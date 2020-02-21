UPDATED with inspection issues in Cup Friday …
Six Cup and 12 Xfinity teams will miss practice Friday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for inspection issues last week at Daytona.
NASCAR announced Friday that the Cup teams of Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Erik Jones and Christopher Bell will each have 15-minute holds in practice because those teams used bondo to change the manufacturer’s shape of the fender.
Earlier, t he Cup, the teams of Hamlin and Brennan Poole each will miss 15 minutes of opening practice for failing inspection twice at Daytona.
MORE: NASCAR penalizes four Truck teams for inspection issues at Las Vegas
In Xfinity, the teams of Daytona winner Noah Gragson, Matt Mills, David Starr, Robby Lyons II, Joe Nemechek, Vinnie Miller, Josh Williams, Mason Massey and the No. 74 car of Mike Harmon Racing each will miss 15 minutes of practice for being late to inspection at Daytona.
The Xfinity cars of Justin Haley and Joey Gase each will miss 15 minutes of practice for failing inspection twice.
The Xfinity car of Stephen Leicht will miss 30 minutes of practice for being late and failing inspection twice.
Xfinity practice is from 2:35 – 3:55 p.m. ET Friday. Opening Cup practice is from 4:05 – 4:55 p.m. ET Friday.
Rookie Christian Eckes posted the fastest lap in practice for the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series on Friday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Eckes led the way with a lap of 177.848 mph. He was followed by Johnny Sauter (177.655 mph), Brett Moffitt (177.526), Ty Majeski (177.357) and Sheldon Creed (177.322).
Click here for practice results
MORE: NASCAR penalizes four Truck teams for inspection issues at Las Vegas
Truck qualifying is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. ET today. The Truck race is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET today.
NASCAR penalized the Gander RV & Oudoors Truck teams of Johnny Sauter, Matt Crafton, Grant Enfinger and Tyler Ankrum for violations found in inspection Friday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
All four teams were cited for violating Sections 20.9.3.2 (engine reservoir tank) and 20.20 (assembled vehicles overall rules) for aerodynamic panels not permitted/engine oil reservoir tank mounting brackets/supports.
NASCAR docked each driver 10 points and each team 10 car owner points.
Enfinger, who won last week’s season-opening race at Daytona, remains the points leader with the penalty. He now has a one-point lead on Austin Hill. Sauter falls from third to ninth in the points. Ankrum falls from 11th to 21st. Crafton drops from 17th to 22nd with the penalty.
Two-time NASCAR Cup champion Kyle Busch returned to the Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Thursday night and won the Star Nursery 100 Super Late Model race at the track he began his racing career.
Busch took the lead for good on Lap 65, passing Derek Thorn.
Christian McGhee finished second. Thorn was third.
MORE: Busch brothers looking forward to some hometown cookin’
“Always enjoy battling with Derek Thorn — he’s the guy to beat out here on the West Coast, and I knew that if we were going to win tonight it was going to be him that we were battling,” Busch said after the win. “Hopefully we put on a good show for my hometown fans.”
Sammy Smith, driving for Kyle Busch Motorsports, finished fifth.
All three national series are on track today with all the action culminating with the Truck Series race.
Cup cars will have two practice sessions today and Xfinity teams will have one practice. Both series will have qualifying Saturday. Truck teams practice, qualify and race today.
Martin Truex Jr. won last year’s Cup playoff race at Las Vegas. Tyler Reddick won last year’s Xfinity playoff race. Austin Hill won last year’s Truck playoff race.
The wunderground.com forecast calls for sunny skies during the day with a high of 71 degrees and no chance of rain.
Here is today’s schedule:
(All times are Eastern)
10 a.m. – Truck Series garage opens
11:05 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. – Final Truck practice (No TV)
11:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. – Xfinity garage open
1 – 11 p.m. – Cup garage open
2:35 – 3:55 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (FS2)
4:05 – 4:55 p.m. – Cup practice (FS1)
5:05 p.m. – Truck Series qualifying; one lap/single truck (FS1)
7 p.m. – Truck Series driver-crew chief meeting
7:30 – 8:20 p.m. – Cup final practice (FS1)
8:30 – Truck Series driver introductions
9 p.m. – Strat 200; 134 laps/201 miles (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)