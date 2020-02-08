Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo: Dustin Long, NBC Sports

Brad Keselowski’s car tangles with fence post exiting Cup garage

By Jerry BonkowskiFeb 8, 2020, 4:42 PM EST
By NASCAR standards, it was a minor accident but one that wound up with significant ramifications for Team Penske driver Brad Keselowski during Saturday’s second practice for the Daytona 500.

Keselowski was exiting the garage area to take to the track when he inadvertently clipped a post exiting the fenced-in area.

Keselowski’s No. 2 Ford Mustang suffered a dented door, but that wasn’t the worst of it: the more serious damage was along the right side undercarriage.

“The guy in front of me just stopped and I had no brakes,” Keselowski said over the team radio. “I clipped it, the fence, I didn’t hit him, just got the right rear quarter. I got the side skirt pretty good right at the jack post and the exhaust.”

As a result, Keselowski never did get his car out onto the track for the second practice as his team toiled to repair the damage in the garage.

Keselowski is slated to drive the same car in next Sunday’s 500, but not in tomorrow’s Busch Clash.

Hailie Deegan says runner-up finish at Daytona is like winning

Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
By Dustin LongFeb 8, 2020, 8:14 PM EST
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Michael Self celebrated, but Hailie Deegan and her family rejoiced Saturday night.

Deegan finished second to Self in her first ARCA race at Daytona International Speedway. Deegan’s finish tied Shawna Robinson and Erin Crocker for the best finish by a female in an ARCA race. Robinson finished second at Daytona in 1999. Crocker placed second three times, the last time in 2007 at Kentucky.

“Second is winning this weekend,” said Deegan, who moved from Toyota’s development program to Ford’s development program in the offseason. “I think winning the first race would have been a little too high of standards for us this season. Everything would have been downhill. So at least I have something to work toward.”

The 18-year-old smiled as she spoke.

Her father couldn’t stop smiling. He and wife, Marissa, embraced Hailie after the race with Marissa shouting “awesome!”

“Her day will come,” Brian Deegan said on pit road of his daughter. “She’s got momentum. The main thing with her is she had a lot of momentum at the beginning of last year. Once she gets momentum, it’s on. She doesn’t want to lose. She’ll work 18 hours a day. She’ll work at the gym, study tape. She’s serious. We’re on a mission.”

Saturday’s mission for Deegan was to learn. She ran in the top 10 most of the race and learned from spotter Eric Holmes, who encouraged her at times and told her what not to do other times.

Most of the incidents were behind her in Saturday’s 80-lap race but one happened in front of her. She was pushing Chuck Hiers through Turn 2 when the contact turned Hiers and sent him into the wall.

“There were moments where I thought, ‘God, I shouldn’t have done that,’ “ Deegan said. “And there were moments when it was like, ‘Okay, that is good.’ People have to keep in mind we are ARCA racing. We aren’t Cup racing. We aren’t Xfinity racing. Most of the people here are here to learn and eventually get to that level and work out the kinks at this level.

“I think I learned a lot of good takeaways from this race. Some things I could have tried and been more aggressive on, but everything I did in this race got us that second place finish.”

Next for Deegan and the ARCA Series will be March 6 at Phoenix Raceway.

“I feel like the first race sets the tone for the season,” she said Saturday. “Having a good first race can help keep the ball rolling and help the guys at the shop. When you are on a nice, positive high level, you bounce that off each other and the work ethic and it just helps for the rest of the year.”

Ryan Newman, Brad Keselowski on Busch Clash front row

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiFeb 8, 2020, 7:44 PM EST
Ryan Newman will start on the pole for Sunday’s Busch Clash at Daytona International Speedway.

Newman drew the top spot Saturday night in a blind draw of the 18 drivers in the 75-lap non-points exhibition.

Brad Keselowski will start alongside Newman on the front row.

Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Larson make up Row 2, Aric Almirola and Clint Bowyer are in Row 3, William Byron and Alex Bowman are in Row 4 and defending Cup champion Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick are in Row 5.

