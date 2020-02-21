Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Stewart-Haas Racing’s Aric Almirola and Clint Bowyer paced the 37 cars that took part in the first of two NASCAR Cup practices Friday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Almirola was the fastest at 178.654 mph, followed by his teammate at 178.383 mph.

Third through fifth were Ty Dillon (178.071 mph), Joey Logano (178.042) and Alex Bowman (177.632).

Sixth through 10th were Matt DiBenedetto (177.491), Kurt Busch (177.223), Chase Elliott (177.194), Kyle Larson (177.165) and Ryan Blaney (176.980).

Toyotas uncharacteristically lagged around the 1.5-mile oval, with Martin Truex Jr. being the fastest of the brand at 14th (176.448 mph).

Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin was 25th (175.120 mph).

There will be one more practice session later today, from 7:30 – 8:20 p.m. ET, while qualifying for Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 will take place Saturday afternoon.

Friday’s first Cup practice results

