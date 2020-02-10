Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Winners and Losers after opening weekend of Daytona Speedweeks

By Dustin LongFeb 10, 2020, 7:00 AM EST
Leave a comment

WINNERS

Erik JonesLet’s see, overshoots his pit stall, involved in three accidents … and wins the Busch Clash a year after finishing last in this event. Even he couldn’t believe it. “I don’t know if it’s the biggest win,” Jones said of his career, “but definitely one of the coolest. I mean, just from an aspect that me and my friends will laugh about this one for a long time looking back at it, wondering how we won.” They won’t be the only ones.

History repeating (sort of) — Credit Erik Jones and his team for attempting to duplicate the victory lane photo of Terry Labonte and his team after Labonte won at Bristol in 1995 with a smashed car. Jones’ damaged car wasn’t too far off from Labonte’s.

JTG Daugherty Racing — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. gets the accolades for winning the Daytona 500 pole with his new team, but let’s also give credit to the team for the car and its alliance with Hendrick Motorsports that gave the car Hendrick power.

Brendan Gaughan and Justin HaleyBoth are guaranteed a starting spot in the Daytona 500 after being the two fastest among the non-chartered cars in qualifying.

Hailie DeeganMichael Self won his second ARCA race at Daytona on Saturday but Deegan finished second in her first series race at Daytona. Her finish ties the highest result for a female driver in series history.

LOSERS

Team (Penske) camaraderie — Brad Keselowski was livid with teammate Joey Logano for blocks that led to both crashing, along with Kyle Busch. Said Keselowski of Logano’s blocking: “We were in a position to finish it off, and we got destroyed for no reason. You would think these guys would be smarter than that. … Somebody throws a stupid block that’s never going to work and wrecks half the field and then goes ‘eh.’ Maybe we need to take the helmets out of these cars and take the seat belts out. Somebody will get hurt and then we’ll stop driving like assholes.”

History — Never before in the history of the Busch Clash has the eighth-place car finished 10 laps down. That’s where Ryan Blaney placed because of a crash. Only six cars were running at the end of Sunday’s event.

Martin Truex Jr. He was eliminated by a crash in the Clash for the third time in the last four years.

Plan ahead: 2021 Daytona 500 scheduled for Valentine’s Day

Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images
By Dustin LongFeb 10, 2020, 9:54 AM EST
Leave a comment

Daytona International Speedway officials announced Monday that next year’s Daytona 500 is scheduled to be held on Valentine’s Day and that tickets for the Feb. 14, 2021 event are on sale now.

“We’ve heard from our customers that they want to be able to purchase their Daytona 500 tickets earlier and we’ve listened,” said Chip Wile, president of Daytona International Speedway. “Planning a trip to Daytona International Speedway for the Daytona 500 takes time and having an earlier on-sale date will give race fans the opportunity to make their plans sooner.”

Tickets for the 2021 Daytona will start at $99 and payment plans are available. Tickets can be purchased by calling 1-800-PITSHOP and visiting www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com

NASCAR has not announced the 2021 Cup schedule. That is expected to be done in early April.

Also, the track announced that a limited number of tickets remain for Sunday’s Daytona 500. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will start on the pole. Alex Bowman will join him on the front row.

 

Brad Keselowski upset with teammate Joey Logano’s blocking

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack
By Dustin LongFeb 9, 2020, 6:15 PM EST
Leave a comment

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Brad Keselowski criticized teammate Joey Logano for “throwing a stupid block” and grew angrier about such moves, saying “maybe we need to take the helmets out of these cars and take the seat belts out. Somebody will get hurt and then we’ll stop driving like assholes. I don’t know. We’ll figure it out I guess.”

Keselowski was upset after his Team Penske teammate blocked Kyle Busch multiple times in Sunday’s Busch Clash at Daytona International Speedway before Busch and Logano made contact and collected Keselowski.

MORE: Erik Jones wins wreck-filled Busch Clash 

Keselowski was still livid after exiting the infield care center.

“Just got wrecked for no reason,” Keselowski said. “Dumb, dumb racing. Just dumb moves being thrown out there. Guys that don’t know what they’re doing, so they throw crazy-ass blocks. It’s ridiculous. We shouldn’t be wrecking all these cars. I’m not Tony Stewart. I’m not as smart as he is. He can say it a lot better than I could. This is just dumb. We had a good race car.

“We were in a position to finish it off, and we got destroyed for no reason. You would think these guys would be smarter than that. We all cause wrecks. I get in wrecks all the time and I cause them. The same one over and over again. It’s the same thing. Somebody throws a stupid block that’s never going to work and wrecks half the field and then goes ‘eh’. Maybe we need to take the helmets out of these cars and take the seat belts out. Somebody will get hurt and then we’ll stop driving like assholes. I don’t know. We’ll figure it out I guess.”

Asked if that was his teammate he was talking about, Keselowski said “yeah.

