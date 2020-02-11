Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Bump and Run: What should be done with the Clash?

By NBC Sports StaffFeb 11, 2020, 7:30 AM EST
What should be done to the Busch Clash: Eliminate it, change the format or keep it the same?

Nate Ryan: A new format is needed because (as Kurt Busch wisely noted) when an exhibition race billed as no-holds-barred devolves into an exercise of analytics and strategy, something is amiss. Either shorten it to a trophy dash-style distance as it originally was intended. Or turn it into a series of heat races, or better yet the first in a series of heat races over several days to eliminate the unnecessary down time and re-emphasize the qualifying races in Speedweeks.

Dustin Long: If there’s still a value in the event — and I have some questions about that — then the race should be at least 35-40 laps. It’s still short but it’s long enough that handling can play a role in the race. If you don’t want handling to be a factor than go shorter.

Daniel McFadin: Simple: make it shorter. 75 laps is too long and in no way does the event feel like an intense shootout. Monday morning on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Chase Elliott‘s crew chief, Alan Gustafson, explained why for much of the race the Chevrolet teams were in their own group lagging behind the Ford and Toyotas. He said there was no reason to race then. Turn up the heat by turning down the lap total. And as Kurt Busch suggested, throw in cash rewards at certain lap intervals (which was done in the early days of the Busch Clash). 

Jerry Bonkowski: After 41 years, I think the Clash has run its course. As we saw Sunday, it almost always and needlessly destroys a number of good cars and doesn’t really serve a true purpose in that the winner – or anyone else in the race – gets little more than a trophy and cash for winning. They receive no points, no automatic berth in the Daytona 500 or anything else. What I would like to see is the Clash be eliminated and see the Duels take more prominence.

Name a driver who failed to make the Cup playoffs last year that you think will make the playoffs this year and why.

Nate Ryan: Jimmie Johnson. Even if he doesn’t win, crew chief Cliff Daniels already has safeguarded the No. 48 against missing on points, and it just won’t seem right if the seven-time champion doesn’t have at least a shot at going out with an eighth title.

Dustin Long: I’m intrigued with the combination of Chris Buescher and Luke Lambert at Roush Fenway Racing. The organization needs to take a step forward but these two can help lead that charge.

Daniel McFadin: I’m going with Jimmie Johnson. He and Cliff Daniels showed enough progress late last year that I believe they’ll have no problem making the playoffs in Johnson’s final full-time season.

Jerry Bonkowski: Jimmie Johnson will make the playoffs in his last season as a full-time Cup driver. After missing the playoffs last season, my sense is that Johnson, his team and all of Hendrick Motorsports will do everything they can to get the No. 48 into this year’s playoffs.

What do you think is the biggest change entering this season?

Nate Ryan: The schedule. The first warning will come next week as teams head directly to the West Coast instead of getting their usual breather of a short hop to Atlanta. Homestead-Miami Speedway will be another significant signpost next month, and the need for acclimation will continue to ratchet up (Indianapolis in July; two consecutive weeks off in midsummer) until the final 11 weeks, which will force completely new approaches with a new regular-season finale, two fresh cutoff races and a first-time championship at Phoenix.

Dustin Long: The schedule. For all the reasons listed by others here.

Daniel McFadin: The playoff schedule. It’s teed up by the regular season finale at Daytona and then we get a playoff run that includes: Darlington, Richmond, a little track called Bristol, the Roval, Talladega, a penultimate race at Martinsville and then the finale at Phoenix. If not for the third round featuring consecutive races on 1.5-mile tracks, I’d say that’s the best playoff lineup you could ask for.

Jerry Bonkowski: Not having one series entitlement sponsor for the first time since Winston came into the sport in 1971, followed by Nextel, Sprint and Monster Energy between 2004 and last season is the biggest change in my mind. Instead, there will be four sponsors who will share segments of this year’s season, while the overall series will be simply called the NASCAR Cup Series.

 

Who is your favorite for Cup Rookie of the Year?

Nate Ryan: He won’t be regarded as the favorite, but Tyler Reddick would be my pick.

Dustin Long: Christopher Bell to win a close battle.

