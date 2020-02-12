DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski didn’t run into each other at Disney World earlier this week when they were there with their families, but they have talked since Keselowski’s blistering comments about his teammate’s blocking after a crash in Sunday’s Busch Clash.

“We’re going to have different opinions on a lot of things,” Logano said Wednesday morning at Daytona 500 media day. “It’s a part of racing and things like that.”

Keselowski is scheduled to meet with the media later in the day.

Keselowski was livid with Logano after Logano and Kyle Busch crashed late in Sunday’s Busch Clash. Keselowski was collected in that incident.

“It’s the same thing,” Keselowski said Sunday after being eliminated. “Somebody throws a stupid block that’s never going to work and wrecks half the field and then goes ‘eh’. Maybe we need to take the helmets out of these cars and take the seat belts out. Somebody will get hurt and then we’ll stop driving like assholes. I don’t know. We’ll figure it out I guess.”

Logano said it was good to talk to Keselowski this week.

“That’s all you can do is just try to explain your side of the story of what happened,” Logano said. “There are different perspectives on the whole thing and I had no clue. I was like, ‘Hey, what are you mad about? Let’s talk about it.’

“There were things that I had no idea about and I just explained my side of the story. That’s all you can really do. I think once he understands the whole side of the story, and you know how it is, you get out of the race car, you’re frustrated, you’re mad, your emotions are running high, you haven’t re-watched anything yet and they stick a microphone in your face and ask you what happened. You don’t really know until you go back and study it and figure it all out.

“That stuff happens, but, like I said, we’ve been friends for a long time. We’ve been able to figure stuff out before he said afterwards. I’m not really that worried about it. It’s going to be OK. We’re gonna figure it out. Everything always blows by. Everything gets better all the time.”