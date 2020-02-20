Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Corey LaJoie texts with Ryan Newman, thanks fans for support

By Dustin LongFeb 20, 2020, 1:56 PM EST
Leave a comment

Corey LaJoie told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that he texted with Ryan Newman on Wednesday night after Newman was released from a Florida hospital and they were able to share a laugh.

Newman’s car crashed in front of LaJoie’s on the last lap of Monday’s Daytona 500. LaJoie had no chance to avoid hitting Newman’s upside car on the driver side. The contact catapulted Newman’s car before it landed on its roof and slid down the frontstretch, coming to rest beyond the exit of pit road. Newman was extricated after the roof was cut off his No. 6 Ford. He was immediately taken to Halifax Health Medical Center and was in serious condition that evening with injuries that were not life threatening.

LaJoie spoke Thursday with Danielle Trotta and Larry McReynolds on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “On Track’ show.

“It truly is a miracle the condition that Ryan Newman is in today vs. what we all assumed on Monday night,” said LaJoie, who finished eighth in the Daytona 500 for his career-best result in that race. “It goes to show how nasty of a wreck and how good of a job that NASCAR has done to make these cars safer and just the power of prayer, really.

“It’s been a very emotional week for everybody. I wanted to thank everybody for reaching out and supporting all three of us (Ryan) Blaney, myself and (Newman). It seems like all three of us are doing well for the circumstances.”

Bubba Wallace stated on social media Wednesday that he had been supporting Blaney, who was “devastated” by Newman’s accident. The incident was triggered by a bump from Blaney’s car as he sought to push Newman to the victory.

LaJoie noted that an extra bar, referred to as a Newman bar, to reinforce the window could have been pivotal in this crash.

“I kind of thanked him for flipping at Talladega over a couple of years ago because if it wasn’t for that visor bar, that second roof bar that they put in after that crash that Ryan had, I told him, I said, we would have been able to split the ambulance fare because I would have been right there next to him … there was no telling how bad it could have been,” LaJoie said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio of what he told Newman.

“I think the previous crashes and the advancements that the R&D Center and the guys at NASCAR have made to make the car safer through that wreck is what really kept him and I both safe.”

LaJoie said the crash happened so fast, he had no chance to avoid Newman’s car.

“It was crazy how fast it happened,” LaJoie said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “People don’t realize how much it hurts when you hit something that hard that fast.”

LaJoie also said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that he doesn’t think changes need to be made to the type of racing seen at Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway.

“I’m comfortable,” he said. “It’s what you sign up for. There’s an element of danger. Like I was explaining to someone the other day, you’re trying to make a 3,600-pound piece of metal go 200 miles an hour, sometimes you’re going to have bad crashes.

“I think it’s a testament to what NASCAR is learning and trying to keep these cars safe because that was the worst, the worst, angle of a crash, the worst area of a car to get hit on Monday night the way Ryan was and for him to be literally to be walking out 36 hours later, why would we change what many would consider the best form of racing that we have in the superspeedways?

“My opinion, we don’t change a thing. We just keep learning from these wild crashes, especially with this new Next Gen car coming in, the cars are even 30-40% safer than this. I’m excited to get into that car and continue to put on a great show for the fans.”

 

Weekend schedule for Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinFeb 20, 2020, 12:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

The NASCAR season marches on after opening last weekend in Daytona.

Now all three national series begin the “West Coast Swing” portion of the season, starting with a weekend in Las Vegas.

Here’s the full weekend schedule with TV and radio info.

(All times are Eastern)

Friday, Feb. 21

10 a.m. – Truck Series garage opens

11:05 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. – Final Truck practice (No TV)

11:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

1 – 11 p.m. – Cup garage open

2:35 – 3:55 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (FS2)

4:05 – 4:55 p.m. – Cup practice (FS1)

5:05 p.m. – Truck Series qualifying; one lap/single truck (FS1)

7 p.m. – Truck Series driver-crew chief meeting

7:30 – 8:20 p.m. – Cup final practice (FS1)

8:30 – Truck Series driver introductions

9 p.m. – Strat 200; 134 laps/201 miles (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

 

Saturday, Feb. 22

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Cup garage open

11:30 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

1:05 p.m. – Xfinity Series qualifying; one lap/single car (FS1)

2:15 p.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting

2:35 p.m. – Cup Series qualifying impound; one lap/single car (FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

3:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

4 p.m. – Boyd Gaming 300; 200 laps/300 miles (FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

 

Sunday, Feb. 23

11:30 a.m. – Cup garage opens

1:30 p.m. – Driver-crew chief meeting

2:50 p.m. – Driver introductions

3:30 p.m. – Pennzoil 400; 267 laps/400.5 miles (Fox, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Power Rankings: Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin a unanimous No. 1

Getty Images
By NBC Sports StaffFeb 20, 2020, 7:00 AM EST
1 Comment

This season’s debut of NBC Sports’ NASCAR Power Rankings was similar to the Daytona 500: a wild affair.

