Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Start of Xfinity race in Las Vegas delayed by rain, track drying

By Daniel McFadinFeb 22, 2020, 4:17 PM EST
Leave a comment

The start of today’s Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway has been delayed due to track drying after it rained earlier in the afternoon.

The green flag for the race was scheduled for 4:16 p.m. ET.

The rain forced the cancellation of qualifying for Cup and Xfinity. The field has been set by last year’s owner’s points.

Check back for more.

Cup starting lineup after Las Vegas qualifying rained out

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinFeb 22, 2020, 3:39 PM EST
Leave a comment

Qualifying for Sunday’s Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway was canceled due to rain.

That follows the cancellation of Xfinity qualifying due to rain.

The lineup for Sunday’s race (3:30 p.m. ET on Fox) will be based off last year’s owner points.

But following inspection failures, three Toyotas – Kyle Busch, Christopher Bell and Denny Hamlin – will have to start from the rear. The noses of their cars did not fit specifications, which is in L1 level penalty, with each team losing 10 driver and owner points.

Busch would have started first and Hamlin fourth if not for the penalty. Bell would have started 22nd.

“I think I knocked the wall down about Lap 11 last time here starting in the middle of the pack,” Busch said. “Maybe I’ll just start half a lap down and be in clean air and run the pack down and catch them and blow by them one at a time, I don’t know. I’ll strategize that overnight.”

Chase Elliott‘s car failed inspection twice. His car chief, Matt Barndt, was ejected and Elliott will lose 15 minutes of practice next week at Auto Club Speedway.

Rick Ware Racing’s No. 51 car, driven by Garrett Smithley, failed inspection three times. His car chief was ejected and Smithley will lose 30 minutes of practice next week and he will not be allowed to qualify.

Click here for the starting lineup.

Podcast: Kyle Petty on wounds being reopened by Ryan Newman’s crash

By Nate RyanFeb 22, 2020, 3:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

Kyle Petty had a hard time getting to sleep Monday night.

That was partly because of the uncertainty surrounding Ryan Newman’s condition after the terrifying last-lap wreck in the Daytona 500.

But it also was because of the dark memories it dredged up for the NASCAR on NBC analyst, whose son, Adam, was killed in a May 12, 2000 crash at New Hampshire Motor Speedway – one of four fatalities during a nine-month period culminating in Dale Earnhardt’s death in the 2001 Daytona 500.

“Look at pictures of Adam’s accident between at New Hampshire, if you look at Earnhardt’s, so many, many people gathered, but nothing going on is what it looks like,” Petty said on the latest NASCAR on NBC Podcast, comparing those crash scenes with the response to Newman’s wreck. “All of a sudden, 20 years of having that in a box, someone ripped the top off the box, and you can see right down in it again.

OVERTIME STAYS: NASCAR won’t adjust rule at superspeedways after crash

“So for me, it was very emotional. I didn’t sleep much Monday night, honestly. Worried about Ryan, praying for Ryan. But at the same time so many emotions that I thought that time was supposed to heal those wounds. That wound is right there. It’s just under the surface. So it was a tough day or so.”

Petty’s anxiety subsided Tuesday with the news that Newman was alert and talking. The Roush Fenway Racing driver walked out of Halifax Medical Center with his daughters Wednesday afternoon. He is being replaced this weekend by Ross Chastain in the No. 6 Ford at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and no timetable has been provided for his return.

NASCAR hasn’t had a fatality in a national series since Earnhardt’s on Feb. 18, 2001, and Petty openly wondered during the podcast about a youthful generation of budding Cup stars who have yet to experience what it’s like when a peer perishes in a crash.

“When the last fatality happened in a NASCAR upper division, they were in kindergarten or first grade,” Petty said. “So they’ve never seen anything like this. I grew up where you go to the racetrack and you’re playing with a bunch of kids, and their mom comes and gets them, and you never see those kids again. When Friday Hassler got killed at Daytona (in 1972), I never saw his kids again. Have run into them since but never saw them again at a racetrack.

