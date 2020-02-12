Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski meet to discuss Busch Clash incident

By Dustin LongFeb 12, 2020, 10:19 AM EST
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski didn’t run into each other at Disney World earlier this week when they were there with their families, but they have talked since Keselowski’s blistering comments about his teammate’s blocking after a crash in Sunday’s Busch Clash.

“We’re going to have different opinions on a lot of things,” Logano said Wednesday morning at Daytona 500 media day. “It’s a part of racing and things like that.”

Keselowski is scheduled to meet with the media later in the day.

Keselowski was livid with Logano after Logano and Kyle Busch crashed late in Sunday’s Busch Clash. Keselowski was collected in that incident.

“It’s the same thing,” Keselowski said Sunday after being eliminated. “Somebody throws a stupid block that’s never going to work and wrecks half the field and then goes ‘eh’. Maybe we need to take the helmets out of these cars and take the seat belts out. Somebody will get hurt and then we’ll stop driving like assholes. I don’t know. We’ll figure it out I guess.”

Logano said it was good to talk to Keselowski this week.

“That’s all you can do is just try to explain your side of the story of what happened,” Logano said. “There are different perspectives on the whole thing and I had no clue. I was like, ‘Hey, what are you mad about? Let’s talk about it.’ 

“There were things that I had no idea about and I just explained my side of the story. That’s all you can really do. I think once he understands the whole side of the story, and you know how it is, you get out of the race car, you’re frustrated, you’re mad, your emotions are running high, you haven’t re-watched anything yet and they stick a microphone in your face and ask you what happened. You don’t really know until you go back and study it and figure it all out. 

“That stuff happens, but, like I said, we’ve been friends for a long time. We’ve been able to figure stuff out before he said afterwards. I’m not really that worried about it. It’s going to be OK.  We’re gonna figure it out. Everything always blows by. Everything gets better all the time.”

Cup Series paint schemes for 2020

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinFeb 12, 2020, 8:00 AM EST
NASCAR’s Speedweeks has arrived and with it comes the first look at some of the paint schemes Cup Series teams will sport throughout the season.

Here’s a look at confirmed paint schemes for this year, including those that will be driven in Sunday’s Daytona 500 (2:30 p.m. ET on Fox).

Quin Houff – StarCom Racing’s No. 00 Chevrolet

StarCom Racing

Kurt Busch – Chip Ganassi Racing’s No. 1 Chevrolet

(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

 

Chip Ganassi Racing

Brad Keselowski – Team Penske’s No. 2 Ford

Team Penske
Team Penske

Austin Dillon – Richard Childress Racing’s No. 3 Ford

Richard Childress Racing

Kevin Harvick – Stewart-Haas Racing’s No. 4 Ford

(Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ryan Newman – Roush Fenway Racing’s No. 6 Ford

Roush Fenway Racing
Roush Fenway Racing

Tyler Reddick – Richard Childress Racing’s No. 8 Chevrolet

(Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Chase Elliott – Hendrick Motorsports’ No. 9 Chevrolet

(Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Hendrick Motorsports
Hendrick Motorsports
Hendrick Motorsports

Aric Almirola – Stewart-Haas Racing’s No. 10 Ford

Stewart-Haas Racing

Denny Hamlin – Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 11 Toyota

(Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ryan Blaney – Team Penske’s No. 12 Ford

Team Penske
(Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

 

Ty Dillon – Germain Racing’s No. 13 Chevrolet

Germain Racing

Clint Bowyer – Stewart-Haas Racing’s No. 14 Ford

Stewart-Haas Racing
(Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Brennan Poole – Premium Motorsports’ No. 15 Chevrolet

(Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Justin Haley – Kaulig Racing’s No. 16 Chevrolet (Daytona 500 only)

(Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Chris Buescher – Roush Fenway Racing’s No. 17 Ford

Roush Fenway Racing
Roush Fenway Racing
(Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

 

Kyle Busch – Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 18 Toyota

(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Lionel Racing

Martin Truex Jr. – Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 19 Toyota

 

Joe Gibbs Racing
Joe Gibbs Racing

Erik Jones – No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing’s Toyota

Joe Gibbs Racing

Matt DiBenedetto – Wood Brothers Racing’s No. 21 Ford

(Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Joey Logano – Team Penske’s No.  22 Ford

