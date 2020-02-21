Johnny Sauter will start from the pole in tonight’s Strat 200 Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Sauter earned the eighth career pole of his Truck Series career – and first since 2018 – by topping the other 34 drivers that made qualifying attempts with a speed of 177.836 mph.
Sheldon Creed (177.643 mph) will start alongside Sauter on the front row for tonight’s race.
The rest of the top 10 qualifiers were Kyle Busch (177.282 mph), making his first Truck Series start of the season, followed by Christian Eckes (177.189 mph), Ty Majeski (177.189), Austin Hill (176.788 mph), Tyler Ankrum (176.275), Raphael Lessard (176.056), Grant Enfinger (176.010) and Brett Moffitt (175.890).
Tonight’s race starts shortly after 9 p.m. ET (FS1, Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).
Trucks qualifying results
Stewart-Haas Racing’s Aric Almirola and Clint Bowyer paced the 37 cars that took part in the first of two NASCAR Cup practices Friday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Almirola was the fastest at 178.654 mph, followed by his teammate at 178.383 mph.
Third through fifth were Ty Dillon (178.071 mph), Joey Logano (178.042) and Alex Bowman (177.632).
Sixth through 10th were Matt DiBenedetto (177.491), Kurt Busch (177.223), Chase Elliott (177.194), Kyle Larson (177.165) and Ryan Blaney (176.980).
Toyotas uncharacteristically lagged around the 1.5-mile oval, with Martin Truex Jr. being the fastest of the brand at 14th (176.448 mph).
Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin was 25th (175.120 mph).
There will be one more practice session later today, from 7:30 – 8:20 p.m. ET, while qualifying for Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 will take place Saturday afternoon.
Friday’s first Cup practice results
Ross Chastain was fastest in the only Xfinity Series practice session of the weekend Friday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Chastain covered the 1.5-mile oval with a speed of 176.881 mph, best of the 33 cars that took to the track.
Chastain is entered in all three races this weekend: he competed in Friday night’s Truck race, will be in Saturday’s Xfinity race and will replace the injured Ryan Newman in Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup race.
Second through fifth fastest were Brandon Brown (176.719 mph), Chase Briscoe (176.673), Brandon Jones (176.650) and Justin Allgaier (176.206).
Sixth through 10th were Austin Cindric (176.154 mph), Daytona winner Noah Gragson (176.028), Daniel Hemric (175.970), Justin Haley (175.547) and Harrison Burton (175.296).
There was one incident of note in the 81-minute and only Xfinity practice session of the weekend.
Myatt Snider got loose about 35 minutes into the session. While he stayed off the wall, he tore up a good chunk of infield grass, causing significant body and suspension damage.
Snider took his car to the garage and moved into his back-up ride.
Saturday will see Xfinity qualifying early in the afternoon, followed a few hours later by the Boyd Gaming 300 race.
Xfinity practice results
Rookie Christian Eckes posted the fastest lap in practice for the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series on Friday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Eckes led the way with a lap of 177.848 mph. He was followed by Johnny Sauter (177.655 mph), Brett Moffitt (177.526), Ty Majeski (177.357) and Sheldon Creed (177.322).
MORE: NASCAR penalizes four Truck teams for inspection issues at Las Vegas
Truck qualifying is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. ET today. The Truck race is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET today.
Six Cup and 12 Xfinity teams will miss practice Friday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for inspection issues last week at Daytona.
NASCAR announced Friday that the Cup teams of Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Erik Jones and Christopher Bell will each have 15-minute holds in practice because those teams used bondo to change the manufacturer’s shape of the fender.
Earlier, t he Cup, the teams of Hamlin and Brennan Poole each will miss 15 minutes of opening practice for failing inspection twice at Daytona.
MORE: NASCAR penalizes four Truck teams for inspection issues at Las Vegas
In Xfinity, the teams of Daytona winner Noah Gragson, Matt Mills, David Starr, Robby Lyons II, Joe Nemechek, Vinnie Miller, Josh Williams, Mason Massey and the No. 74 car of Mike Harmon Racing each will miss 15 minutes of practice for being late to inspection at Daytona.
The Xfinity cars of Justin Haley and Joey Gase each will miss 15 minutes of practice for failing inspection twice.
The Xfinity car of Stephen Leicht will miss 30 minutes of practice for being late and failing inspection twice.
Xfinity practice is from 2:35 – 3:55 p.m. ET Friday. Opening Cup practice is from 4:05 – 4:55 p.m. ET Friday.