“So many times, you’d go to the racetrack, and a crew member would be killed. A driver would be killed. Whether it was in a qualifying race, practice at Daytona. It was just there. You got used to it. This is an exaggeration, but it’s almost like you’re in a war zone. You just become numb to it. Now we don’t understand it because we don’t see it. We don’t know how to react to it. When we do see something, everyone turns it into a joke, and we laugh it off. … The sport has gotten to a point that it’s incredibly safe, as safe as it’s ever been. But it’s never going to be foolproof safe.”

Since Earnhardt’s crash, NASCAR has mandated the HANS device, SAFER barriers and numerous other safety elements in the car and cockpit. While it’s decreased the danger Petty also worries if it’s led to a false sense of security.

“We just got complacent to the fact that auto racing can be a dangerous sport,” he said. “Now the element of danger has decreased, but it’s always that deep water, flowing really fast, and at the bottom of that well, there’s death.”

During the podcast, Petty also discussed:

–His thoughts on “slam drafting” on superspeedways and how it should be addressed;

–Reacting to Corey LaJoie’s recent comments that no changes need to be made;

–How a driver such as Newman rebounds after such a vicious wreck;

–The laudable way in which Denny Hamlin captured his third Daytona 500 victory.

You can listen to the podcast by clicking on the embed above, or via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Play or wherever you get your podcasts.

There also is a video version of the podcast available at the Motorsports on NBC channel on YouTube.

NASCAR won’t change overtime rules after Ryan Newman crash

By Daniel McFadinFeb 22, 2020, 2:02 PM EST
Leave a comment

Changes won’t be made to overtime rules following Ryan Newman‘s violent crash in an overtime finish of the Daytona 500, a NASCAR executive said Saturday.

Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer, spoke Saturday about NASCAR’s response to Newman’s crash in the immediate seconds after the car came to rest and in the days since with its investigation.

O’Donnell also said he’d “stand by” NASCAR’s caution procedures in the wake of the crash.

O’Donnell appeared with John Bobo, NASCAR vice president of racing operations, whose duties include overseeing the sanctioning body’s medical policies and procedures, and John Patalak, NASCAR senior director of safety engineers, who oversees safety functions and NASCAR’s R&D Center.

O’Donnell provided no information on Newman’s medical status, citing HIPAA laws. It was stated that Newman’s medical team will have to clear Newman to return to racing. NASCAR also will have to clear him. After Newman was released from the hospital Wednesday, Roush Fenway Racing said there was no timetable for his return.

During the news conference, O’Donnell outlined the response by safety and medical crews to Newman’s crash:

  • The safety truck arrived on the scene 19 seconds after Newman’s car came to rest.
  • One of the three trauma doctors arrived 33 seconds after Newman’s car came to rest.
  • A paramedic entered Newman’s car two seconds later.
  • For the next 3 1/2 minutes, two doctors and a paramedic attended to Newman.
  • The decision was made to roll Newman’s car over while continuing to aid the driver 4 minutes, 5 seconds after the car came to rest.
  • The car was rolled over and the extrication team began cutting the roof as a doctor continued to provide treatment to Newman 6:56 after car came to rest.
  • The roof was removed from the car 11:10 after Newman’s car came to rest.
  • The extrication of Newman completed 15:40 after the car came to rest .
  • During the entire time doctors and paramedics were attending to Newman except when the car was rolled over.

NASCAR took the cars driven by Ryan Newman and Corey LaJoie to its R&D Center to continue the investigation.

“On Tuesday, that started with the laying out of the vehicles in a secure space, where we have all the components and associated elements that come from the cars on the race track as well as the driver’s safety equipment,” Patalak said. “Really starting from the outside of the vehicles, slowing working our way in and assessing each of the individual safety systems and how they’ve performed individually, as well as together as a complete assembly, then ultimately how the two cars interacted together during the crash.”

