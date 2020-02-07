NASCAR announced Friday that it has entered into a multi-year agreement that makes Penn National Gaming the sport’s first authorized gaming operator.
As part of the deal, Penn National Gaming is extending its sponsorship of the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway through 2026.
The partnership is Penn National’s first with a professional sports league and will feature a new, free-to-play mobile game named NASCAR Finish Line. Players can win a $50,000 jackpot for accurately predicting the race winner and the highest finishers across six different groupings of six drivers.
“We’re thrilled to have Penn National on board as our first authorized gaming operator to strengthen our effort to increase fan engagement with a platform perfect for in-play experience,” Craig Neeb, Executive Vice President, Innovation, NASCAR, said in a media release. “Coupled with our landmark deal with Genius Sports in 2019, this partnership also positions NASCAR to take advantage of the rapid expansion of legalized sports betting across the country.”
NASCAR Finish Line will be available ahead of next week’s Daytona 500 for IOS and Android system phones and tablets and can be downloaded on the App Store and Google Play store.
Penn National will also promote NASCAR across its properties and sports betting app. Genius Sports, the exclusive provider of NASCAR data to licensed sportsbooks, rolled out several in-race bet types in 2019 and will expand with eight additional games for the upcoming 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season.
Penn National is the nation’s largest regional gaming operator with 41 facilities in 19 states, including the Hollywood Casino that opened in 2012 and overlooks Turn 2 of Kansas Speedway.
Hailie Deegan was fastest in two 60-minute ARCA practice sessions Friday at Daytona International Speedway.
Deegan, who will make her debut with DGR-Crosley and Ford Performance in Saturday’s Lucas Oil 200, clocked a lap of 183.572 mph around the 2.5-mile superspeedway in the first of the two practice sessions. Her fast lap came on the 18th of 24 laps that she ran, which was the third-most number of laps of all drivers in that session.
Deegan did not go back out for the second practice.
She was pleased with her effort, particularly since she was able to get some key drafting practice.
“That was the real drafting practice that i had with more than five cars,” Deegan told ARCAracing.com. “I needed that, and I didn’t get a lot of that in the test. It was really good leading the pack too. (The car) felt super stable, not darty at all.”
The guy who drives the No. 24 Chevrolet that you might be slamming fenders with on NASCAR’s shortest track in a couple of hours.
“Oh gosh,” Byron said when recently told how Ryan Blaney had learned the news. “Man. No wonder he raced me so hard that day. I should have handled that better.”
Though somewhat upset to have learned secondhand, Blaney resisted the temptation of immediately telling Byron he knew, saving it for a card game later (“It was a little awkward that he actually brought it up first,” Byron said.).
“I really wanted to mess with him before the race and really tell him that I slyly figured it out, but I didn’t,” Blaney said. “I texted Erin first. ‘I think you forgot to tell me some news.’
“I mean, people always ask me, ‘Are you mad that Will is dating your sister?’ I don’t care, she’s 22 and can do whatever she wants. And I like him. So it’s all good.”
How will Blaney and Byron handle the unusual ties that indirectly will bind them this year?
“Oh, that is a hot topic in the garage,” Corey LaJoie said with a laugh. “That is the ultimate mind games you can play, too. I am sure that gets in (Blaney’s) head a little bit just thinking about it when he lines up next to (Byron) on a restart. You can’t wreck your sister’s boyfriend. You can’t do it!”
There are those who view dating a competitor’s sister as having an inherent upper hand behind the wheel.
“Knowing that he knows, that’s the best part,” Clint Bowyer said. “Oh, I would love it.
“Whatever happens on the track, guess what? I’m going home with your sister! I mean, it’s done. What is he going to say?”
Others were less on board with the concept, notably Jimmie Johnson after learning Blaney discovered the truth before Martinsville. “Great track to do that,” Johnson deadpanned. “I don’t think I would do it. That whole category seems to be trouble.”
“I could see some conflict there,” Erik Jones said. “I try to avoid conflict.”
There is a long history, though, of drivers who started long-term relationships in the pits, particularly some well-documented examples in NASCAR.
Kyle Larson married the former Katelyn Sweet, the sister of Brad Sweet, who had raced with Larson on dirt tracks for years.
“Been there, done that,” Larson said. “It’s worked out for all of us.”
Any advice he’d offer the newest happy couple?
“No, because I want to see everything that happens,” Larson said. “William has a sister, and Blaney could probably work on that. Then it gets extra weird!
“Or maybe it gets less weird. I don’t know.”
It was weird for Daniel Suarez when he began dating the sister of former F1 and NASCAR driver Nelson Piquet Jr., one of the few friends he had shortly after moving to America several years ago.