“It was just a dumb move. There was no reason to make that move. It was never going to work. It didn’t. So here we are. We’re wrecked out of the race. A Ford is not going to win most likely and a Toyota is. It was just dumb to take out the best car for a move that was never going to work.”

Asked if he would talk to Logano, Keselowski said: “I’m going to Disney World with my family. I’ll worry about that later.”

Logano later said: “I’m going to Disney World too, so I’ll see him there. I’m sure he’s all right. We get along fine. I don’t think he’s mad at me.”

Logano explained what happened in his incident with Busch that also involved Keselowski.

“Kyle had a run. I blocked it to the bottom,” Logano said. “I blocked him back got the top. … He go to the inside of me and there really wasn’t a hole and just hooked me around.”

Told Keselowski was upset about the blocking, Logano said: “Apparently we all suck at this because there’s only like three cars running right now. I would say no one is any good.”

Results for the Busch Clash won by Erik Jones

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinFeb 9, 2020, 6:02 PM EST
Leave a comment

Somehow, someway Erik Jones was the one who emerged from all the carnage in the final 22 laps to win Sunday’s Busch Clash at Daytona.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver was one of six drivers to finish the exhibition race, which had three overtime finishes and ended after 88 laps (the race was scheduled for 75 laps).

Jones beat Austin Dillon, Clint Bowyer, Kyle Larson, Ryan Newman and Denny Hamlin, who was a lap down.

The only lap Jones led was the final one, as he received a push from Hamlin to surge by the remaining cars.

Click here for the results.

Erik Jones wins wreck-filled Busch Clash in third overtime attempt

By Daniel McFadinFeb 9, 2020, 5:20 PM EST
1 Comment

Erik Jones survived four wrecks in the final 22 laps and three overtime restarts to win Sunday’s Busch Clash at Daytona International Speedway.

He did it with arguably the most damaged of the six cars that finished the 88-lap race, which began with 18 cars. Jones was listed as being involved in three of the four wrecks.

Jones received a push from teammate Denny Hamlin, who was a lap down, and passed Ryan Newman and Austin Dillon on the final lap to claim the win in the exhibition race.

Jones beat Dillon, Clint Bowyer, Kyle Larson, Newman and Hamlin. Those were the only cars that were running at the end.

“Not (a race) I would have thought we’d (have) won,” Jones told FS1. “It was an awesome race. I got to give a huge thanks to Denny there in the 11. He stuck with us there that whole last lap. It wasn’t the fastest car I don’t think left in the race. But we brought it home. I owe him one for that, for sure.”

MORE: Race results

MORE: Keselowski upset with Logano after wreck

Jones said he was surprised by how damaged his race-winning car was.

“I knew it was pretty tore up, I could see the hood, but I didn’t know the nose was so busted in until I saw it,” Jones said. “We recreated the Terry Labonte picture (from his win in the 1995 Bristol night race) with our crew, so I’m excited to see how that turned out. … I’ve won with some beat up cars racing at short tracks, but they never looked quite like that. It’s one I’ll always remember.”

With so much mayhem over the last portion of the race, Jones said he was “just laughing a lot of the time at the end.

“Because No. 1, I couldn’t even believe we were still going. And No. 2, that we were up front and having a shot. … I was having a great time. I would love to have that car and point it out and tell the story of it.”

The fourth wreck, which led to the final restart, occurred in Turn 4 as a result of contact between Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson.

The third wreck occurred on the first overtime attempt, when Denny Hamlin got loose while trying to fend off Elliott’s attempt to take the lead and spun. The ensuing carnage included 11 cars, almost every one left in the event.

The wreck that created the need for overtime occurred on a restart with three laps to go in the scheduled 75-lap distance.

The field hadn’t even crossed the start-finish line when contact between William Byron and Ryan Newman in the outside lane caused Byron to swerve. He was then hit from behind by Kevin Harvick, which sparked a chain reaction that collected 10 cars.

“Obviously I gunned it like you normally would on a speedway,” Byron told FS1. “You don’t normally spin the tires that bad. If anything, you spin them a little bit. Obviously pretty dumb to spin the tires like that. I don’t know if there was something on the track or what. It was not the best moment.”

That restart was set up by a wreck at the front of the pack with nine laps to go in the scheduled distance. Joey Logano was leading and trying to hold off a charge from Kyle Busch when they made contact as they exited Turn 4. That caused Busch to lose control and slam into Logano. Brad Keselowski and three others were involved.

Keselowski, who led a race-high 33 laps, slammed the side of an ambulance in frustration after leaving his car.

NOTABLE: At 88 laps, this was the longest Busch Clash yet … Jones earned Joe Gibbs Racing its ninth win in the Clash. All have come since 2001 … All five of Toyota’s wins in the Clash have come in the last eight years.

NEXT: The Daytona 500 qualifying duels at 7 p.m. ET Thursday on FS1

 