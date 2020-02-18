NASCAR’s preliminary entry lists for Las Vegas

No driver is listed for Roush Fenway Racing’s No. 6 Ford on NASCAR’s preliminary entry list for Sunday’s Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
The car is normally driven by Ryan Newman, who is in serious condition with non-life threatening injuries after his last-lap crash in the Daytona 500 Monday night. Roush Fenway Racing announced Tuesday afternoon that Newman was awake and speaking with family and doctors.
If Newman does not participate in the race, it would be the first Cup event he’s missed since the start of his full-time career in 2002 (649 starts).
There are 38 entries for Sunday’s race (3:30 p.m. ET on Fox).
Garrett Smithley is entered in Rick Ware Racing’s No. 51 Ford for his first race of the year.
Reed Sorenson is entered in Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 Chevrolet.
Joey Logano won this race last year over Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch. Martin Truex Jr. won the playoff race over Kevin Harvick and Keselowski.
Xfinity Series – Boyd Gaming 300 (4 p.m. ET Saturday on FS1)
Thirty-six cars are entered.
Truck Series driver Brett Moffitt is entered in Our Motorsports’ No. 02 Chevrolet.
Daniel Hemric will make his first start of the year in JR Motorsports’ No. 8 Chevrolet.
Timmy Hill is entered in Hattori Racing Enterprises’ No. 61 Toyota.
Kyle Busch won this race last year over John Hunter Nemechek and Noah Gragson. Tyler Reddick won the playoff race over Christopher Bell and Brandon Jones.
Truck Series – Strat 200 (9 p.m. ET Friday on FS1)
There are 35 trucks entered.
With a full field limited to 32 trucks, three will not make the race.
Kyle Busch is entered in the No. 51 Toyota for his first of five scheduled Truck Series races this year.
Ross Chastain is entered in Niece Motorsports’ No. 40 Toyota.
Busch won this race last year over Moffitt and Matt Crafton. Busch went on to sweep all five of his series starts last season. Austin Hill won the playoff race over Chastain and Christian Eckes.
NASCAR America will have the latest on Ryan Newman after his crash at the end of Monday’s Daytona 500.
Krista Voda hosts and will be joined by Steve Letarte, Jeff Burton and Nate Ryan. The show will include reports from Marty Snider in Daytona Beach and Dave Burns from Roush Fenway Racing.
Dale Jarrett and Dale Earnhardt Jr. also will call in.
Today’s show airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
Ryan Newman is awake and speaking with family and doctors, according to a statement Tuesday afternoon from Roush Fenway Racing. He remains at Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.
The statement also says: “Ryan and his family have expressed their appreciation for the concern and heartfelt messages from across the country. They are grateful for the unwavering support of the NASCAR community and beyond.
“We will continue to provide information as it becomes available.”
Newman was listed in serious condition Monday night with injuries that were described as not life threatening, according to a statement from Roush Fenway Racing.
Steve Newmark, president of Roush Fenway Racing, posted a statement on social media at 11:51 a.m. Tuesday thanking the NASCAR community for “the incredible outpouring of support and compassion” and that Newman remained in the hospital. He stated updates on his condition will be provided as they become available.
Newman, 42, was injured after a chaotic last lap in the Daytona 500. He passed Denny Hamlin for the lead on the backstretch, getting a push from Ryan Blaney.
Exiting Turn 4, Blaney went low to challenge for the lead. Newman dropped down the track to block. Blaney hit Newman. The contact turned Newman’s car to the right. He slammed the outside wall and turned upside down. Corey LaJoie’s car slammed into Newman’s car on the driver side. Newman’s car crossed the finish line sliding on its roof with sparks flying. The No. 6 Ford car came to rest just beyond the exit of pit road.
Also Tuesday, team owner Roger Penske issued a statement. Newman drove full-time in the Cup Series from 2002-08 and won the 2008 Daytona 500, giving Penske his first victory in that race.
Garrett Smithley will return to Rick Ware Racing this year to compete in an “expanded” Cup Series schedule, the team announced Tuesday.
Smithley, who made nine Cup starts for the team last year, will make his season debut this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
He joins a driver lineup that includes JJ Yeley, Joey Gase, and BJ McLeod.
Smithley has 17 Cup starts since 2018 and 132 Xfinity Series starts since 2015. He spent the last four years as a full-time driver for JD Motorsports in the Xfinity Series.
“The time is now to increase my Cup Series schedule,” Smithley said in a press release. “It’s important to get as much seat time in the Cup Series as NASCAR transitions to the next generation car. Also, the Cup Series offers my marketing partners additional exposure.”
Victory Lane Quick Oil Change and Trophy Tractor will be Smithley’s sponsors.
Concern about Ryan Newman’s condition flooded in Monday night from around the globe and the White House about the driver’s condition after his last-lap wreck in the Daytona 500.
The Roush Fenway Racing driver became a worldwide trending topic on Twitter almost immediately after his No. 6 Ford hit the wall at 7:55 p.m. ET while battling for the lead with race winner Denny Hamlin and Ryan Blaney.
Newman was transported from Daytona International Speedway to nearby Halifax Medical Center, where he was in serious condition with injuries that were described by his team as not life threatening.
President Trump, who gave the command to start engines Sunday for the 62nd running of the Daytona 500 before the race was postponed a day after 20 laps because of rain, tweeted just after NASCAR provided its first update on Newman’s condition at 10:03 p.m.
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of Newman’s hometown of South Bend, Indiana, also tweeted his prayers.
The official word on Newman’s injuries brought tweets of relief from several drivers, including Brad Keselowski, Matt DiBenedetto, Ross Chastain, Bubba Wallace and Kyle Busch.
It was a change in tone from the immediate aftermath of the crash when many drivers tweeted their prayers and thoughts for Newman.
Among the first to express concern was Hamlin, who began his Fox interview in victory lane by mentioning Newman and later clarified he was unaware of the severity of his injuries during his initial burnout celebration.