“I couldn’t really communicate with a lot of people because I only spoke Spanish, so at the time the only people I was able to get along with spoke Spanish or something similar,” Suarez said. “I used to hang out a lot with Nelson Piquet and some Brazilian drivers. And then I met Nelson’s sister and then I’m dating her. He didn’t find it too fantastic when he found out.”
Alex Bowman can relate from having dated the sister of Chad Boat, whom he raced often on dirt.
“I really like Chad, and I thought Chad really liked me,” Bowman said with a laugh. “I don’t think he does anymore. I think that adds a very awkward element to a lot of things, and I’m here for it. I love sitting back and watching it.”
Aric Almirola knows the complications of dating within a team member’s family from another perspective. He is married to the former Janice Goss. She is the daughter of Randy Goss, who was Almriola’s crew chief for four Xfinity races in 2005.
“You know what kind of nerves go into when you date your crew chief’s daughter,” Almirola said. “Can you imagine if something goes haywire or wrong, and you get in a fight or break up, and she cries to her daddy about how you treated her wrong – and he’s your crew chief?
“I was committed.”
Joey Logano said that’s the right standard to apply when dating a rival driver’s sister.
“You’re assuming a lot of risk, so it’s got to be worth it,” the 2018 champion said. “She’s gotta be like smoking and really cool. This is like you see her and you’re like, ‘This might be the one.’ This isn’t like, ‘I’m going to date you for a little bit and maybe we’ll end up together.’
“Because the risk you’re taking is you’re going to get backed in the fence a few times, probably. If someone dated my sister and I competed against them and if it ever went wrong, that car would be (damaged) all the time.”
Though it could make for “some ugly Thanksgiving dinners,” Austin Dillon also believes there’s a power shift if the relationship becomes permanent. “The guy that has the sister holds the upper hand if they’re married,” Dillon said.
Kevin Harvick, who “absolutely” would have dated a competitor’s sister when he was younger, said the dynamics are unique in Byron’s case.
“He’s the nicest guy you’ll ever meet,” Harvick said. “I think that’s a different situation.”
It seems to have gone well so far for Blaney and Byron, who joined an annual offseason holiday trip with his girlfriend, her brother and their friends (including Bubba Wallace).
“We rent a big house and just go hang out,” Blaney said. “And we had made this plan before they started dating. She’d sent a text to our group chat, like, ‘Hey do you mind if Willy B. comes?’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t care. It’s fine.’ We had a good time. He was a little shy at first, not really knowing a ton of people in our group, but he’s a good guy.”
There has been one awkward moment, though.
Byron made his relationship Instagram official on Nov. 24, thanking Erin Blaney for a lovely time in Asheville, North Carolina.
Blaney posted to Instagram that day, too – a black and white self-portrait in which he cradled a shotgun while donning a state trooper-style hat pulled down on his forehead. He stared into a fire pit with a wry grin.
The caption read, “Turkey week,” but it naturally was interpreted as being much more than a Thanksgiving coincidence.
“That had people going nuts,” Byron said, smiling. “I was a little scared, too, to be honest.”
Blaney also playfully commented on Byron’s photo with an emoji of a knife and coffin, but there were no hard feelings.
That was a relief to those in Cup who want “the Blyrons” to succeed.
“Full support on that one,” Chase Elliott said. “I hope it ends well. I’m pulling for them. I really am. They are both really good people.”
As a Hendrick Motorsports teammate of Byron and a buddy of Blaney’s, Elliott has a unique perspective on the relationship. But the two-time Most Popular Driver is particular about keeping tabs through only one source.
“I just ask Ryan because I want him to tell me the update,” Elliott said. “He’s in the know. He’s a blood brother there.”
Blaney said communicating directly with family is how he would have done it if he were dating a competitor’s sister.
“That’s kind of the gentleman thing to do, not just kind of slide in there,” Blaney said. “These kids nowadays, they probably just go behind someone’s back, but I’d ask that competitor first. ‘Hey, do you mind if I take your sister on a date?’
“The nice way to do it. Especially if they’re a competitor you see every weekend. It’s an easy knock on the bus.”
Much better than a blindside on the way to the drivers meeting.
Stay tuned next week for Rutledge Wood’s interviews with Byron, Blaney and many other drivers about dating a competitor’s sister as the popular “Rut’s Basement” feature returns to NASCAR America.
Jeffrey Earnhardt rejoins JD Motorsports for part-time Xfinity ride
Jeffrey Earnhardt will reunite with JD Motorsports with Gary Keller (JDM) this season, the team announced Friday.
