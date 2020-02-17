Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Results of 62nd Daytona 500, NASCAR Cup point standings

By Jerry BonkowskiFeb 17, 2020, 9:02 PM EST
Denny Hamlin captured his second straight Daytona 500 and third win in the last five editions of the Great American Race in Monday’s delayed season opener at Daytona International Speedway.

Hamlin edged runner-up Ryan Blaney in the second-closest finish in 500 history.

Blaney led five Ford drivers to finish from second through sixth. The Team Penske driver was followed by Chris Buescher, David Ragan, Kevin Harvick and Clint Bowyer.

Brendan Gaughan was the highest-finishing Chevrolet driver, in seventh place. Eighth through 10th were Corey LaJoie, Ryan Newman (who was involved in a horrific last-turn crash and taken to a local hospital) and Kyle Larson.

RESULTS:

Here’s the unofficial results from the 62nd edition of Monday’s season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway:

Daytona 5OO 2O2O results

POINTS STANDINGS:

Race winner Denny Hamlin leads the NASCAR Cup standings after Monday’s race. Ryan Blaney is second, seven points behind Hamlin. Kevin Harvick is third (-11), followed by Chris Buescher (-12) and Ryan Newman (-14).

NASCAR Cup points after Daytona 5OO

Ryan Newman in serious condition; injuries not life threatening

Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images
By Dustin LongFeb 17, 2020, 10:11 PM EST
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Ryan Newman is in serious condition with non-life threatening injuries after a last-lap crash in Monday’s rain-delayed Daytona 500.

Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer, read a statement at 10:06 p.m. ET from Roush Yates Racing reporting Newman’s condition and that Newman was being treated at Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach.

Newman was injured after a chaotic last lap. He passed Denny Hamlin for the lead on the backstretch, getting a push from Ryan Blaney.

Exiting Turn 4, Blaney went low to challenge for the lead. Newman dropped down the track to block. Blaney hit Newman. The contact turned Newman’s car to the right and he slammed the outside wall, turned upside down and Corey LaJoie’s car slammed into Newman’s on the driver side. Newman’s car crossed the finish line sliding on its roof with sparks flying. His car came to rest just beyond the exit of pit road.

“We were coming so fast, it’s hard to make a quick move, especially with someone pushing you,” Blaney said after the race. “(Newman) blocked the top and he blocked the bottom, too. At that point, when he blocked the bottom, I was just committed to pushing him to the win, trying to get a Ford the win. I thought I was pretty square but it got him to the right. I hope he’s all right. That looked really bad. Definitely unintentional. I was committed to pushing him to the win. It sucks to lose the race, but you never want to see anyone get hurt.”

Newman was credited with ninth place. Hamlin won the race for the second consecutive year and third time in his career.

It took safety workers 10 minutes to remove Newman from the car. He was immediately transported by ambulance to a local hospital at 8:09 p.m. ET.

LaJoie tweeted: “Dang, I hope Newman is ok. That is worse case scenario and I had nowhere to go but smoke.”

Car owner Joe Gibbs apologized after the race for his team celebrating Hamlin’s win because they were not aware of the severity of the crash until they had reached victory lane.

O’Donnell read a statement that said: “Ryan Newman is being treated at Halifax Medical Center. He’s in serious condition but doctors have indicated his injuries are non-life threatening. We appreciate your thoughts and prayers and ask that you respect the privacy of Ryan and his family during this time. We appreciate your patience and cooperation and will provide more information as it becomes available.”

Mark Rushbrook, global director, Ford Performance Motorsports, stated: “We’re grateful for the news about Ryan. We had been waiting for information just like everyone else, so to hear some positive news tonight is a relief. Ryan has been an important part of the Roush Fenway and Ford NASCAR program this past year, and he is so respected for being a great competitor by everyone in the sport.  The entire Ford family is sending positive thoughts for his recovery, but our first thoughts remain with his family and his team.”

President Donald J. Trump tweeted that prayers for Newman. Trump gave the command to start the Daytona 500 on Sunday and met with some drivers before the race. Newman attended a rally for Trump in 2016 during Trump’s campaign.

Ryan Newman treated for serious injuries at hospital after hard wreck in Daytona 500

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
By Nate RyanFeb 17, 2020, 8:34 PM EST
Roush Fenway Racing driver Ryan Newman was in serious condition Monday night at Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Florida, after a hard crash on the last lap of the Daytona 500.

