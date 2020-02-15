Myatt Snider wins pole for Xfinity Series opener at Daytona

Myatt Snider claimed the pole for today’s Xfinity Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway (2:30 p.m. ET on FS1).
The son of NBC Sports reporter Marty Snider, the 25-year-old Richard Childress Racing driver earned the pole in his first career Xfinity start. He posted a top speed of 188.430 mph.
Snider is the 12th driver to win the pole in their Xfinity debut.
It is the third consecutive pole for RCR in the season-opening race at Daytona, following Tyler Reddick in 2019 and Daniel Hemric in 20018. It is RCR’s 10th Xfinity pole at Daytona, which leads all teams.
Snider, the 2018 Truck Series rookie of the year, is driving RCR’s No. 21 car part-time this year.
“The last couple of days have been interesting,” Snider told FS1. “I’ve about gone to school basically. This is completely different from the truck series and how the truck series races. But I’m just blessed with the opportunity to race at Richard Childress Racing. … But we’ve got an insanely fast race car, obviously. I’m so stoked to be with these guys. … I can’t put it into words. First career start, first career pole.”
The Kaulig Racing cars driven by Ross Chastain and AJ Allmendinger each suffered similar mechanical issues in the left front during their qualifying runs, according to team general manager Chris Rice. It resulted in them posting the two of the slowest speeds in qualifying. With a lack of owner points, Allmendinger and Chastain failed to make the race.
Chastain will still get to race with Ryan Sieg‘s team allowing him to drive Jeff Green‘s 38 car.
START: The command to start engines will be given at 2:37 p.m by Richard Petty. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 2:49 p.m.
PRERACE: Qualifying is 11 a.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 12:15 p.m. Driver introductions are at 2:05 p.m. The invocation will be given at 2:30 p.m. by Sonny Gallman, pastor at Central Baptist Church in Daytona Beach. The National Anthem will be performed at 2:31 p.m. by Catina Mack.
DISTANCE: The race is 120 laps (300 miles) around the 2.5-mile oval.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 30. Stage 2 ends on Lap 60.
TV/RADIO: FS1 will televise the race. Coverage will begin at 2:30 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage will begin at 2 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.
FORECAST: wunderground.com forecasts partly cloudy skies, a temperature of 83 degrees and no chance of rain for the start of the Xfinity race.
TO THE REAR: Ross Chastain will start from the rear after mechanical issues resulting in him failing to qualify in his Kaulig Racing car. But he’ll step into Ryan Sieg Racing’s No. 38 car, replacing Jeff Green.
There’s no clear favorite for the Xfinity title in 2020. But here are six drivers to watch in the scramble for the championship, which starts today with the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway (2:30 p.m. ET on FS1).
Justin Allgaier 2020 team: JR Motorsports (fifth season with team/ninth full-time Xfinity season) Number of Xfinity starts: 306 starts since 2008 Career Xfinity wins: 11 What’s ahead: While only 33, Allgaier is the Xfinity Series’ “grizzled veteran” (beating out teammate Michael Annett by 17 days). The JR Motorsports driver is coming off a “terrible” and “miserable” year where he only won once, in the final playoff elimination race at Phoenix. That ended a 39-race winless streak and put him in the Championship 4 for the third time in four years. But Allgaier has yet to win a championship since he returned to the Xfinity level in 2016. With the departure of the “Big 3” Allgaier has a chance to re-establish the dominance of JR Motorsports and himself after the team earned two wins last year, its fewest since 2012.
Austin Cindric 2020 team: Team Penske (second full year with team/third full-time Xfinity season) Number of Xfinity starts: 67 Career Xfinity wins: 2 What’s ahead: The 21-year-old Cindric had the distinction of being the only non-“Big 3” Xfinity regular to win more than one race in 2019. Both his wins came on road courses – Watkins Glen and Mid-Ohio. Entering his third full-time Xfinity season, Cindric will try to establish himself as a threat on ovals. Ten of his 14 top fives last year came on ovals, with a best finish of second in both Richmond races.
Chase Briscoe 2020 team: Stewart-Haas Racing (second full-time season with team/in Xfinity) Number of Xfinity starts: 50 starts since 2018 Career Xfinity wins: 2 What’s ahead: Briscoe will now be the sole Stewart-Haas Racing driver in Xfinity after the departure of Custer to the Cup Series. Entering his fifth full-time year of racing on pavement, the Ford development driver can no longer cite his transition from dirt racing as negative factor in his development as a NASCAR driver. Including his one win at Iowa Speedway, Briscoe earned 14 top fives in 2019, including a runner-up finish in the Bristol night race.
Michael Annett 2020 team: JR Motorsports (fifth year with team/eighth full-time Xfinity season) Number of Xfinity starts: 262 starts since 2008 Career Xfinity wins: 1 What’s ahead: The 33-year-old Annett is coming off his best season in NASCAR yet, having earned the first win of his Xfinity career in the season-opener at Daytona, tying his career-high for top fives (six) and earning a career-best 19 top 10s. He enters his second full season working with crew chief Travis Mack.
