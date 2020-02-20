Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Ryan Blaney talks to Ryan Newman, looks forward to seeing him at track

By Dustin LongFeb 20, 2020, 9:14 PM EST
Ryan Blaney said in a social media post Thursday night that he’s “replaying” the incident with Ryan Newman “over and over” and that he is thankful for family, friends and fans that have supported him since the accident.

Blaney also said he spoke with Newman on Wednesday night and “it was just good to hear his voice to be honest. His Ryan Newman humor was at large and brought a smile to my face. The recovery he has made the past few days have been remarkable. I look forward to seeing him soon to talk about it more.”

Blaney pushed Newman into the lead past Denny Hamlin on the backstretch of the final lap of Monday’s Daytona 500. As they came down the frontstretch, Blaney tired to pass but Newman blocked.

Blaney later said that at that point, he was focused on pushing Newman to the win to ensure a Ford was victorious. But one of Blaney’s pushes unsettled Newman’s car, turning Newman into the wall and the path of Corey LaJoie, who slammed into the driver side area of Newman’s upside down car. The contact sent Newman’s car in the air. It landed on its roof and slid down the frontstretch, coming to rest beyond the end of pit road. It took safety workers more than 10 minutes to extricate Newman. He was immediately transported to Halifax Medical Center and released Wednesday afternoon.

Newman will not race this weekend. Ross Chastain will drive Newman’s No. 6 Ford for Roush Fenway Racing this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“We are all competitors racing for wins every weekend but at the same time are one big family, and you never want to see family get hurt,” Blaney wrote. “Have been replaying the events in my head over and over about what I could’ve done differently ever since.

“I’m very lucky to have a great family, friends, team and incredible fans that have helped me out this week. I can’t thank everyone enough for that.

“I can’t wait to have Rocketman Ryan Newman back at the track racing as hard as ever.”

 

 

 

Kyle Busch to drive in 5 Xfinity races this season for Joe Gibbs Racing

By Jerry BonkowskiFeb 20, 2020, 6:17 PM EST
Joe Gibbs Racing announced Thursday that Kyle Busch will compete in five Xfinity Series races this season.

The reigning NASCAR Cup champ will make his first Xfinity start in the No. 54 Toyota Supra at Phoenix Raceway on March 7.

The other four Xfinity races Busch will drive:

May 23 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

June 20 at Chicagoland Speedway

July 18 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

August 15 at Watkins Glen International

Busch has a chance of hitting 100 career wins in the Xfinity Series this year. He has 96 wins in 352 career starts in that series. NASCAR rules limit Busch to a maximum of five races per season in another series because of his experience.

Jacob Canter will serve as Busch’s crew chief. He is the test team manager for JGR’s NASCAR Cup program.

The five Truck races that Kyle Busch will race this season already have been announced.

By Jerry BonkowskiFeb 20, 2020, 4:30 PM EST
Today’s edition of NASCAR America MotorMouths – which airs live from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN – will cover lots of ground, including Ryan Newman, this weekend’s racing action in Las Vegas and, of course, have lots of interaction on the phone and social media with you, the fans.

Krista Voda hosts and will be joined by Kyle Petty, Steve Letarte and Nate Ryan.

Busch brothers looking forward to some hometown cookin’

By Jerry BonkowskiFeb 20, 2020, 3:00 PM EST
After a literal roll of the dice didn’t pay off for either Kurt or Kyle Busch in Monday’s Daytona 500, they’ll spin the roulette wheel of fortune again this weekend – and in Kyle’s case, several times – in their hometown of Las Vegas.

Kurt finished 33rd at Daytona, being collected in the multi-car wreck on Lap 183. Kyle finished one place lower when the engine on his car expired on the same lap.

Now the brothers Busch return to familiar ground at Las Vegas Motor Speedway – where they both began their racing careers – and look to rebound from their disappointing Daytona showings.

Defending Cup Series champion Kyle Busch isn’t taking anything to chance this weekend, hoping to potentially pull off a three-race weekend sweep.

He’s entered in three races at his home racetrack: tonight’s Super Late Model race at The Bullring adjacent to LVMS, Friday night’s Truck Series race and Sunday’s Cup event.

The younger Busch brother has one Cup win at Las Vegas (2009), but has two wins each there in the Xfinity Series and Truck Series. The last item is of particular note as Busch has raced a truck at his home track just three times in his career, winning each of the last two spring races there.

Friday night’s race will be the first of five Truck races the younger Busch is slated to compete this season.

