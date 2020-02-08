Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Saturday schedule at Daytona

By Dustin LongFeb 8, 2020, 7:00 AM EST
The hibernation period ends for Cup cars as they hit the track today at Daytona International Speedway to begin the 2020 season.

The day begins with a practice session specifically for the 18 cars in Sunday’s Busch Clash. There will be two Cup practices later in the day to prepare for Sunday’s Daytona 500 qualifying and next week’s qualifying races.

Saturday also features the ARCA season opener. The day ends with the draw for the staring lineup for Sunday’s Busch Clash.

Here is today’s schedule:

(All times Eastern)

7:30 a.m. – ARCA garage opens

8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Cup garage open

11:35 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. – Final Busch Clash practice (FS1, Motor Racing Network)

12:30 p.m. – ARCA qualifying; multi-car

1:35 – 2:25 p.m. – Daytona 500 qualifying practice; all cars (FS1, MRN)

2:45 p.m. – ARCA driver-crew chief meeting

3 – 3:50 p.m. – Final Daytona 500 qualifying practice; all cars (FS1, MRN)

4:15 p.m. – ARCA driver introductions

4:45 p.m. – ARCA Lucas Oil 200; 80 laps/200 miles (FS1, MRN)

6:30 p.m. – Random drawing for Busch Clash starting position and pit selection

Ty Dillon, Stenhouse top 203 mph to lead first Daytona 500 practice

By Jerry BonkowskiFeb 8, 2020, 2:43 PM EST
Ty Dillon and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. were fastest in the first of two NASCAR Cup practice sessions for the Daytona 500 Saturday at Daytona International Speedway.

Dillon led the 43 drivers that took to the 2.5-mile superspeedway with a speed of 203.592 mph. Stenhouse clocked a best speed of 203.192 mph.

Defending Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin was third-fastest (202.684 mph), followed by Erik Jones (202.525 mph), who was fastest in the final Busch Clash practice earlier in the day, and Martin Truex Jr. (203.379 mph).

Sixth through 10th were Christopher Bell (202.293 mph), defending Cup Series champ Kyle Busch (202.188), Daniel Suarez (202.152), David Ragan (202.097) and Matt DiBenedetto (201.902).

The second practice will take place later this afternoon from 3 to 3:50 p.m. ET.

Daytona 500 first practice results

Kevin Harvick extends contract with Stewart-Haas Racing through 2023

By Dustin LongFeb 8, 2020, 1:37 PM EST
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Kevin Harvick says he’s signed with Stewart-Haas Racing through 2023, confirming it to reporters Saturday at Daytona International Speedway.

Harvick, 44, has been with Stewart-Haas Racing since 2014. He won a Cup title in his first season with the team. Harvick has scored 26 of his 49 career Cup wins with Stewart-Haas Racing. He has advanced to the championship race in five of the six years of the format.

Harvick’s contract was through 2021 and he was adamant last March that he would continue racing when questions were raised about him going to the Fox Sports booth with Mike Joy and Jeff Gordon.

Harvick is cutting his duties with TV and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio this season to focus on family and racing.

“The TV and radio stuff is definitely something that I’m extremely interested in, but I talked with some of my friends over the offseason just about where I was at with things and everybody told me the same thing, if you’re not done with that competitive side of it, just keep chasing that side,” Harvick told reporters Saturday. “I’ve got everything around me that I need to be competitive so I’m just going to continue doing that.”

Harvick also cited the time with the radio and TV work beyond on-air work.

“There’s a number of things that went into those decisions,” Harvick said. “I think the first and foremost, Wednesdays (for his SiriusXM NASCAR Radio show) just don’t work very well for me with (son) Keelan with picking him up from school and going to events. He didn’t really like it. It frees up another day for me. That was a piece of the equation for me. The other piece was in order to do that stuff right, it’s not just the show, it’s the production meetings and the time and you have things coming up from a development standpoint that are going to take a lot of time at the end of the year to get prepared for 2021 from a testing standpoint. For me, I’m intrigued by that and that will keep me in the car for a few more years as we go through 2023 and see where we’re at.

“That timing works well for me from a media standpoint just because of the fact you have the TV contract coming up (in 2024). I think at that particular point you’ll have a fair amount of experience in the new car. You will have hopefully been through the engine change, the vehicle change. There were a number of things that go along with that. I really like racing with the group of guys and the organization that I’m at.”

Brett Frood, president of Stewart-Haas Racing, said in a statement: “Kevin Harvick is a world-class wheelman, leader and steward of the sport. We are very fortunate to have him as an integral part of Stewart-Haas Racing. While we don’t comment on the status of our contracts, we do look forward to working with Kevin and chasing championships into the future.”

 

Erik Jones fastest in final Busch Clash practice at Daytona

By Jerry BonkowskiFeb 8, 2020, 12:37 PM EST
Erik Jones was fastest in Saturday’s final practice for Sunday’s Busch Clash at Daytona International Speedway.

Jones covered the 2 ½-mile oval at 199.756 mph. He led a Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota onslaught, with all four of its Cup drivers at the top of the grid.

Denny Hamlin was second-fastest at 199.734 mph, followed by Martin Truex Jr. (199.703 mph) and defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch (199.645 mph).

The rest of the top 10 were Ford drivers: the three Team Penske entries of Ryan Blaney (198.667 mph), Brad Keselowski (198.544) and Joey Logano (198.509), followed by Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick (198.439 mph), Clint Bowyer (198.199) and Aric Almirola (197.624).

Chevy would make up seven of the remaining eight cars in the 18-car Clash lineup, led by 11th-fastest Chase Elliott (197.347 mph).

The Busch Classic takes the green flag Sunday at 3 p.m. ET (on FS1, Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Final Busch Clash practice results

Ford Performance Racing School to sponsor Chase Briscoe

By Dustin LongFeb 8, 2020, 10:06 AM EST
Ford Performance Racing School will serve as a primary sponsor for Chase Briscoe this Xfinity season, Stewart-Haas Racing announced.

Ford Performance Racing School, which has operations in Tooele, Utah, and Charlotte Motor Speedway, will debut on Briscoe’s car Feb. 21-22 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and be seen 15 more times this year.

“When you have a racing school featuring the latest Ford Mustang GTs, there’s no better way to market our performance driving instruction than with a professional driver who races Mustangs,” said Dan McKeever, president, Ford Performance Racing School. “Chase Briscoe speaks the same language as our customers and demonstrates the capabilities of his racecar in every race he enters. His knowledge of how to operate his Ford Mustang didn’t happen overnight. It came with instruction and repetition, giving him confidence and understanding of his car’s features. That’s what we do for attendees of the Ford Performance Racing School, whether it’s with a new Ford Mustang on the racetrack or a Ford F-150 Raptor on the trails.”

Briscoe won the 2019 Xfinity Rookie of the Year award.