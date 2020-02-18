Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Garrett Smithley will return to Rick Ware Racing this year to compete in an “expanded” Cup Series schedule, the team announced Tuesday.

Smithley, who made nine Cup starts for the team last year, will make his season debut this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

He joins a driver lineup that includes JJ Yeley, Joey Gase, and BJ McLeod.

Smithley has 17 Cup starts since 2018 and 132 Xfinity Series starts since 2015. He spent the last four years as a full-time driver for JD Motorsports in the Xfinity Series.

“The time is now to increase my Cup Series schedule,” Smithley said in a press release. “It’s important to get as much seat time in the Cup Series as NASCAR transitions to the next generation car. Also, the Cup Series offers my marketing partners additional exposure.”

Victory Lane Quick Oil Change and Trophy Tractor will be Smithley’s sponsors.