Our NASCAR writers chose 16 different drivers after the opening weekend of racing across all three of NASCAR’s top series. There were several surprises, for sure.

Not surprisingly, though, was Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin as the unanimous choice for the top spot in the rankings.

Here’s how we called ‘em:

1. Denny Hamlin (40 points): While the prevailing thought is that luck plays a key role in how a driver finishes in the Daytona 500, consider what Hamlin has done — three wins in the last five races and six top-five finishes in the last seven 500s. That ain’t luck.

2. Ryan Newman (30): Was only seconds away from his second Daytona 500 win before his horrific crash. Finished third in his qualifying race and was fifth in the Busch Clash. He and Kyle Larson were the only drivers to score a top 10 in all three events during Speedweeks.

3. Ryan Blaney (26 points): Was in position to win the Daytona 500. Would have given him back-to-back wins at speedway tracks after his victory at Talladega in last year’s playoffs.

4. Kyle Larson (24): Came close to winning his first career Daytona 500. Joined Ryan Newman as the only driver to score top 10s in the Clash, their qualifying race and the Daytona 500.

5. Chris Buescher (22): Had a strong showing and career-best Daytona finish in his return to Roush Fenway Racing. His third-place finish marked his second top five in the 500 in the last three years.

(tie) 6. David Ragan (15): What a way to go into retirement from the Cup Series. In his last Cup start, Ragan finished fourth, his best showing in the 500 (he won the 2011 summer Daytona race). Happy trails to the Georgia native in retirement.

(tie) 6. Kevin Harvick (15): If there had been another lap or two left and had it not been for Ryan Newman’s frightening wreck, the man known as “the closer” may very well have stolen the win away from Hamlin.

8. Clint Bowyer (13): Placed third in the Clash and sixth in the 500, not a bad way to start the season.

9. Chase Elliott (10): Even though he finished 17th, Elliott had some strong segments during the race, including leading 23 laps. Trailed off in the closing laps; otherwise he may have wound up with a top 10.

10: Brad Keselowski (7): Led 30 laps and had one of the fastest cars in the field but was collected in the big wreck on Lap 183. Still, a strong start for Keselowski and his new crew chief, Jeremy Bullins.

Others receiving votes: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (5), Noah Gragson (5 points), Joey Logano (3), John Hunter Nemechek (3), Corey LaJoie (1), Grant Enfinger (1).

Ross Chastain will replace Ryan Newman in the No. 6 at Las Vegas

By Nate RyanFeb 19, 2020, 3:45 PM EST
Leave a comment

Ross Chastain has been chosen to drive the No. 6 Ford at Las Vegas Motor Speedway while Ryan Newman recovers from injuries sustained during his last-lap wreck in Monday’s Daytona 500.

In a statement earlier Wednesday, Roush Fenway Racing announced that Newman had left Halifax Medical Center after being treated and released.

In the release to announce Chastain’s hiring “starting at Las Vegas,” the team said “there is no timetable for Newman’s return. Additional updates will be provided as they become available.”

Chastain has enjoyed success at Las Vegas, earning his first career victory in the Xfinity Series at the 1.5-mile track on Sept. 15, 2018. He is slated to drive a full-time season in Xfinity this year with Kaulig Racing’s No. 10 Chevrolet and will be pulling double-duty in Cup and Xfinity at Las Vegas.

“The NASCAR community has long prided itself on being a close-knit family,” Roush Fenway Racing president Steve Newmark said in the release. “That is never more evident than during these types of moments, and we want to express our appreciation to everyone at Chip Ganassi Racing as well as Kaulig Racing for allowing Ross to fill in for Ryan in the No. 6 on such short notice.”

Former Roush Fenway driver David Ragan, who finished fourth in the Daytona 500, also seemed a likely candidate for the ride. But Ragan indicated in a humorous tweet Wednesday morning that he was committed to remaining retired after announcing last year that 2019 would be his last full-time season.

Ryan Newman released from hospital; walks out with daughters

Roush Fenway Racing
By Nate RyanFeb 19, 2020, 1:53 PM EST
1 Comment

Less than 42 hours after being injured during a scary last-lap wreck in the Daytona 500, Ryan Newman was released from the hospital Wednesday.

Roush Fenway Racing announced the news in a release and via Twitter, posting a photo of Newman, clad in T-shirt and jeans, walking from Halifax Medical Center while holding the hands of his two daughters.

It was the second photo that the team had posted Wednesday; earlier reporting that Newman was walking around the hospital in good spirits and playing with his daughters.

Krissie Newman also posted video of the family leaving the hospital.

Newman was injured during a last-lap wreck of the postponed Daytona 500, which ended at 7:55 p.m. ET Monday.

The team posted the photo of him leaving the hospital at 1:49 p.m. ET Wednesday. Team president Steve Newmark posted a photo thanking the hospital staff about an hour later.

Not long after his release, Newman met up with his friends Martin Truex Jr. and his girlfriend, Sherry Pollex, in the driver motorhome lot at Daytona International Speedway.