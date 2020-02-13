Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Race of survival at Daytona: Will drivers keep blocking despite risk?

By Nate RyanFeb 13, 2020, 5:00 PM EST
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Taller spoiler, larger closing rates, brand-new aero ducts.

Same wrecks.

Sunday’s caution-plagued Busch Clash offered a preview of how Sunday’s 62nd running of the Daytona 500 and Thursday nights’ Duel qualifying races likely will unfold under a new speedway package introduced last year.

Though the rules were in place for both races last season at Talladega Superspeedway, its implementation at Daytona International Speedway was delayed until July in a caution-plagued race that was shortened by 82 miles because of rain.

So Speedweeks 2020 will be the biggest test yet at Daytona International Speedway of a package that already has produced calamity on the much wider surface at Talladega.

With 80% of the cars in the past three Daytona 500s having already been involved in crashes, Sunday’s race in particular could be more about attrition than ever – even drivers have become well aware that blocking is a much riskier strategy.

“You are going to have to survive,” Kevin Harvick said. “I think survival will be more talked about this year than any year in the past. We have all been programmed to block and do things with the old package for so many years, and this is not the old package. The runs are happening faster. The cars are kind of lining up and spin out really easy to the right when you push them wrong. They are fast compared to where we were before.”

The increased speed has come with the virtual evaporation of the so-called “air bubble” that drivers said existed between the leading and trailing car is gone.

That makes it much more difficult for the leader to control the two lines of cars because blocking is much less effective in blunting the momentum of a charge through the field.

“It’s changed a lot since last year,” Chase Elliott said. “Then the guy who got the lead with 20 to go was probably going to be your winner. Now the runs come fast, and the lead car will have a much harder time controlling the race.”

Said Kyle Busch: “The runs are not the same as what they used to be. So the old package, there used to be this bubble. You’d catch up to a guy and then half a car length away, you’d start to push him back away. That bubble is less. … The leader has to be careful about what he’s doing, especially when you’re on older tires.”

Though blocking has been a hot topic since Brad Keselowski criticized teammate Joey Logano for a multicar wreck in The Clash, it likely will remain prevalent in the last 50 laps of the crown jewel race of the season because so much is at stake.

“I don’t think it’ll change for the Daytona 500,” defending winner Denny Hamlin said. “This race is just too big, and people think they have to make the bold move to win the race. I think differently on it. I think you can get to the finish in a different kind of way and stay at the front in a different kind of way.

“With this package, we’ll continue to get smarter and evolve on how to manage these races to get to the finish but right now, people are trying to use the same technique they’ve used for many, many years, and it just isn’t working.”

Said Clint Bowyer: “At the end of the day, you block because it works. It works until it doesn’t. That’s the only unfortunate difference between when that works and one that doesn’t is a crash. That’s successful until it’s not, and then you’re the bad guy. You’ve wrecked the whole field because it was an untimely block, and you wrecked everybody, but if you didn’t, you should have, and you’re going to lose the race.

“So it’s a tricky thing to judge. It puts you on the spot. And it’s do or die, and it’s a decision that has to be made that fast.”

Reserved seating for Daytona 500 sold out

Daytona 500
Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinFeb 13, 2020, 5:47 PM EST
Daytona International Speedway has announced a sell out of reserved seating for Sunday’s Daytona 500 (2:30 p.m. ET on Fox).

This is the fifth straight year that reserved seating has sold out.

The track said in a press release that fans representing 48 different countries and every state in the U.S. will be attending the race.

“The Daytona 500 is one of the greatest events in sports and will unfold in front of a packed house,” track president Chip Wile said in a press release. “We have the most loyal and passionate fans in sports and we are forever grateful for their support. We look forward to another thrilling edition of ‘The Great American Race’ as we kick-off the NASCAR season.”

Premium hospitality, infield admissions and UNOH Fanzone/Pre-Race Access still remain for the 500 and are available at www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com or by calling 1-800-PITSHOP. Fans looking to purchase reserved seats are encouraged to visit SeatGeek.com.

 

Truck Series practice report from Daytona

Zane Smith. Photo: Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiFeb 13, 2020, 5:18 PM EST
The NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series held two practice sessions Thursday at Daytona International Speedway in preparation for Friday night’s season-opening NextEra Energy 250.

FINAL PRACTICE

Johnny Sauter was fastest in the second and final practice session.

Sauter, whose truck stopped on the track during the first session, roared back to pace the field in the second session with a speed of 193.278 mph.

Defending Truck Series champion Matt Crafton was second fastest (193.228 mph), followed by last year’s Daytona winner, Austin Hill, at 192.645 mph.