During a short briefing at the Daytona International Speedway media center, NASCAR senior vice president Steve O’Donnell read a statement from Newman’s team. Roush Fenway Racing said doctors have indicated Newman’s injuries are “not life threatening.”

The first official update on Newman’s condition came shortly after 10 p.m., a little more than two hours after his No. 6 Ford took a hard right into the outside wall while battling for the lead off Turn 4 with race winner Denny Hamlin and Ryan Blaney

Newman’s car went airborne, landed upside down on the pavement and then was struck in the driver’s side door by Corey LaJoie‘s Ford at full speed. The impact caused Newman’s Mustang to slide a few hundred feet down the frontstretch on its roof.

The car came to a stop at the end of the pits, and fuel appeared to be pouring out of the rear end.

It took safety workers more than 10 minutes to remove Newman from the car. Fox didn’t show any replays of his removal from the car.

“Ryan Newman has been helped from his car by the AMR safety team, loaded into an ambulance and taken to a local hospital,” announcer Mike Joy said on the Fox broadcast. “That’s all the information we can provide at this time.”

Fox analyst Jeff Gordon added that “it was a phenomenal race all the way until we came into the trioval there. Safety has come a long way in this sport, but sometimes we are reminded that it is a very dangerous sport. Thoughts and prayers right now are with Ryan Newman and his family.”

Newman is entering his 19th season in NASCAR’s premier series and won rookie of the year in 2002.

He has 18 career victories, including the 2008 Daytona 500, and finished second in the 2014 standings.

Newman, 42, has driven for Team Penske, Stewart-Haas Racing, Richard Childress Racing and is in his second season with Roush Fenway Racing after taking the No. 6 to the playoffs last year.

 

Denny Hamlin wins Daytona 500; Ryan Newman taken to hospital

Chris Graythen/Getty Images
By Nate RyanFeb 17, 2020, 7:56 PM EST
Denny Hamlin won his second consecutive Daytona 500, passing Ryan Newman and Ryan Blaney off the final turn to win at Daytona International Speedway.

Blaney finished just a few feet behind Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota as Newman turned hard into the outside wall in a crash off the last corner on a push from Blaney’s No. 12 Ford. Newman’s No. 6 Ford flipped upside down and was being attended to by safety workers after the wreck.

It took safety workers more than 10 minutes after the checkered flag to extricate Newman from his damaged Mustang, which appeared to have fuel spilling from the rear end after coming to a rest in the frontstretch grass.

Fox announcer Mike Joy said Newman had been helped from his car and taken to a local hospital.

“No. 1 we’re praying for Ryan (Newman),” Hamlin said in a subdued victory lane celebration. “I worked really well with Ryan throughout the whole race. Obviously, he got turned right there.”

Hamlin out dueled the two Ford drivers in the second overtime restart Monday after Blaney and Newman had teamed up to pass him on the backstretch of the final lap.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver won by 0.014 seconds, the second-closest finish in Daytona 500 history. He also won the closest finish in The Great American Race in 2016.

Several contenders were eliminated in a 19-car crash with 16 laps remaining. The chain-reaction wreck began when Joey Logano bumped Aric Almirola, who lost control and hit leader Brad Keselowski.

It was the second wreck of Speedweeks involving the Team Penske Fords, but unlike in the Busch Clash wreck, Keselowski put the blame on himself instead of Logano this time.

“I should have covered myself better and didn’t,” Keselowski, who remains winless in 11 attempts at the Daytona 500, told Fox. “It’s my fault. I kind of put myself in position for that.”

The wreck also eliminated Jimmie Johnson, who might have made his last start in the Daytona 500, Kurt Busch, Martin Truex Jr. and Matt DiBenedetto.

Logano scooted through the mess unscathed, and the race was stopped for just over 12 minutes for cleanup.

Defending Cup champion Kyle Busch was leading with 25 laps remaining but suffered a mechanical problem with 20 to go and remains winless in 15 tries at the Great American Race.

Pole-sitter Ricky Stenhouse Jr. led the first 23 laps and was in contention for his first Daytona 500 victory before being penalized by NASCAR for dipping below the yellow line while advancing position with 40 laps remaining. The pole-sitter seemed to have been trying to avoid causing a major wreck when he swerved after contact with Ryan Blaney.

