It’s finally time to race. Eighteen cars will kick off the 2020 NASCAR season with today’s Busch Clash exhibition race at Daytona International Speedway.
Some competitors feel this is among the best chances to prep for next week’s Daytona 500 since today’s race takes place at the same time the 500 will be run.
Ryan Newman will start on the pole after a blind draw. Brad Keselowski starts second.
Here is the information for today’s race:
(All times are Eastern)
START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:12 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:24 p.m.
PRERACE: The Cup garage opens at 8 a.m. The driver/crew chief meeting will be at 10:30 a.m. Driver introductions are at 2:35 p.m. The invocation will be given at 3:05 p.m. The National Anthem will be performed at 3:06 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is 75 laps (187.5 miles) around the 2.5-mile oval.
STAGES: There will be a break after Lap 25.
SPECIAL RULES: Teams can work on their car during a red flag as long as they are in their pit stall or in the garage. … The damaged vehicle policy is in effect but there will be no six-minute clock to complete work and reach minimum speed.
TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 3 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s broadcast will begin at 2 p.m. and also can be heard on mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.
FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast for mostly sunny skies with a high of 71 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain when the green flag drops.
LAST TIME: Jimmie Johnson won last year’s rain-shortened race. Kurt Busch was second. Joey Logano placed third.
