuff,” Blaney said Friday of what he and Wallace did. “I stayed off social media and all that stuff. You have people that aren’t even involved and have never even watched the sport that have their own opinion on bad things.

“The outreach I got from the calls from former drivers and current drivers that week was pretty remarkable. Their support was good. Even though it is unintentional and it is racing, it still takes a toll on you when it is off of your nose. You never want to see anyone get hurt in this sport. We are all competitors, but we are also a big family.

“Ryan and I have gotten along really well and that was just a bad circumstance and it is great that it worked out for the best. It was nice to have the friends and family and drivers and teams (offer their) support. That really helped me out.”

Blaney cited a couple of former drivers whose calls were impactful.

Jeff Burton and Bobby Labonte called me, people that I looked up to a lot as a kid,” Blaney said. “It was neat that they called me and gave me their peace of mind. That was good.”

Friday also marked the first time for Blaney to speak publicly since last weekend’s race at Las Vegas. Blaney led but a late caution changed the race. He and Alex Bowman, running second, were among drivers who pitted. Joey Logano, running third, did not pit, inherited the lead and went on to win. Blaney finished 11th.

Blaney said Friday it took him 10 minutes to get over how that race ended.

“Yeah, it was over,” Blaney said. “Moving on. I went and stayed in a teepee and forgot about it.”

About his experience staying in a teepee, Blaney said:

“I already had that planned no matter what happened. I like camping. I was out on a ranch in the middle of the desert for a couple days and just hanging out and all that stuff. It was fun.”

As for what he did, Blaney said: “Go hiking a little bit. Cook by the fire. Clear your head. It is just relaxing. I have always kind of been that way. It was nice to get out there. I was out there. I had to be out there for Tuesday night anyway and figured I would stay somewhere other than the (Las Vegas) Strip. I can’t do the strip for very long. I wanted to stay somewhere opposite to the Strip.”

Alex Bowman fastest in final Cup practice at Auto Club Speedway

By Daniel McFadinFeb 28, 2020, 6:39 PM EST
Alex Bowman completed a sweep of Friday’s Cup Series practice sessions at Auto Club Speedway by posting the top speed in final practice. He was also fastest in first practice.

Bowman’s top speed was 176.626 mph. He recorded 32 laps in the session.

The top five was completed by Ryan Blaney (176.186 mph), Bubba Wallace (176.177), Kurt Busch (175.816) and Christopher Bell (175.695).

Bowman also had the best 10-lap average at 175.317 mph.

Kurt Busch recorded the most laps with 47.

The only incident in the session was defending race winner Kyle Busch brushing the wall in Turn 3 after his car got away from him on the bumps in the corner. Repairs were made to the car and Busch returned to the track with 17 minutes left in the session.

Click here for the speed chart.

 

Alex Bowman tops field in opening Cup practice at Auto Club

By Dustin LongFeb 28, 2020, 5:03 PM EST
Alex Bowman posted the fastest lap in opening Cup practice Friday at Auto Club Speedway. Bowman ran a top lap of 179.439 mph.

Bowman was followed by Kyle Larson (177.703 mph), Tyler Reddick (177.607), Kurt Busch (177.375) and Matt DiBenedetto (176.609).

Click here for full practice report

There were no incidents in the session.

Final Cup practice is scheduled from 5:35-6:25 p.m. ET today. Qualifying will be Saturday.