Derek Kraus was fourth fastest (191.959 mph), followed by Christian Eckes (191.885). Sixth through 10th were Brett Moffitt (191.853 mph), Ross Chastain (191.750), Stewart Friesen (191.559), Raphael Lessard (191.522) and Riley Herbst (191.416).

A total of 38 trucks took to the track during the second session, part of 40 entries for Friday’s race. However, only 32 will make the race day field following Friday afternoon’s qualifying session, which starts at 3:10 p.m. ET.

Two incidents occurred in the session. Josh Reaume may have suffered an apparent motor issue and took his truck to the garage, while the fastest driver in the first session, Zane Smith, lost power and coasted to a stop coming off Turn 4.

Friday night’s race will start shortly after 7:30 p.m. ET.

Final Truck practice results

FIRST PRACTICE

Zane Smith was fastest in the first practice session, covering the 2.5-mile speedway at a top speed of 193.175 mph.

Riley Herbst was second (193.017 mph), followed by Ty Majeski (193.009 mph), Joe Nemechek (192.823 mph) and his son, John Hunter Nemechek (192.468 mph).

Sixth through 10th were Korbin Forrister (190.210), Gus Dean (189.629), Tyler Ankrum (189.597), Brett Moffitt (189.593) and Sheldon Creed (189.561).

The session was stopped three times by a red flag. It was first displayed due to an issue with Clay Greenfield. The second time was for Johnny Sauter stalling on the track because of an electrical issue. Angela Ruch stalled on pit road to bring out the third red flag.

Truck practice No. 1 results

NASCAR renames Cup championship trophy the Bill France Cup

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinFeb 13, 2020, 4:58 PM EST
Starting this year, the winner of the Cup Series championship will be awarded the Bill France Cup, NASCAR announced Thursday.

The renamed trophy honors Bill France Sr., who founded NASCAR in 1947, as well as his son, Bill France Jr., who was the sanctioning body’s chief executive from 1972 to 2003.

“As the sport ushers in a new era, it’s fitting that my father’s name is associated with the highest mark of excellence in our sport,” said Jim France, NASCAR Chairman and CEO, in a press release. “My father and brother’s vision for NASCAR has been realized, many times over, as millions of fans follow and engage each week with the best racing in the world.”

The trophy will be given out on Nov. 8 at Phoenix Raceway.

Created by Jostens, the Bill France Cup, will maintain the size and shape of last year’s championship trophy and will feature outlines of the 24 Cup Series racetracks that comprise the 2020 season schedule. The trophy design will be updated as the race schedule evolves, and new tracks are introduced to Cup Series competition.

Today’s Duels at Daytona: Start time, lineup and more

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiFeb 13, 2020, 4:00 PM EST
The 40-car starting field for Sunday’s season-opening Daytona 500 will be set following tonight’s two Cup qualifying races at Daytona International Speedway.

The finishing orders of both races will determine what positions drivers will start in the 500. Pole sitter Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and front row counterpart Alex Bowman are both locked in to the 500 based upon last Sunday’s pole qualifying runs.

Two other drivers, Brendan Gaughan and Justin Haley are also locked in for being fastest in Sunday’s qualifying of the seven teams entered for the 500 without NASCAR charters. However, Gaughan and Haley still have to compete tonight to determine their 500 starting positions.

There are 43 teams entered for the 500, but three will go home after tonight.

Here is the information for tonight’s races:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Duel No. 1 — The command to start engines will be given at 7:08 p.m. by Jorge de la Osa, Executive VP, Bluegreen Vacations. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:20 p.m. Duel No. 2 — The command to start engines will be given by Dan LaJoie, grandfather of NASCAR Cup driver Corey LaJoie, approximately 12 minutes after the conclusion of Duel No. 1. The green flag is scheduled to wave at approximately 24 minutes after the conclusion of Duel No. 1.

PRERACE: The Cup garage opens at 3 p.m. The driver/crew chief meeting will be at 5:15 p.m. Driver introductions for both Duels are at 6:35 p.m. The invocation will be given at 7:01 p.m. by Pastor Sonny Gallman of the Central Baptist Church. The National Anthem will be performed at 7:02 p.m. by Melissa TenBroeck.

DISTANCE: Each race is 60 laps (150 miles) around the 2.5-mile oval.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the races at 7 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s broadcast will begin at 6 p.m. and also can be heard on mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 77 degrees and a 2% chance of rain when the green flag drops for Duel No. 1.

LAST TIME: Kevin Harvick won last year’s Duel No. 1 followed by Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Paul Menard. Joey Logano won Duel No. 2, followed by Clint Bowyer and Aric Almirola.

STARTING LINEUP:

2020 Duel No. 1 starting lineup

2020 Duel No. 2 starting lineup

