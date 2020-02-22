Kevin Harvick and Gander RV & Outdoors CEO Marcus Lemonis issued a bounty poster in tweet form Saturday.
WANTED: A full-time Cup Series driver to beat Kyle Busch in any of his remaining four Truck Series starts this year (without wrecking him).
REWARD: $50,000 each from Harvick and Lemonis.
The bounty comes the night after Busch won his seventh consecutive Truck Series race, which includes all five starts he made in 2019.
Saturday’s race was his first of five in the trucks this season. He’ll be back in the series March 14 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, March 20 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, March 27 at Texas Motor Speedway and May 30 at Kansas Speedway.
Busch won at Atlanta and Texas last year.
I like this so let’s make this fun. I’ll put up a $50,000 bounty for any full time cup driver who races a truck and can beat @KyleBusch in his next 4 races. #gameon https://t.co/BRjLCTxFJQ
— Kevin Harvick (@KevinHarvick) February 22, 2020
Sounds good to me!!! $100,000 grand boys!!! #gameon https://t.co/YtlsMWx5ka
— Kevin Harvick (@KevinHarvick) February 22, 2020
Busch himself didn’t seem too impressed with the bounty when told about it in the media center.
Kyle Busch seemed annoyed at the $50K bounty placed on him.
When asked what he'd get if he wins the races: "I don't know. probably nothing. As usual. Sounds like life."
"Put money on a bounty on somebody and there's bad things that tend to happen." pic.twitter.com/2aMHZ7XZdA
— Davey Segal (@DaveyCenter) February 22, 2020
So what is in it for Busch?
If no full-time Cup driver is able to beat Busch in those four races, the bounty will be given to the Bundle of Joy Fund, the organization founded by Kyle and Samantha Busch that helps couples who require fertility treatments to conceive.
Now this is a plan! We will be expecting that donation because no one is going to beat our guy @KyleBusch. Please send a check this time because pennies are a chocking hazard to the babies. @KevinHarvick @marcuslemonis @FS1 @NASCARONFOX https://t.co/LutVeyAyN6
— The Bundle of Joy Fund (@bundleofjoyfund) February 22, 2020
Absolutely https://t.co/K6Gcgp8aT5
— Marcus Lemonis (@marcuslemonis) February 22, 2020
Needless to say, the bounty got the attention of a few drivers, including Busch’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Denny Hamlin.
I’ll need some backing from @ToyotaRacing… but I’ll definitely do it. Hell I smoked him in our last Latemodel race 😁
— Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) February 22, 2020
“Smoked him”?? I shoulda moved u but let u win your charity race. It’s on next time! https://t.co/HYbXbCypt8
— Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) February 22, 2020
Hey @CocaColaRacing. Got a new energy drink you’d like to advertise on a Truck? https://t.co/UERiyVmKr8
— Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) February 22, 2020
Gotta be fair and square. First FULL TIME CUP driver to beat him. Can’t wreck him, and everything has to be fair as in any other race. Good friendly fun!!! https://t.co/SgO2MabpJK
— Kevin Harvick (@KevinHarvick) February 22, 2020
Working on it https://t.co/LgpQghHtrs
— Austin Dillon (@austindillon3) February 22, 2020
I am in for the @NASCAR_Trucks @GanderRV Series at the @TXMotorSpeedway – maybe earlier to challenge. @romcoequipment | @NEMCOMotorsport | #NASCAR https://t.co/TmwKTjww4g
— John Hunter Nemechek (@JHNemechek) February 22, 2020
Find me a truck twitterverse. https://t.co/e9PBLPTuWP
— Corey LaJoie (@CoreyLaJoie) February 22, 2020
If only we could find the sponsor to do it right or at least at a comparable level.
Lost in all this conversation is the fact that he has been able to land the best sponsor and is still willing to lose money to win races. It’s a commitment he deserves credit for… https://t.co/QElOecuIv6
— Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) February 22, 2020
Disclaimer on the following tweet by Hamlin: As noted above, none of Busch’s remaining four truck races are at Richmond Raceway.
So hear there’s a Truck race @RichmondRaceway coming up. KBs last race in this 4 race deal. @ToyotaRacing track,my hometown, might as well book this as a W.. If sponsorship is secured within a week I’m in. KB will go 4-1.
— Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) February 22, 2020