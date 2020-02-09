Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Starting lineups for Daytona 500 qualifying duels

By Daniel McFadinFeb 9, 2020, 3:33 PM EST
The starting lineups for Thursday’s Daytona 500 qualifying races have been finalized through Sunday’s pole qualifying at Daytona International Speedway

The two 150-mile races will determine the lineup for the 500-lap main event next Sunday, which will feature 40 cars. Three cars will fail to make the race.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will start first in duel No. 1 and Alex Bowman will start first in duel No. 2 after they qualified on the front row for the 500.

Duel No. 1 will include 22 cars: Nine Chevrolets, eight Fords and five Toyotas.

Duel No. 2 will have 21 cars: 10 Chevrolets, nine Fords and just two Toyotas (Kyle Busch and Erik Jones)

Five “open” teams, or teams without charters, will be attempting to race their way into the 500.

That includes cars driven by Daniel Suarez, Reed Sorenson and Chad Finchum (Duel No. 1) and JJ Yeley and Timmy Hill (Duel No. 2).

The top finishing “open” cars in each race advance to the 500.

 

 

Erik Jones wins wreck-filled Busch Clash in third overtime attempt

By Daniel McFadinFeb 9, 2020, 5:20 PM EST
Erik Jones survived four wrecks in the final 22 laps and three overtime restarts to win Sunday’s Busch Clash at Daytona International Speedway.

He did it with arguably the most damaged of the six cars that finished the 88-lap race, which began with 18 cars.

Jones received a push from teammate Denny Hamlin, who was a lap down, and passed Ryan Newman and Austin Dillon on the final lap to claim the win in the exhibition race.

Jones beat Dillon, Clint Bowyer, Kyle Larson, Newman and Hamlin.

“Not (a race) I would have thought we’d (have) won,” Jones told FS1. “It was an awesome race. I got to give a huge thanks to Denny there in the 11. He stuck with us there that whole last lap. It wasn’t the fastest car I don’t think left in the race. But we brought it home. I owe him one for that, for sure.”

The fourth wreck, which led to the final restart, occurred in Turn 4 as a result of contact between Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson.

The third wreck occurred on the first overtime attempt, when Denny Hamlin got loose while trying to fend off Elliott’s attempt to take the lead and spun. The ensuing carnage included nearly all the remaining cars.

The wreck that created the need for overtime occurred on a restart with three laps to go in the scheduled 75-lap distance.

The field hadn’t even crossed the start-finish line when contact between William Byron and Ryan Newman in the outside lane caused Byron to swerve. He was then hit from behind by Kevin Harvick, which sparked a chain reaction that collected Martin Truex Jr., Larson, Dillon,  Bowyer and others.

“Obviously I gunned it like you normally would on a speedway,” Byron told FS1. “You don’t normally spin the tires that bad. If anything, you spin them a little bit. Obviously pretty dumb to spin the tires like that. I don’t know if there was something on the track or what. It was not the best moment.”

That restart was set up by a wreck at the front of the pack with nine laps to go in the scheduled distance. Joey Logano was leading and trying to hold off a charge from Kyle Busch when they made contact as they exited Turn 4. That caused Busch to lose control and slam into Logano. Brad Keselowski was then collected.

Keselowski, who led a race-high 33 laps, slammed the side of an ambulance in frustration after leaving his car.

Check back for more.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins Daytona 500 pole, Alex Bowman qualifies second

By Daniel McFadinFeb 9, 2020, 1:37 PM EST
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will start from the pole in the 62nd Daytona 500 while Alex Bowman will start second.

Stenhouse qualified first Sunday with a speed of 194.582 mph and ended Hendrick Motorsports’ streak of five consecutive Daytona 500 poles. It is Stenhouse’s third Cup Series pole

Next Sunday’s Daytona 500 will be Stenhouse’s first start with JTG Daugherty Racing.

“It’s cool,” Stenhouse told Fox. “Tad (Geschickter, team owner) and (wife) Jodi are back at the shop with everybody. So. I’m just thankful for the opportunity to be here and to bring guys with me like Brian (Pattie, crew chief). They’ve been working really hard. They’re in my corner. They’ve been behind me throughout all my career. Ernie (Cope, competition director) runs a great organization and a great shop.

“The Hendrick horsepower was amazing. Obviously we’ve got quite a few Hendrick cars right there behind us lined up. Our Camaro ZL1 1LE was really strong. And the winds started picking up there, down the back straightaway; a little headwind for the other guys, so I’m really proud to put our Kroger Chevy on the pole on Kroger pole day for the Daytona 500. That was our goal coming down here. Pattie was working really hard all off-season for that goal. And everybody chipped in, the whole shop. We cut bodies off. We put them back on. So this goes out to the whole shop and I’ve got to thank our other partners as well. I’m looking forward to hopefully continuing this momentum on Thursday.”

