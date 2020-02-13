Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
AP Photo/Terry Renna

William Byron wins second Daytona 500 qualifying race

By Daniel McFadinFeb 13, 2020, 10:51 PM EST
Leave a comment

William Byron won the second Daytona 500 qualifying race Thursday night, beating Jimmie Johnson and Kyle Larson.

Byron led the final three laps after he passed Kevin Harvick for the lead with help from a push by Kurt Busch.

Harvick, who led a race-high 34 laps, finished fourth. The top five was completed by rookie Cole Custer.

As the race winner, Byron will start fourth in Sunday’s Daytona 500.

“There wasn’t any Chevy orders or anything like that,” Byron told FS1. “We just did a good job of working together. Kurt was a great pusher and great helper and I really had a lot of trust in him. I was really trying to go with one to go, but I had enough momentum out of the tri-oval, just watching old races that’s kind of where the momentum lines up. I didn’t know if I’d get that same momentum once everyone started pushing with one to go.”

The win is Byron’s first of any kind in the Cup Series. He joins Jeff Gordon and Chase Elliott, his predecessors in the No. 24, in having earned their first trip to victory lane in the Cup Series in a qualifying race.

MORE: Click here for the race results.

MORE: Joey Logano wins first Daytona 500 qualifying race

Timmy Hill was the highest finishing non-chartered – or “open” – driver, placing 16th and locking himself into the Daytona 500.

The other “open” driver in the race, JJ Yeley, was eliminated in a crash with 18 laps to go.

 

Starting lineup for the Daytona 500

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinFeb 14, 2020, 12:11 AM EST
Leave a comment

The 40-car field has been set for the 62nd running of the Daytona 500 (2:30 p.m. ET Sunday on Fox).

The starting lineup was established through Thursday night’s twin qualifying races, won by Joey Logano and William Byron.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. sits on the pole and Alex Bowman will start second.

After their race wins tonight, Logano will start third and Byron will start fourth.

Ryan Blaney and Corey LaJoie will start from the rear after going to backup cars.

Timmy Hill and Reed Sorenson raced their way into the 500 after being the highest finish non-chartered – or “open” – drivers in their respective qualifying races.

Seven drivers will compete in their first Daytona 500: Brennan Poole, Justin Haley, John Hunter Nemechek, Cole Custer, Hill and Christopher Bell.

Click here for the starting lineup.

Joey Logano wins first Daytona 500 qualifying race

AP Photo/John Raoux
By Daniel McFadinFeb 13, 2020, 9:21 PM EST
Leave a comment

Joey Logano won the first Daytona 500 qualifying race Thursday night, beating Aric Almirola, Ryan Newman, Brad Keselowski and Bubba Wallace.

Logano, who won his qualifying race for the second year in a row, came out on top after battling with Daytona 500 pole winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in the closing laps. Stenhouse finished eighth.

Including last weekend’s Busch Clash, it was Logano’s second race with new crew chief Paul Wolfe.

“Obviously, it’s the duels and not the Daytona 500, but momentum is momentum,” Logano told FS1. “(Spotter) TJ Majors does such a great job up on the roof understanding the draft. Then working with this new group here, they’re not new to working together but I’m new with them, it’s just been a good partnership so far, has been pretty seamless in working out some of the kinks last week and being able come to victory lane here at Daytona.”

Click here for the race results

Reed Sorenson was the highest finishing non-chartered – or “open” – driver in 18th, locking him into the Daytona 500.

Daniel Suarez, one of the five “open” drivers trying to race their way into the 500, failed to make the race after he was eliminated in a wreck with Ryan Blaney on Lap 30. Suarez was running behind a line of Ford cars coming out of Turn 4 when the Ford cars began slowing to enter pit road.

Suarez, who didn’t know they were about to pit, checked up to his right and made contact with Blaney, resulting in the crash.

“The 2 car (Brad Keselowski) he started getting his hand out the window (to signal he was pitting) super, super late and I didn’t see him and when I started go, (Blaney) was there,” Suarez told FS1. “I’m getting tired of this.”

Suarez and Gaunt Bros Racing are attempting to run the full season despite not having a charter that guarantees them a starting spot in races.

“We should have never been in that spot in the first place,” Blaney said. “It was just an error on my part and kind of a little lack of communication that didn’t end well.”

Reserved seating for Daytona 500 sold out

Daytona 500
Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinFeb 13, 2020, 5:47 PM EST
1 Comment

Daytona International Speedway has announced a sell out of reserved seating for Sunday’s Daytona 500 (2:30 p.m. ET on Fox).

This is the fifth straight year that reserved seating has sold out.

The track said in a press release that fans representing 48 different countries and every state in the U.S. will be attending the race.

“The Daytona 500 is one of the greatest events in sports and will unfold in front of a packed house,” track president Chip Wile said in a press release. “We have the most loyal and passionate fans in sports and we are forever grateful for their support. We look forward to another thrilling edition of ‘The Great American Race’ as we kick-off the NASCAR season.”

Premium hospitality, infield admissions and UNOH Fanzone/Pre-Race Access still remain for the 500 and are available at www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com or by calling 1-800-PITSHOP. Fans looking to purchase reserved seats are encouraged to visit SeatGeek.com.

 

Truck Series practice report from Daytona

Zane Smith. Photo: Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiFeb 13, 2020, 5:18 PM EST
Leave a comment

The NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series held two practice sessions Thursday at Daytona International Speedway in preparation for Friday night’s season-opening NextEra Energy 250.

FINAL PRACTICE

Johnny Sauter was fastest in the second and final practice session.

Sauter, whose truck stopped on the track during the first session, roared back to pace the field in the second session with a speed of 193.278 mph.

Defending Truck Series champion Matt Crafton was second fastest (193.228 mph), followed by last year’s Daytona winner, Austin Hill, at 192.645 mph.

Derek Kraus was fourth fastest (191.959 mph), followed by Christian Eckes (191.885). Sixth through 10th were Brett Moffitt (191.853 mph), Ross Chastain (191.750), Stewart Friesen (191.559), Raphael Lessard (191.522) and Riley Herbst (191.416).

A total of 38 trucks took to the track during the second session, part of 40 entries for Friday’s race. However, only 32 will make the race day field following Friday afternoon’s qualifying session, which starts at 3:10 p.m. ET.

Two incidents occurred in the session. Josh Reaume may have suffered an apparent motor issue and took his truck to the garage, while the fastest driver in the first session, Zane Smith, lost power and coasted to a stop coming off Turn 4.

Friday night’s race will start shortly after 7:30 p.m. ET.

Final Truck practice results

FIRST PRACTICE

Zane Smith was fastest in the first practice session, covering the 2.5-mile speedway at a top speed of 193.175 mph.

Riley Herbst was second (193.017 mph), followed by Ty Majeski (193.009 mph), Joe Nemechek (192.823 mph) and his son, John Hunter Nemechek (192.468 mph).

Sixth through 10th were Korbin Forrister (190.210), Gus Dean (189.629), Tyler Ankrum (189.597), Brett Moffitt (189.593) and Sheldon Creed (189.561).

The session was stopped three times by a red flag. It was first displayed due to an issue with Clay Greenfield. The second time was for Johnny Sauter stalling on the track because of an electrical issue. Angela Ruch stalled on pit road to bring out the third red flag.

Truck practice No. 1 results

Follow @JerryBonkowski