NASCAR penalized the Gander RV & Oudoors Truck teams of Johnny Sauter, Matt Crafton, Grant Enfinger and Tyler Ankrum for violations found in inspection Friday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

All four teams were cited for violating Sections 20.9.3.2 (engine reservoir tank) and 20.20 (assembled vehicles overall rules) for aerodynamic panels not permitted/engine oil reservoir tank mounting brackets/supports.

NASCAR docked each driver 10 points and each team 10 car owner points.

Enfinger, who won last week’s season-opening race at Daytona, remains the points leader with the penalty. He now has a one-point lead on Austin Hill. Sauter falls from third to ninth in the points. Ankrum falls from 11th to 21st. Crafton drops from 17th to 22nd with the penalty.