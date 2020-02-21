Ross Chastain fastest in lone Xfinity practice at Las Vegas

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Ross Chastain was fastest in the only Xfinity Series practice session of the weekend Friday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Chastain covered the 1.5-mile oval with a speed of 176.881 mph, best of the 33 cars that took to the track.

Chastain is entered in all three races this weekend: he competed in Friday night’s Truck race, will be in Saturday’s Xfinity race and will replace the injured Ryan Newman in Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup race.

Second through fifth fastest were Brandon Brown (176.719 mph), Chase Briscoe (176.673), Brandon Jones (176.650) and Justin Allgaier (176.206).

Sixth through 10th were Austin Cindric (176.154 mph), Daytona winner Noah Gragson (176.028), Daniel Hemric (175.970), Justin Haley (175.547) and Harrison Burton (175.296).

There was one incident of note in the 81-minute and only Xfinity practice session of the weekend.

Myatt Snider got loose about 35 minutes into the session. While he stayed off the wall, he tore up a good chunk of infield grass, causing significant body and suspension damage.

Snider took his car to the garage and moved into his back-up ride.

Saturday will see Xfinity qualifying early in the afternoon, followed a few hours later by the Boyd Gaming 300 race.

Xfinity practice results