Stenhouse would crash about 15 laps later after contact with Erik Jones but managed to reach the pits without causing a yellow.

William Byron, who started fourth after winning the second qualifying race last Thursday, finished 40th after his No. 24 Chevrolet was the first car out of the race in a crash near the end of the 65-lap first stage. On Lap 59, Byron went for a ride through the grass after getting bumped by Ricky Stenhouse Jr. twice on the backstretch.

“I feel like there’s really no reason to be that aggressive moving across my bumper, but it is what it is,” Byron told Fox. “We’ll go on to Vegas and go try to win that one.”

The race restarted under caution at 4:05 p.m. Monday after only the second postponement in the 62-year history of the Daytona 500.

A series of mid-afternoon storms limited racing to only 20 laps Sunday. NASCAR was a half-lap from having honorary starter Dale Earnhardt Jr. wave the green flag for the start when the green flag initially was waved off at 3:29 p.m. Three minutes later, the skies opened up around the speedway, forcing a red flag for track drying from the passing shower.

The field was paced on its first lap by the motorcade of President Trump, who gave the command to start engines at 3:07 p.m. and then was greeted by a group of NASCAR officials and team owners, including Richard Childress, Chip Ganassi, Joe Gibbs, Rick Hendrick, Richard Petty, Roger Penske and Jack Roush.

Air Force One landed at Daytona International Airport just behind the backstretch shortly after 1 p.m., and Trump addressed the crowd from a stage in victory lane about 90 minutes later. In prepared remarks, Trump described the Daytona 500 as “pure American glory” and a “legendary display of roaring engines, soaring spirits and the American skill, speed and power. The tens of thousands of patriots here today have come for the fast cars and the world-class motorsports. But NASCAR fans never forget that no matter who wins the race, what matters most is God, family and country.”

Trump’s visit marked the fourth time a sitting U.S. president has attended a NASCAR race at Daytona. President Ronald Reagan was the first in July 4, 1984, witnessing Richard Petty’s 200th career victory. President George H.W. Bush attended the July 4,1992 race, and his son, George W. Bush, became the first president to attend the Daytona 500 on Feb. 15, 2004.

Trump said this was the fifth time he’d attended the Daytona 500.

“It really is the great American race,” Trump told Fox Sports in an interview after his address. “I look at it as almost a patriotism kind of thing. We love NASCAR. We love the people of NASCAR.”

Trump departed the track about 15 minutes after the rain hit, and Air Force One took off at 4:10 p.m., about 10 minutes before the green flag fell for the first time Sunday.

Stage 1 winner: Chase Elliott

Stage 2 winner: Denny Hamlin

What’s next: The first 1.5-mile race of the season will take place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on February 23 at 3:30 p.m. ET (Fox).

19-car wreck occurs with 16 laps left in Daytona 500

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinFeb 17, 2020, 6:52 PM EST
A 19-car wreck occurred with 16 laps left in the Daytona 500.

It happened on the backstretch among the leaders and began when Joey Logano pushed Aric Almirola, who then hooked Brad Keselowski.

Keselowski was turned into the wall and a chain reaction ensued.

Drivers in the wreck included Jimmie Johnson, Chris Buescher, Alex Bowman, Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr., Kurt Busch, Matt DiBenedetto, Austin Dillon, Justin Haley, Ross Chastain, David Ragan, John Hunter Nemechek and more.

The wreck is similar to one in the Busch Clash where Keselowski was eliminated in an incident started by Joey Logano.

“Instantly spun out,” Keselowski told Fox. “I had (Ryan Newman) in front of me, I think I was about to push him. Lot of kinetic energy there. … Made one mistake about a lap earlier. (Christopher Bell) was doing a great job of pushing (Newman), I didn’t think they’d have a strong a run as they did and they just got by me there on the bottom. I should have covered that better and I didn’t. It’s my fault, I kind of put myself in position for that.”

Said Johnson: “That No. 22 car (Joey Logano) had been pretty aggressive all day long. I just felt like it was a matter of time before his pushes were a little much and it looks like that was the case there.”

The incident resulted in a 12 minute and five second red flag.

Ryan Newman is scored in the lead.

Shortly before the wreck, defending series champion Kyle Busch dropped off the pace with a mechanical issue. After the red flag was lifted he went to the garage.