Patalak listed “many sources of data” NASCAR is using during the investigation:

  • The incident data recorder in each car.
  • Footage from the high-speed camera that is inside each Cup car and pointed at the driver to see what a driver goes through in a collision.
  • ECU data and available telemetry data from the cars.
  • Broadcast and non-broadcast video sources.

“We’re currently working on synchronizing all of those data sets together in time … to create full picture of what happened as the crash unfolded,” Patalak said. “We’re working together with Roush Fenway Racing as well as outside experts as we continue to investigate and look forward to being able to provide more information sometime soon.”

O’Donnell said one of the reasons details on the wreck weren’t provided Saturday was that NASCAR hasn’t “had the chance to go through this with Ryan and his team, with the other drivers in the garage, but Ryan’s feedback as we go through this will be key. I think that’ll be a key component as it’s always been throughout the process when he’s been racing.”

O’Donnell expressed surprise that “we haven’t heard a lot (from drivers) about blocking or different things that occurred during the race.”

With the crash having happened five days ago, O’Donnell said “Our job now is to have continued dialogue with the drivers, see what happens in terms of this race package. Where there any changes from Talladega to Daytona in terms of how they races? How that may have contributed or not to this incident and if we can make some changes we will.”

Roush Fenway Racing President Steve Newmark will speak to the media for the first time after the crash in a news conference scheduled for 12:45 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Newman was released from the hospital Wednesday, less then 42 hours after being injured in the Daytona 500.

Roush Fenway Racing announced the news in a release and via Twitter, posting a photo of Newman, clad in T-shirt and jeans, walking from Halifax Medical Center while holding the hands of his two daughters.

It was the second photo that the team had posted Wednesday; earlier reporting that Newman was walking around the hospital in good spirits and playing with his daughters.

Later that day, the team announced Ross Chastain would drive Newman’s car this weekend in Las Vegas while stating there was no timetable for Newman’s return.

More: Corey LaJoie texts with Ryan Newman, thanks fans for support

More Ryan Blaney talks to Ryan Newman, looks forward to seeing him at track

Krissie Newman also posted video of the family leaving the hospital.

 

Not long after his release, Newman met up with his friends Martin Truex Jr. and his girlfriend, Sherry Pollex, in the driver motorhome lot at Daytona International Speedway.

Today’s Xfinity race at Las Vegas: Start time, lineup and more

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiFeb 22, 2020, 12:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

The Xfinity Series moves on to its second race of the season this afternoon with the Boyd Gaming 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Daytona winner Noah Gragson looks to make it two in a row at his hometown track, but he’ll face plenty of competition in the series’ first 1.5-mile race of the year.

Here’s all the info you need ahead of the race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 4:07 p.m by Kerrie Burke, VP/GM, Aliante Casino Hotel & Spa. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 4:16 p.m.

PRERACE: Driver/crew chief meeting is at 2:15 p.m. Driver introductions are at 3:30 p.m. The invocation will be given at 4 p.m. by Motor Racing Outreach chaplain Billy Mauldin. The National Anthem will be performed at 4:01 p.m. by Adam Tucker as Vegas McGraw.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (300 miles) around the 1.5-mile oval.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 45. Stage 2 ends on Lap 90.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will televise the race. Coverage will begin at 4 p.m. Performance Racing Network’s radio coverage will begin at 3:30 p.m. and can also be heard at GoPRN.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry PRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com forecasts showers, a temperature of 54 degrees and 51% chance of rain for the start of the Xfinity race.

LAST TIME: Kyle Busch won this race last year, beating John Hunter Nemechek and Noah Gragson. Tyler Reddick won the September race last year over Christopher Bell and Brandon Jones.

STARTING LINEUP: Here is the starting lineup after qualifying was rained out.

Follow @JerryBonkowski