Earnhardt is scheduled to drive at least 12 races for JDM in the Xfinity Series, with the prospect of more starts depending upon additional sponsorship being secured.
“I am really thankful to Johnny Davis and the JD Motorsports with Gary Keller team for having me onboard this season,” Earnhardt said in a media release. “These guys work hard every week and they’ve demonstrated the ability and desire to compete. I am looking forward to getting back on track this season!”
Earnhardt previously drove for JDM in a full-season Xfinity effort in 2014, finishing 18th in the final standings.
Earnhardt competed in just seven Xfinity races last season for both XCI Racing and Joe Gibbs Racing, including a third-place finish for the latter in the spring race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He also recorded three other top 10 finishes.
The grandson of NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt also made one NASCAR Cup Series start in the spring race at Talladega last season for XCI Racing.
Earnhardt will not race in the Xfinity season-opening race at Daytona on Feb. 15. Rather, his first start will come at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 14.
The team said Earnhardt’s car number and sponsorship will be announced at a later date.
Eighty-three days after Kyle Busch celebrated his second Cup championship, the garage opens today at Daytona International Speedway.
And with it will be the sense of renewal and unbridled optimism that often pervades during the offseason and Daytona Speedweeks.
Such feelings are evident in drivers who think this is their year to win the Daytona 500 and with smaller teams that count on the race’s big payday to help fund their operations for the coming weeks. Hope also will be strong with those among the many driver and crew chief changes made since last year.
With all the good feelings entering Daytona Speedweeks, here are five storylines to watch:
1. When will Kyle Busch’s Daytona 500 drought end?
While Kyle Busch has won a summer Cup race at Daytona, three qualifying races, a Busch Clash, a summer Xfinity race, a Truck race, and an ARCA race, he’s never won the Daytona 500 in 14 previous attempts.
If it is any solace for Busch and his fans, Hall of Famer David Pearson didn’t win his lone Daytona 500 until his 15th attempt.
Others who needed more years before winning their first Daytona 500 were: Kurt Busch (in his 16th start), Darrell Waltrip (17th start), Buddy Baker (18th start) and Dale Earnhardt (20th start).
Of course, some Hall of Fame drivers never won a Daytona 500. Mark Martin failed to win the race in 29 starts. Rusty Wallace didn’t win in 23 starts. Tony Stewart, inducted into the Hall of Fame last weekend in a class that included Baker, did not win the Daytona 500 in 17 starts.
With Toyota the presumptive favorite again this season — based on few rule changes and Toyota’s 19 wins in 36 points races last year — will this be the year that Busch wins the Daytona 500?
But as Brad Keselowski recently said: “We want to be great. We want to win championships. You’ve got to recognize that winning races is still a significant accomplishment in this sport. It’s great competition week in and week out, so winning is good but also emphasize that greatness is the championship. We didn’t win it. It means we’ve got work to do.”
Daytona marks the debut of the new combinations. Keselowski is paired with crew chief Jeremy Bullins. Joey Logano is teamed with crew chief Paul Wolfe, who led Keselowski to a championship in 2012. Ryan Blaney is working with Todd Gordon, who guided Logano to the Cup title in 2018.
Crew chief strategy often is limited at Daytona because of the need for cars within the same manufacturer to work together (i.e. pit at the same time), but Speedweeks can be valuable for new driver/crew chief pairings with communication. After Daytona, Cup teams race seven consecutive weekends before the Easter break in April. If the communication falters, the results may not be as good.
3. Will the chaos continue?
Last year’s Daytona 500 saw 36 of the 40 cars involved in a crash, according to NASCAR’s race report (Racing Insights, which supplies statistics to NBC Sports, had 37 cars involved in accidents).
“It’s incredible to me how many times we were able to crash in the last 10 laps,” Jamie McMurray said after last year’s race, his final Cup start.
“Brains come unglued,” Kyle Busch said after last year’s race. “That’s all it is.”
There were three cautions, including two red flags totaling nearly 40 minutes, in the last 17 laps. Those incidents collected 29 cars and forced the race to go seven laps beyond the scheduled distance.
Such destruction has become a trend. The past three Daytona 500s have seen an average of 32 cars involved in accidents.
Last year’s Daytona Speedweeks was especially tough on Cup car owners. A total of 60 cars were involved in accidents in practices, qualifying races, the Busch Clash and the Daytona 500. That was an increase of 16.7% from the previous Daytona Speedweeks.
As another Speedweeks begins, key questions are how many cars will be damaged, how will that impact teams and who can emerge from the chaos to win?
The 18-year-old makes her debut on Daytona International Speedway’s oval with today’s ARCA practice sessions. Of course, she was on track a couple of weeks ago in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge race.