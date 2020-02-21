Truck Series practice report at Las Vegas

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Rookie Christian Eckes posted the fastest lap in practice for the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series on Friday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Eckes led the way with a lap of 177.848 mph. He was followed by Johnny Sauter (177.655 mph), Brett Moffitt (177.526), Ty Majeski (177.357) and Sheldon Creed (177.322).

MORE: NASCAR penalizes four Truck teams for inspection issues at Las Vegas

Truck qualifying is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. ET today. The Truck race is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET today.