Joey Logano wins first Daytona 500 qualifying race

By Daniel McFadinFeb 13, 2020, 9:21 PM EST
Joey Logano won the first Daytona 500 qualifying race Thursday night, beating Aric Almirola, Ryan Newman, Brad Keselowski and Bubba Wallace.

Logano, who won his qualifying race for the second year in a row, came out on top after battling with Daytona 500 pole winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in the closing laps. Stenhouse finished eighth.

Including last weekend’s Busch Clash, it was Logano’s second race with new crew chief Paul Wolfe.

“Obviously, it’s the duels and not the Daytona 500, but momentum is momentum,” Logano told FS1. “(Spotter) TJ Majors does such a great job up on the roof understanding the draft. Then working with this new group here, they’re not new to working together but I’m new with them, it’s just been a good partnership so far, has been pretty seamless in working out some of the kinks last week and being able come to victory lane here at Daytona.”

Reed Sorenson was the highest finishing non-chartered – or “open” – driver in 18th, locking him into the Daytona 500.

Daniel Suarez, one of the five “open” drivers trying to race their way into the 500, failed to make the race after he was eliminated in a wreck with Ryan Blaney on Lap 30. Suarez was running behind a line of Ford cars coming out of Turn 4 when the Ford cars began slowing to enter pit road.

Suarez, who didn’t know they were about to pit, checked up to his right and made contact with Blaney, resulting in the crash.

“The 2 car (Brad Keselowski) he started getting his hand out the window (to signal he was pitting) super, super late and I didn’t see him and when I started go, (Blaney) was there,” Suarez told FS1. “I’m getting tired of this.”

Suarez and Gaunt Bros Racing are attempting to run the full season despite not having a charter that guarantees them a starting spot in races.

Reserved seating for Daytona 500 sold out

Daytona 500
By Daniel McFadinFeb 13, 2020, 5:47 PM EST
Daytona International Speedway has announced a sell out of reserved seating for Sunday’s Daytona 500 (2:30 p.m. ET on Fox).

This is the fifth straight year that reserved seating has sold out.

The track said in a press release that fans representing 48 different countries and every state in the U.S. will be attending the race.

“The Daytona 500 is one of the greatest events in sports and will unfold in front of a packed house,” track president Chip Wile said in a press release. “We have the most loyal and passionate fans in sports and we are forever grateful for their support. We look forward to another thrilling edition of ‘The Great American Race’ as we kick-off the NASCAR season.”

Premium hospitality, infield admissions and UNOH Fanzone/Pre-Race Access still remain for the 500 and are available at www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com or by calling 1-800-PITSHOP. Fans looking to purchase reserved seats are encouraged to visit SeatGeek.com.

 

Truck Series practice report from Daytona

By Jerry BonkowskiFeb 13, 2020, 5:18 PM EST
The NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series held two practice sessions Thursday at Daytona International Speedway in preparation for Friday night’s season-opening NextEra Energy 250.

FINAL PRACTICE

Johnny Sauter was fastest in the second and final practice session.

Sauter, whose truck stopped on the track during the first session, roared back to pace the field in the second session with a speed of 193.278 mph.

Defending Truck Series champion Matt Crafton was second fastest (193.228 mph), followed by last year’s Daytona winner, Austin Hill, at 192.645 mph.

Derek Kraus was fourth fastest (191.959 mph), followed by Christian Eckes (191.885). Sixth through 10th were Brett Moffitt (191.853 mph), Ross Chastain (191.750), Stewart Friesen (191.559), Raphael Lessard (191.522) and Riley Herbst (191.416).

A total of 38 trucks took to the track during the second session, part of 40 entries for Friday’s race. However, only 32 will make the race day field following Friday afternoon’s qualifying session, which starts at 3:10 p.m. ET.

Two incidents occurred in the session. Josh Reaume may have suffered an apparent motor issue and took his truck to the garage, while the fastest driver in the first session, Zane Smith, lost power and coasted to a stop coming off Turn 4.

Friday night’s race will start shortly after 7:30 p.m. ET.

FIRST PRACTICE

Zane Smith was fastest in the first practice session, covering the 2.5-mile speedway at a top speed of 193.175 mph.

Riley Herbst was second (193.017 mph), followed by Ty Majeski (193.009 mph), Joe Nemechek (192.823 mph) and his son, John Hunter Nemechek (192.468 mph).