Ross Chastain 2020 team: Kaulig Racing (first full-time season with team/fifth full Xfinity season) Number of Xfinity starts: 158 starts since 2014 Career Xfinity wins: 2 What’s ahead: After a busy 2019 that saw him compete in 77 races across all three national series, Chastain is back for a full-time season in Xfinity after he went for the Truck Series title with Niece Motorsports and made the Championship 4. Chastain will be teammates with Justin Haley as Kaulig Racing fields two full-time cars for the first time. This is easily the best full-time ride Chastain has had in Xfinity and keeping up his momentum from 2019 will be key.
Brandon Jones 2020 team: Joe Gibbs Racing (third year with team/fifth full-time Xfinity season) Number of Xfinity starts: 137 starts since 2015 Career Xfinity wins: 1 What’s ahead: Jones is now the top dog at Joe Gibbs Racing after the departure of Bell. Jones will attempt build on last year, where he finally broke through for his first Xfinity Series win in the playoff race at Kansas Speedway. Joining Jones at JGR are rookie drivers Harrison Burton and Riley Herbst.
A European adventure with majestic castles, gorgeous lakes, wild rides
CHARLOTTE – The fabulous cuisine and the gorgeous countryside were a delight, but one aspect of the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series left Myatt Snider occasionally pining for America.
The racing.
In his debut on the European stock-car circuit last April at the road course in Valencia, Spain, Snider noticed the leader leaving the door open for a pass by lifting early entering the final corner. So on the final lap, Snider slammed the gas, drove in three car lengths deeper and made contact on the curb that resulted in spins for both drivers.
“I was like, ‘OK. It was a racing move,’” Snider recalled recently to NBC Sports. “We both were going for it. He kind of put my line off so no fault, no harm.”
Until a postrace summons arrived from the stewards, who had an opposing viewpoint of the last-lap contact.
“The most disrespectful, egregious thing they had ever seen,” Snider said with a laugh. “‘You completely wrecked him! You took away his line!’ I’m like, ‘No, I was inside of him and he kind of cut my line off.’ ‘No, the first car always has the right of way.’
“Right of way? What are you talking about? This is racing. You make your right of way. So I was of particular focus to them for the rest of the year to make sure that I didn’t cause any more egregious events. They were like, ‘It’s very different over here. This is not America!’ I’m like, ‘I get that, but this still is NASCAR!’ ”
Those pleas will fall on more receptive ears this season for Snider, who returns to his home soil to race slightly more than half of the Xfinity Series schedule between two teams.
The 25-year-old son of NASCAR on NBC pit reporter Marty Snider will be driving the No. 21 Chevrolet in select races for Richard Childress Racing, beginning with today’s season opener at Daytona International Speedway.
He also will be running a partial schedule for Ryan Sieg Racing, including the bulk of the road-course schedule. The storied layouts of Valencia, Brands Hatch and Hockenheim (which also plays host to Formula 1) provided some heady training in NASCAR Euro last year.
“Racing on some of the most prestigious circuits that Europe has to offer, I think it’s great preparation,“ said Snider, who finished sixth in the 2019 Whelen Euro Elite 2 standings with two podiums and a pole position. “Because a big heavy stock car on road courses is the same as another big heavy stock on a road course. So the only difference is now that it’ll be an Xfinity car vs. a Whelen Euro car.”
That should ease some of the challenges of juggling a split schedule with two teams. Between commuting from his Huntersville, North Carolina, home to the Sugar Hill, Georgia-based Sieg Racing shop and RCR’s headquarters in Welcome, North Carolina, Snider estimated he put about 5,000 miles on his car during the offseason.
Traveling has become secondhand, though, for a driver who often flew between the United States and Europe last year (while still maintaining a course load at UNC Charlotte, where he is majoring in math). Snider made the most of his working holiday, particularly enjoying a visit to the picturesque lakes of Italy.
“They were absolutely gorgeous,” Snider said. “I went to Lake Orta and posted a story on Instagram calling it God’s canvas. It was great.
“And the food there was really good. The best was in Czech Republic. The place we stayed there was really insane because they had this hilltop next to the race track, and it was maybe 500 feet higher than the rest of the land. And on top was this old castle that had been converted into a hotel. They also had a little restaurant attached to the side that had some pretty amazing foods. It’s hard to go anywhere in Europe and find bad food.”
Despite the extra scrutiny of officiating and no-contact rules, the races also were enjoyable. Snider is hoping to return to the Euro Series for another crack at the Raceway Venray, a half-mile progressively banked oval near Amsterdam.
But the main focus will be his return to racing domestically after finishing ninth in the 2018 truck series standings. Daytona will mark the Xfinity debut of Snider, who also will be making a start with RCR at Martinsville. It’s the first visit in 14 years by the Xfinity Series to the 0.526-mile oval where Snider has some helpful experience in Late Models.
“I want to perform at the level the car’s capable of performing, and I have no doubt that that’s capable of winning,” he said. “So I think my best chances are going to be at the short tracks and the plate races. Obviously, I want to win everywhere I go, but the fact that I’m going to Martinsville in RCR equipment is going to be absolutely awesome.”