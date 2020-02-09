DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Brad Keselowski criticized teammate Joey Logano for “throwing a stupid block” and grew angrier about such moves, saying “maybe we need to take the helmets out of these cars and take the seat belts out. Somebody will get hurt and then we’ll stop driving like assholes. I don’t know. We’ll figure it out I guess.”

Keselowski was upset after his Team Penske teammate blocked Kyle Busch multiple times in Sunday’s Busch Clash at Daytona International Speedway before Busch and Logano made contact and collected Keselowski.

Keselowski was still livid after exiting the infield care center.

“Just got wrecked for no reason,” Keselowski said. “Dumb, dumb racing. Just dumb moves being thrown out there. Guys that don’t know what they’re doing, so they throw crazy-ass blocks. It’s ridiculous. We shouldn’t be wrecking all these cars. I’m not Tony Stewart. I’m not as smart as he is. He can say it a lot better than I could. This is just dumb. We had a good race car.

“We were in a position to finish it off, and we got destroyed for no reason. You would think these guys would be smarter than that. We all cause wrecks. I get in wrecks all the time and I cause them. The same one over and over again. It’s the same thing. Somebody throws a stupid block that’s never going to work and wrecks half the field and then goes ‘eh’. Maybe we need to take the helmets out of these cars and take the seat belts out. Somebody will get hurt and then we’ll stop driving like assholes. I don’t know. We’ll figure it out I guess.”

Asked if that was his teammate he was talking about, Keselowski said “yeah.

“It was just a dumb move. There was no reason to make that move. It was never going to work. It didn’t. So here we are. We’re wrecked out of the race. A Ford is not going to win most likely and a Toyota is. It was just dumb to take out the best car for a move that was never going to work.”

Asked if he would talk to Logano, Keselowski said: “I’m going to Disney World with my family. I’ll worry about that later.”

Logano later said: “I’m going to Disney World too, so I’ll see him there. I’m sure he’s all right. We get along fine. I don’t think he’s mad at me.”

Logano explained what happened in his incident with Busch that also involved Keselowski.



“Kyle had a run. I blocked it to the bottom,” Logano said. “I blocked him back got the top. … He go to the inside of me and there really wasn’t a hole and just hooked me around.”

Told Keselowski was upset about the blocking, Logano said: “Apparently we all suck at this because there’s only like three cars running right now. I would say no one is any good.”