Team Penske

William Byron – Hendrick Motorsports’ No. 24 Chevrolet

Hendrick Motorsports
Hendrick Motorsports
Hendrick Motorsports

Reed Sorenson – Premium Motorsports’ No. 27 Chevrolet

(Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Corey LaJoie – Go Fas Racing’s No. 32 Ford

Go Fas Racing
Go Fas Racing
Go Fas Racing

Michael McDowell – Front Row Motorsports’ No. 34 Ford

Michael McDowell
Front Row Motorsports

Ryan Preece – JTG Daugherty Racing’s No. 37 Chevrolet

(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

 

John Hunter Nemechek – Front Row Motorsport’s No. 38 Ford

John Hunter Nemechek
Front Row Motorsports
Front Row Motorsports
Front Row Motorsports

Cole Custer – Stewart-Haas Racing’s No. 41 Ford

Stewart-Haas Racing

Kyle Larson – Chip Ganassi Racing’s No. 42 Chevrolet

Chip Ganassi Racing
Chip Ganassi Racing
(Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

 

Bubba Wallace – Richard Petty Motorsports’ No. 43 Chevrolet

Richard Petty Motorsports
Richard Petty Motorsports

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – JTG Daugherty Racing’s No. 47 Chevrolet

(Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

 

Jimmie Johnson – Hendrick Motorsports’ No. 48 Chevrolet

Hendrick Motorsports

Chad Finchum – MBM Motorsports’ No. 49 Toyota

(Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Joey Gase – Rick Ware Racing’s No. 51 Chevrolet

(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

JJ Yeley – Rick Ware Racing’s No. 54 Ford

(Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Brendan Gaughan – Beard Motorsports’ No. 62 Chevrolet

(Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Timmy Hill – MBM Motorsports’ No. 66 Ford

(Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ross Chastain – Chip Ganassi Racing/Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 Chevrolet

(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Alex Bowman – Hendrick Motorsports’ No. 88 Chevrolet

Hendrick Motorsports
Hendrick Motorsports

Christopher Bell – Leavine Family Racing’s No. 95 Toyota

Leavine Family Racing
Leavine Family Racing

Daniel Suarez – Gaunt Bros Racing’s No. 96 Toyota

(Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jimmie Johnson says he wants to race INDYCAR in 2021 after NASCAR

By Bruce MartinFeb 11, 2020, 5:35 PM EST
AUSTIN, Texas – As seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Jimmie Johnson prepares for his final Daytona 500, he already is thinking about his “bucket list” in 2021.

Atop Johnson’s bucket list after retiring from full-time NASCAR competition this year? The chance to drive an Indy car and potentially compete in a handful of NTT INDYCAR Series races next season.

Johnson, who has said many times over the past two years he is interested in racing road and street courses in INDYCAR, attended the first day of preseason testing for INDYCAR at Circuit of the Americas (COTA). He attended the preseason driver’s meeting and then spent the rest of a rainy Tuesday as guest of Arrow McLaren SP’s Zak Brown, who also oversees McLaren’s F1 team and helped broker two-time champion Fernando Alonso’s two attempts at the Indianapolis 500.

“I’m here to look around and have some fun,” Johnson, 44, told NBC’s Leigh Diffey during a taping for NASCAR America. “I have some great friends here in the Austin area. I have great friends here in this garage area, including my friends at McLaren. I did the Formula One swap with Fernando Alonso a few years ago. I just wanted to check it out.”

At the conclusion of his interview with NASCAR America, Johnson took a few moments to speak to NBC Sports and offer his interest level in giving some INDYCAR road course races a try in 2021.

“At the end of last year when I knew I was done with 38 races a year, I got so excited,” Johnson said. “I have a lot of things I want to try, including INDYCAR and sports car racing in 2021, and now I can consider those as my ‘bucket list.’

After attending the preseason Drivers Meeting, Johnson spoke individually with some of the top drivers from the NTT INDYCAR Series. Many of them are his longtime friends.

“Jimmie has been talking about it for a little while and looking at different options,” five-time NTT INDYCAR champion Scott Dixon told NBC Sports. “He’s been super keen coming to INDYCAR races. That is just him. He’s a racer and wants to try something else. It’s good to see him in the paddock and try to do something. He is a legend of the sport; but also, a really good person. That is what I respect about him the most.