2020 is Stenhouse’s first season driving the No. 47 Chevrolet for JTG Daugherty Racing after a decade with Roush Fenway Racing. This is the team’s third Cup pole. The first two were earned by AJ Allmendinger on road courses.

Bowman posted a speed of 194.363 mph. It is the third straight year Bowman has started on the front row of the Daytona 500. Bowman led a Hendrick effort that saw Chase Elliott post the third best speed and Jimmie Johnson post the fourth.

“There’s a flag at the end of the back straightaway that you can see and kind of see where the wind is at and what it’s doing, and the car kind of fell on its face off of Turn 2,” Bowman said. “You could see the flag was pointed straight at me, so I knew we had a really big headwind.  I wasn’t really aware of where the winds were for all the other guys, so I was a little worried about that, but obviously didn’t hurt us too bad.  Would have liked to have been a little better, but still pretty good.”

The rest of the field will be set through Thursday’s 150-mile qualifying races. Three cars will fail to make the 40-car field.

Justin Haley and Kaulig Racing locked their No. 16 Chevrolet into the 500 with the 31st best speed, which was the best among the seven “open” cars that don’t have charters, which guarantees a starting spot. It will be the first Cup Series start for the team that competes full-time in the Xfinity Series.

Brendan Gaughan also locked Beard Motorsports’ No. 62 Chevrolet into the 500 with the 33rd best speed, the second best speed among “open” cars.

Daniel Suarez, who is entering his first season with Gaunt Bros Racing, will have to race his way into the Daytona 500 after he posted the 36th best speed. Gaunt Bros Racing is one of the teams without a charter.

“We have to race hard,” Suarez said. “We knew that we would have a lot of challenges and that we didn’t also have the raw speed, but I know what I can do.  I just have to go out there … Thursday and get it done.”

Click here for the qualifying results.

Today’s Busch Clash at Daytona: Start time, lineup and more

By Dustin LongFeb 9, 2020, 11:30 AM EST
It’s finally time to race. Eighteen cars will kick off the 2020 NASCAR season with today’s Busch Clash exhibition race at Daytona International Speedway.

Some competitors feel this is among the best chances to prep for next week’s Daytona 500 since today’s race takes place at the same time the 500 will be run.

Ryan Newman will start on the pole after a blind draw. Brad Keselowski starts second.

Here is the information for today’s race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:12 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:24 p.m.

PRERACE: The Cup garage opens at 8 a.m. The driver/crew chief meeting will be at 10:30 a.m. Driver introductions are at 2:35 p.m. The invocation will be given at 3:05 p.m. The National Anthem will be performed at 3:06 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 75 laps (187.5 miles) around the 2.5-mile oval.

STAGES: There will be a break after Lap 25.

SPECIAL RULES: Teams can work on their car during a red flag as long as they are in their pit stall or in the garage. … The damaged vehicle policy is in effect but there will be no six-minute clock to complete work.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 3 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s broadcast will begin at 2 p.m. and also can be heard on mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast for mostly sunny skies with a high of 71 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain when the green flag drops.

LAST TIME: Jimmie Johnson won last year’s rain-shortened race. Kurt Busch was second. Joey Logano placed third.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for starting lineup

Sunday schedule at Daytona

By Jerry BonkowskiFeb 9, 2020, 7:00 AM EST
Hey, NASCAR fans, let’s go racing today!

We’ll kick things off at 12:30 p.m. ET at Daytona International Speedway with qualifying to set the front row for next weekend’s Daytona 500.

A total of 43 cars will make attempts to start the 62nd edition of the Great American Race.

The remaining 38 spots for the 40-car starting lineup will be determined in Thursday’s Duels. Three teams will go home that day and will not make the race.

At 3 p.m. ET this afternoon, the first NASCAR Cup race action of the season takes place in the Busch Clash, an 18-car, 75-lap non-points exhibition. Jimmie Johnson is the defending winner.

According to wunderground.com, the temperature at the start of The Clash will be 70 degrees with only a 1% chance of precipitation.

Here’s how today’s schedule looks: 

Sunday, Feb. 9

8 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Cup garage open

10:30 a.m. – Driver-crew chief meeting

12:30 p.m. – Daytona 500 qualifying impound; single car/one lap (Fox, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

2:30 p.m. – Driver introductions

3 p.m. – Busch Clash; 75 laps/187.5 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