Chase Elliott and Erik Jones are in Row 6, Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney in Row 7, Austin Dillon and Jimmie Johnson in Row 8 and Kurt Busch and defending Daytona 500 champ Denny Hamlin round out the field in Row 9.

Daniel Hemric and Daniel Suarez were also eligible but will not participate in the race.

The race begins at 3 p.m. ET (FS1, Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

The Clash is primarily made up of last year’s pole winners. Jimmie Johnson is the defending champ, having won last year’s Clash, which was shortened to 59 laps due to rain.

“There’s a trophy at the end, plain and simple,” Johnson said. “Every trophy counts, every trophy matters. Tomorrow night, someone is going to be the winner and I want it to be us.”

Busch Clash starting lineup

Michael Self, Hailie Deegan finish 1-2 in ARCA season opener

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiFeb 8, 2020, 7:04 PM EST
Michael Self held off a last-lap challenge by Hailie Deegan to win Saturday’s ARCA Menards Series Lucas Oil 200 at Daytona International Speedway.

Self started from the pole and led 60 of the 80 laps in the 200-mile event. It was Self’s eighth career ARCA win (in 40 starts), including his second triumph in the season opener at Daytona.

“This is amazing, man, to start the season off like this, it’s unbelievable,” Self told FS1. “It’s just a great day overall. What an amazing car, to have our (Venturini Motorsports) cars finish 1 and 3 (teammate Drew Dollar) is unbelievable.”

Making her rookie effort at Daytona, Deegan becomes the third female (Erin Crocker three times and Shawna Robinson once) to finish runner-up in a race in ARCA Menards Series history. It was also her best finish in seven ARCA starts thus far.

“Coming into this race, my first goal was to finish, second goal was top 3 to top 5, I would have been ecstatic,” Deegan told FS1. “To come out here and finish second, runner-up, nothing could have been better. Obviously, every driver wants to win, but this was a victory for me.”

There were several incidents in the 80-lap, 200-mile event, but none bigger than a wreck on Lap 39 when more than a dozen cars were involved in a high-speed wreck. Among notable drivers involved were David Gravel, Natalie Decker, Andy Seuss and Dominique Van Wierengen.

On Lap 50, Deegan made slight contact with the right rear corner of Chuck Hiers, sending him head-on into the wall. Hiers and Deegan were running fifth and sixth at the time. Deegan’s car was not damaged in the incident.

With 11 laps to go, 2018 NHRA Pro Stock champ Tanner Gray’s day ended early when he was sent to pit road by ARCA officials due to excessive smoke from under the hood. Gray was running fourth when his motor let go.

The next ARCA Menards Series race is March 6 at Phoenix Raceway.

ARCA Daytona results

Bubba Wallace tops second Daytona 500 practice

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiFeb 8, 2020, 4:13 PM EST
Bubba Wallace roared to the top of the speed chart during Saturday’s second practice for the Daytona 500.

Wallace was one of three drivers to top 196 mph, with a best effort of the 42 cars (out of the 43-car field) that took to the track at 196.172 mph.

“It’s Daytona, we’re getting the blood flowing again and it’s good to get the season back started up for us,” Wallace told FS1.

NASCAR Cup rookie Cole Custer was second-fastest (196.108 mph), followed by John Hunter Nemechek (196.040 mph).

Hendrick Motorsports teammates made up the fourth through seventh positions: Alex Bowman (195.088 mph), Jimmie Johnson (194.835), Chase Elliott (194.317) and William Byron (194.250).

Rounding out the top 10 speeds were the lone Toyota representative, defending Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin (194.150 mph), followed by Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (194.124) and Clint Bowyer (193.836).

There was one incident of note during the session. Brad Keselowski hit a fence post exiting the garage area, causing damage to the lower right side of his car. He spent much of the session in the garage as his team made repairs on the No. 2 Team Penske Ford.

Qualifying for the 62nd Daytona 500 takes place Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET, followed by the 18-car Busch Clash takes place at 3 p.m. ET.

Second Daytona 500 practice results