“Jimmie and I talk a lot about random stuff. We always text each other and have phone calls, too. Outside of Kyle Larson, he is the guy I talk to the most over on that side.”

SMI pushes back on Nashville Fair commissioner’s comments

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinFeb 11, 2020, 4:51 PM EST
Speedway Motorsports’ Marcus Smith and Jerry Caldwell each pushed back Tuesday on critical comments made by a Nashville Fair Board Commissioner alleging SMI has “failed to engage” with it regarding plans to bring NASCAR to the historic Fairgrounds Speedway.

The comments by Commissioner Jason Bergeron, reported by The Tennessean, were made at Nashville’s monthly Fair Board meeting and revolved around the dispute over a $335 million Major League Soccer stadium that has been approved by the city and, pending approval by the mayor, would be built next to the speedway.

“We need to decouple any notion of racing from this right now,” Bergeron said. “That process hasn’t even started because (Speedway Motorsports) has failed to engage.”

Smith, the CEO and president of SMI, responded on Twitter by calling Bergeron’s accusation “just not true.”

Bristol Motor Speedway, which has spearheaded the attempt to bring NASCAR racing back to Nashville, released the following statement from Caldwell, the track’s vice president and general manager:

We’ve presented the city – Mayor Cooper and the Fair Board – with a plan to restore the historic speedway and give it an economically viable future. In meetings with Mayor Cooper, his team and other city officials during the past several weeks, we’ve been asked to evaluate different operating scenarios and have provided information to the city as requested. We’ve done everything we have been asked to do and have met with everyone we have been asked to meet with. We will continue to provide any assistance necessary as the city considers what’s best for the future of the Fairgrounds.

Because the Fair Board has a Metro Charter-obligation to maintain the speedway, we have been and continue to be optimistic that the commissioners and the mayor will be supportive of a partnership with BMS to modernize and financially sustain the speedway.

Our team has long believed in the future of the historic speedway and the Fairgrounds. We became even more excited about that future when Nashville was awarded an MLS franchise and committed to build a new soccer stadium. It is within the city’s reach to have a thriving multi-use sports and entertainment complex to create a true landmark for the city

SMI seeks an agreement with Nashville to bring top-tier stock-car racing back to the city but has not been able to work through financing and other issues. SMI proposed a $60 million renovation plan in May for the historic .596-mile track that would increase seating capacity from 15,000 to 30,000, among other projects.

A previous plan for $54 million in bond payments was rejected by then-Mayor David Briley. John Cooper defeated Bailey to become the city’s mayor in September.

The Tennessean reported in December that the mayor’s spokesperson confirmed that the administration received a new proposal from SMI and it was being reviewed.

Cooper published an opinion column on Sunday expressing his desire to reach an agreement that works for both the soccer and racing communities.

“One historical use is auto racing, which is mandated by our Metro Charter,” Cooper wrote. “I’m working to find a path for racing’s success, and in these negotiations, I’ve secured additional space to allow for necessary speedway improvements. Higher-level auto racing will attract more visitors and ensure the long-term sustainability of the fairgrounds.”

Last month, Smith told NBC Sports that he was still “very optimistic” about NASCAR racing returning to Nashville, which is the new host of the Cup Series’ awards banquet.

“Everything we’re working on seems to be moving forward in a reasonable pace,” Smith said. “I don’t think I can really put a timeframe on it right now because it would just be speculation.”

There is a push for Nashville to potentially be part of the NASCAR schedule in 2021. The schedule is expected to be announced in early April.
Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR’s chief racing development officer, said last month: “I would say Nashville as a market is a high priority for us in 2021.”

Watch: NASCAR America presents MotorMouths at 5 p.m. ET

NBCSN
By Daniel McFadinFeb 11, 2020, 4:30 PM EST
Today marks the first episode of the year of NASCAR America’s MotorMouths as the show debuts on a new night and airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. A second episode will air Thursday night.

Krista Voda hosts tonight and is joined by AJ Allmendinger, Kyle Petty and Nate Ryan.

Fans can call into the show and ask our panel about the burning topics in the NASCAR world as the Daytona 500 race weekend gets closer.

You can call in at 844-NASCAR-NBC or submit a question on Twitter using #LetMeSayThis.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

 

 