Daniel McFadin: My gut tells me Cole Custer. I have more confidence in Custer competing for an organization like Stewart-Haas Racing right now than Tyler Reddick at Richard Childress Racing or Christopher Bell at Leavine Family Racing, a satellite of Joe Gibbs Racing. SHR’s Cup operation is just stronger right now than the other two.

Jerry Bonkowski: This is a tough one. All three of the top rookies – Tyler Reddick, Cole Custer and Christopher Bell – are worthy candidates. Reddick won six Xfinity races last season for Richard Childress Racing, but stepping up to the Cup Series is another story: RCR went winless in Cup last season, won just one race in 2018 and has only three total Cup wins since 2014. Reddick – and RCR – will have to take their game up several notches if Reddick is to win Rookie of the Year honors.

NAPA to continue sponsoring Chase Elliott through 2022

By Daniel McFadinFeb 11, 2020, 9:22 AM EST
NAPA Auto Parts and Hendrick Motorsports announced an extension of their sponsorship deal through the 2022 Cup Series season on Tuesday.

The deal will have NAPA as the primary sponsor of Chase Elliott‘s No. 9 Chevrolet in 26 races each season.

NAPA will be on Elliott’s car for Sunday’s Daytona 500 (2:30 p.m. ET on Fox).

The Atlanta-based company has been a sponsor of Elliott since 2014 when he won the Xfinity Series championship with JR Motorsports.

This year marks Elliott’s fifth full-time Cup season. Elliott, 24, has been voted the Cup Series’ most popular driver the last two years.

Kyle Busch unveils his five Truck races for 2020

Photo by David Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Dustin LongFeb 11, 2020, 8:51 AM EST
Kyle Busch has revealed the five Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series he’ll race this season.

Those races will be:

Feb. 21 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

March 14 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

March 20 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

March 27 at Texas Motor Speedway

May 30 at Kansas Speedway

Busch has 15 combined Truck wins at those five tracks. Busch won at Las Vegas, Atlanta and Texas last year.

Busch won all five Truck races he entered last year. NASCAR rules limit Busch, because of his Cup experience, to five Truck races a year. Dating back to 2018, Busch has won the last six Truck races he’s entered.

 

 

 

 

No. 23 in NBA, NASCAR: Michael Jordan designs Hamlin’s iRacing car

By Nate RyanFeb 11, 2020, 6:00 AM EST
CHARLOTTE – After having the in-person support of Michael Jordan for his last two NASCAR championship round appearances, Denny Hamlin will return the favor virtually to the NBA legend this year.

As a new owner in the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series, Hamlin has two cars and some prime real estate to display in the national online racing series.

“If you’ve got cars with no sponsors and you can put anything on them you want,” he said during the most recent NASCAR on NBC Podcast episode.

So he approached Jordan, who attended last season’s finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway for the second time in five years, about helping design the scheme for – naturally – his No. 23 car.

“I always thought it’d be really cool to have a Jumpman car,” Hamlin said, referring to the Nike logo that has been synonymous with the Air Jordan shoe line for three decades. “And so I contacted (Jordan) and said, ‘Hey, is this something you’d be interested in?’ He says, ‘I’ll have a design within three days.’ ”

“This is right during Christmastime. And literally a day later he’s sending me all kinds of these renderings that he had his people go out and do.”

Casey Kirwan, who finished 10th in the 2019 eNASCAR points standings with one victory, will drive the No. 23 Jumpman car for Denny Hamlin Racing when the 2020 season begins Feb. 11 with Daytona International Speedway. Zach Novak won the 2019 eNASCAR championship last October in a finale that was broadcast live on NASCAR America (six iRacing playoff races will be broadcast this year on NBCSN).

This year will feature 40 drivers among 20 teams, many of which are owned by established teams and personalities in the NASCAR industry, as iRacing enters its second season with professional racing teams.

Hamlin, William Byron and Kyle Larson are new iRacing team owners in 2020, along with Stewart-Haas Racing. They join a roster that already included teams owned by Clint Bowyer, Austin Dillon, Joe Gibbs Racing, JR Motorsports, Roush Fenway Racing, Wood Brothers Racing and NASCAR on NBC analysts Jeff Burton, Parker Kligerman and Steve Letarte.