Sixth through 10th were Korbin Forrister (190.210), Gus Dean (189.629), Tyler Ankrum (189.597), Brett Moffitt (189.593) and Sheldon Creed (189.561).

The session was stopped three times by a red flag. It was first displayed due to an issue with Clay Greenfield. The second time was for Johnny Sauter stalling on the track because of an electrical issue. Angela Ruch stalled on pit road to bring out the third red flag.

Race of survival at Daytona: Will drivers keep blocking despite risk?

By Nate RyanFeb 13, 2020, 5:00 PM EST
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Taller spoiler, larger closing rates, brand-new aero ducts.

Same wrecks.

Sunday’s caution-plagued Busch Clash offered a preview of how Sunday’s 62nd running of the Daytona 500 and Thursday nights’ Duel qualifying races likely will unfold under a new speedway package introduced last year.

Though the rules were in place for both races last season at Talladega Superspeedway, its implementation at Daytona International Speedway was delayed until July in a caution-plagued race that was shortened by 82 miles because of rain.

So Speedweeks 2020 will be the biggest test yet at Daytona International Speedway of a package that already has produced calamity on the much wider surface at Talladega.

With 80% of the cars in the past three Daytona 500s having already been involved in crashes, Sunday’s race in particular could be more about attrition than ever – even drivers have become well aware that blocking is a much riskier strategy.

“You are going to have to survive,” Kevin Harvick said. “I think survival will be more talked about this year than any year in the past. We have all been programmed to block and do things with the old package for so many years, and this is not the old package. The runs are happening faster. The cars are kind of lining up and spin out really easy to the right when you push them wrong. They are fast compared to where we were before.”

The increased speed has come with the virtual evaporation of the so-called “air bubble” that drivers said existed between the leading and trailing car is gone.

That makes it much more difficult for the leader to control the two lines of cars because blocking is much less effective in blunting the momentum of a charge through the field.

“It’s changed a lot since last year,” Chase Elliott said. “Then the guy who got the lead with 20 to go was probably going to be your winner. Now the runs come fast, and the lead car will have a much harder time controlling the race.”

Said Kyle Busch: “The runs are not the same as what they used to be. So the old package, there used to be this bubble. You’d catch up to a guy and then half a car length away, you’d start to push him back away. That bubble is less. … The leader has to be careful about what he’s doing, especially when you’re on older tires.”

Though blocking has been a hot topic since Brad Keselowski criticized teammate Joey Logano for a multicar wreck in The Clash, it likely will remain prevalent in the last 50 laps of the crown jewel race of the season because so much is at stake.

“I don’t think it’ll change for the Daytona 500,” defending winner Denny Hamlin said. “This race is just too big, and people think they have to make the bold move to win the race. I think differently on it. I think you can get to the finish in a different kind of way and stay at the front in a different kind of way.

“With this package, we’ll continue to get smarter and evolve on how to manage these races to get to the finish but right now, people are trying to use the same technique they’ve used for many, many years, and it just isn’t working.”

Said Clint Bowyer: “At the end of the day, you block because it works. It works until it doesn’t. That’s the only unfortunate difference between when that works and one that doesn’t is a crash. That’s successful until it’s not, and then you’re the bad guy. You’ve wrecked the whole field because it was an untimely block, and you wrecked everybody, but if you didn’t, you should have, and you’re going to lose the race.

“So it’s a tricky thing to judge. It puts you on the spot. And it’s do or die, and it’s a decision that has to be made that fast.”

NASCAR renames Cup championship trophy the Bill France Cup

By Daniel McFadinFeb 13, 2020, 4:58 PM EST
Starting this year, the winner of the Cup Series championship will be awarded the Bill France Cup, NASCAR announced Thursday.

The renamed trophy honors Bill France Sr., who founded NASCAR in 1947, as well as his son, Bill France Jr., who was the sanctioning body’s chief executive from 1972 to 2003.

“As the sport ushers in a new era, it’s fitting that my father’s name is associated with the highest mark of excellence in our sport,” said Jim France, NASCAR Chairman and CEO, in a press release. “My father and brother’s vision for NASCAR has been realized, many times over, as millions of fans follow and engage each week with the best racing in the world.”

The trophy will be given out on Nov. 8 at Phoenix Raceway.

Created by Jostens, the Bill France Cup, will maintain the size and shape of last year’s championship trophy and will feature outlines of the 24 Cup Series racetracks that comprise the 2020 season schedule. The trophy design will be updated as the race schedule evolves, and new tracks are introduced to Cup Series competition.