But he also will be focused on rebounding from Daytona with a win in Sunday’s Cup race. The younger Busch still holds the track record in Las Vegas for youngest winner in a Cup race (2009 – 23 years, nine months, 27 days). He also holds the track record for being the only driver to win a Cup race there from the pole.

Busch also returns to Las Vegas having earned top-five finishes in his last four early-season starts there, including third in last March’s race and runner-up in the 2018 spring race.

“Vegas always means a little bit more pressure – more pressure on myself – just because it’s the hometown and you want to win there,’’ Busch said in a media release. “Thankfully, I have won there, and I’ve knocked that one off the list, but certainly you want to win there every year.

“I love Vegas, the atmosphere and everything going on around that place.”

Kurt Busch hasn’t had quite the success his brother has had at LVMS. In 20 career starts, the 41-year-old Busch has never won a Cup race in front of his home crowd, but he has earned two poles (2010, 2016) and has a best finish of third (2005).

He finished fifth in this race last spring, including leading 23 laps. He’d likely welcome a finish like that – or better – after what happened Monday at Daytona.

“Lady Luck was not on our side,’’ Kurt Busch said of his untimely exit in the 500. “That’s a roulette wheel, people. The roulette wheel spins, and it grabs your number and it grabbed my number. Maybe Vegas will be a little better.”

Corey LaJoie texts with Ryan Newman, thanks fans for support

By Dustin LongFeb 20, 2020, 1:56 PM EST
Corey LaJoie told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that he texted with Ryan Newman on Wednesday night after Newman was released from a Florida hospital and they were able to share a laugh.

Newman’s car crashed in front of LaJoie’s on the last lap of Monday’s Daytona 500. LaJoie had no chance to avoid hitting Newman’s upside car on the driver side. The contact catapulted Newman’s car before it landed on its roof and slid down the frontstretch, coming to rest beyond the exit of pit road. Newman was extricated after the roof was cut off his No. 6 Ford. He was immediately taken to Halifax Health Medical Center and was in serious condition that evening with injuries that were not life threatening.

LaJoie spoke Thursday with Danielle Trotta and Larry McReynolds on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “On Track’ show.

“It truly is a miracle the condition that Ryan Newman is in today vs. what we all assumed on Monday night,” said LaJoie, who finished eighth in the Daytona 500 for his career-best result in that race. “It goes to show how nasty of a wreck and how good of a job that NASCAR has done to make these cars safer and just the power of prayer, really.

“It’s been a very emotional week for everybody. I wanted to thank everybody for reaching out and supporting all three of us (Ryan) Blaney, myself and (Newman). It seems like all three of us are doing well for the circumstances.”

Bubba Wallace stated on social media Wednesday that he had been supporting Blaney, who was “devastated” by Newman’s accident. The incident was triggered by a bump from Blaney’s car as he sought to push Newman to the victory.

LaJoie noted that two extra bars, referred to as a Newman bar, to reinforce the window could have been pivotal in this crash.

“I kind of thanked him for flipping at Talladega over (in 2009) because if it wasn’t for that visor bar, that second roof bar that they put in after that crash that Ryan had, I told him, I said, we would have been able to split the ambulance fare because I would have been right there next to him … there was no telling how bad it could have been,” LaJoie said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio of what he told Newman.

“I think the previous crashes and the advancements that the R&D Center and the guys at NASCAR have made to make the car safer through that wreck is what really kept him and I both safe.”

LaJoie said the crash happened so fast, he had no chance to avoid Newman’s car.

“It was crazy how fast it happened,” LaJoie said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “People don’t realize how much it hurts when you hit something that hard that fast.”

LaJoie also said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that he doesn’t think changes need to be made to the type of racing seen at Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway.

“I’m comfortable,” he said. “It’s what you sign up for. There’s an element of danger. Like I was explaining to someone the other day, you’re trying to make a 3,600-pound piece of metal go 200 miles an hour, sometimes you’re going to have bad crashes.

“I think it’s a testament to what NASCAR is learning and trying to keep these cars safe because that was the worst, the worst, angle of a crash, the worst area of a car to get hit on Monday night the way Ryan was and for him to be literally to be walking out 36 hours later, why would we change what many would consider the best form of racing that we have in the superspeedways?

“My opinion, we don’t change a thing. We just keep learning from these wild crashes, especially with this new Next Gen car coming in, the cars are even 30-40% safer than this. I’m excited to get into that car and continue to put on a great show for the fans.”

 