Though Byron’s progression from iRacing to the Cup Series has been hailed as one of the greatest success stories in virtual racing, Hamlin also has a strong background in online racing dating to its infancy. While winning in Late Models on short tracks around the Southeast in the early 2000s, Hamlin also was an iRacing stalwart who caught the eye of Dale Earnhardt Jr. (who invited Hamlin to Daytona after competing against him online).

During his 2006 rookie season in Cup, Hamlin said it was a “huge benefit” to use iRacing as an introduction to tracks he hadn’t raced in real life.

“I was very good at iRacing back in the day; I sat on the pole and won some really big, prestigious races,” Hamlin said. “Now back then, there were like 5,000 people that raced online, and now there’s over a hundred thousand that do iRacing.”

NASCAR has put more marketing muscle behind iRacing as a result, hosting drivers for a full day of media promotions in Charlotte last month. During the visit, Hamlin invited more than a dozen iRacing drivers to his house for basketball and bowling before taking them to lunch.

It sparked a debate on NASCAR Twitter about whether iRacing drivers are deserving of attention commensurate with real-life stars.

Hamlin’s answer to critics of virtual racing’s legitimacy? “You’ve got to conform or die,” he said, noting he built friendships with iRacing contenders Ray Alfalla and Logan Clampitt by answering their questions about his races via direct messages on Twitter.

“They are honestly really good at what they do,” Hamlin said. “And hearing their stories (that) they actually never watched NASCAR until iRacing and now (they) watch NASCAR races every weekend. So it’s growing our sport. There is no question about it. Because where our sport has always had a challenge unlike other sports where you can go out in your backyard and simulate a game-winning shot that Michael Jordan made or a flop shot onto the green.

“That’s why it’s so hard for people to relate to our sport because they can’t simulate it. They’re not able to experience it in real life, and iRacing now gives them that platform to do it.”

During the NASCAR on NBC Podcast, Hamlin also discussed:

–How he came close to organizing a drivers union five years ago;

–The input that drivers had in NASCAR’s new short track rules for this season;

Being a #GirlDad;

–How he outdueled Kyle Busch for the Daytona 500 victory last year;

–His outlook for the 2020 season.

To hear the podcast, click on the embed above or listen via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Play or wherever you get podcasts.

NASCAR America: Which drivers should be concerned by free agency?

By Nate RyanFeb 10, 2020, 9:30 PM EST
With several drivers (including some big names) possibly entering free agency after the 2020 season, contracts were a hot topic during NASCAR America’s first show of the year Monday.

Kyle Larson heads a list of drivers whose deals expire after the year. Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney, Erik Jones, Matt DiBenedetto, Clint Bowyer, Aric Almirola, Bubba Wallace and Alex Bowman also are imprending free agents.

“There’s a lot of people who need to be concerned,” NASCAR on NBC analyst Kyle Petty said. “If you look at a Brad Keselowski, a Ryan Blaney, an Erik Jones, there’s a lot of upside on some of these guys.

“Now some of these guys are Kyle Petty. They already run their course. I think in this day and time as we look at a William Byron and some of the young guys coming through, I’d put Harrison Burton in a car before some of the guys on this list, and he’s never been in a Cup car. Because there’s upside. That’s where some of these guys, when that music stops, some of these guys aren’t going to have  a seat.”

Steve Letarte believes that Larson and Blaney are the two most likely to have “a pot of gold” awaiting them if they score multiple victories (especially early in the season). Petty, though, said he has “yet to see them put together a whole season. They’ve put pieces of a season together. Give me 36 solid races where I know your head is in the game. Then you move up on my list.”

Jeff Burton noted that Team Penske has strong ties to Blaney, Keselowski and DiBenedetto. “Roger Penske can’t lose that much talent, and he won’t,” Burton said. “I don’t know how you don’t put Brad on that list. He’s a champion who consistently runs up front. We talk about should (Larson) run sprint cars, and the only thing he’s doing is running his stock up. If he can hop in a sprint car and win races, it puts (pressure) on Ganassi.

“I agree with Larson and Blaney, but if I own a race team, and Brad Keselowksi is available, I’m surely going to sit there and have a conversation with him.”

To watch more on the discussion of 2020 free agents, click on the video above.