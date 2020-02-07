Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Friday 5: Key storylines entering Daytona Speedweeks

By Dustin LongFeb 7, 2020, 6:30 AM EST
Eighty-three days after Kyle Busch celebrated his second Cup championship, the garage opens today at Daytona International Speedway.

And with it will be the sense of renewal and unbridled optimism that often pervades during the offseason and Daytona Speedweeks.

Such feelings are evident in drivers who think this is their year to win the Daytona 500 and with smaller teams that count on the race’s big payday to help fund their operations for the coming weeks. Hope also will be strong with those among the many driver and crew chief changes made since last year.

With all the good feelings entering Daytona Speedweeks, here are five storylines to watch:

1. When will Kyle Busch’s Daytona 500 drought end?

While Kyle Busch has won a summer Cup race at Daytona, three qualifying races, a Busch Clash, a summer Xfinity race, a Truck race, and an ARCA race, he’s never won the Daytona 500 in 14 previous attempts.

The closest Busch has come to winning the season-opening race was last year when he placed second to Denny Hamlin as part of a 1-2-3 finish for Joe Gibbs Racing that included Erik Jones finishing third.

David Pearson celebrates winning the 1976 Daytona 500 after a last-lap crash with Richard Petty.(Photo by ISC Archives/CQ-Roll Call Group via Getty Images)

If it is any solace for Busch and his fans, Hall of Famer David Pearson didn’t win his lone Daytona 500 until his 15th attempt.

Others who needed more years before winning their first Daytona 500 were: Kurt Busch (in his 16th start), Darrell Waltrip (17th start), Buddy Baker (18th start) and Dale Earnhardt (20th start).

Of course, some Hall of Fame drivers never won a Daytona 500. Mark Martin failed to win the race in 29 starts. Rusty Wallace didn’t win in 23 starts. Tony Stewart, inducted into the Hall of Fame last weekend in a class that included Baker, did not win the Daytona 500 in 17 starts.

With Toyota the presumptive favorite again this season — based on few rule changes and Toyota’s 19 wins in 36 points races last year — will this be the year that Busch wins the Daytona 500?

2. Putting the puzzle together

Car owner Roger Penske shocked many by jumbling his driver/crew chief lineup after his organization won six races and placed all three drivers in the top eight in points.

But as Brad Keselowski recently said: “We want to be great. We want to win championships. You’ve got to recognize that winning races is still a significant accomplishment in this sport. It’s great competition week in and week out, so winning is good but also emphasize that greatness is the championship. We didn’t win it. It means we’ve got work to do.”

Todd Gordon (left) will serve as Ryan Blaney‘s crew chief this season. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Daytona marks the debut of the new combinations. Keselowski is paired with crew chief Jeremy Bullins. Joey Logano is teamed with crew chief Paul Wolfe, who led Keselowski to a championship in 2012. Ryan Blaney is working with Todd Gordon, who guided Logano to the Cup title in 2018.

Other new pairings to watch include Martin Truex Jr. and James Small, who takes over with Cole Pearn leaving the sport, and Chris Buescher and Luke Lambert, who both come to Roush Fenway Racing from other teams.

Crew chief strategy often is limited at Daytona because of the need for cars within the same manufacturer to work together (i.e. pit at the same time), but Speedweeks can be valuable for new driver/crew chief pairings with communication. After Daytona, Cup teams race seven consecutive weekends before the Easter break in April. If the communication falters, the results may not be as good.

3. Will the chaos continue?

Last year’s Daytona 500 saw 36 of the 40 cars involved in a crash, according to NASCAR’s race report (Racing Insights, which supplies statistics to NBC Sports, had 37 cars involved in accidents).

“It’s incredible to me how many times we were able to crash in the last 10 laps,” Jamie McMurray said after last year’s race, his final Cup start.

“Brains come unglued,” Kyle Busch said after last year’s race. “That’s all it is.”

Just a portion of the chaos in last year’s Daytona 500. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

There were three cautions, including two red flags totaling nearly 40 minutes, in the last 17 laps. Those incidents collected 29 cars and forced the race to go seven laps beyond the scheduled distance.

Such destruction has become a trend. The past three Daytona 500s have seen an average of 32 cars involved in accidents. 

Last year’s Daytona Speedweeks was especially tough on Cup car owners. A total of 60 cars were involved in accidents in practices, qualifying races, the Busch Clash and the Daytona 500. That was an increase of 16.7% from the previous Daytona Speedweeks.

As another Speedweeks begins, key questions are how many cars will be damaged, how will that impact teams and who can emerge from the chaos to win?

4. Who steps up in this pivotal contract year?

Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney and Brad Keselowski are among the drivers in the final year of their contract this season.

Who will drive this car in 2021? (Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images)

What better way to have some leverage at the bargaining table then to be the reigning Daytona 500 champ?

Silly season could be frenzied with several drivers, including Erik Jones, Alex Bowman and Clint Bowyer, among those in the last year of their contracts. A strong start could build momentum over the next several weeks and help drivers remain in their current spot or find a tantalizing ride elsewhere.

One thing is for certain, the No. 48 is open next year with Jimmie Johnson set to step away from full-time Cup racing after this season. 

5. Hailie Deegan’s Daytona debut

The 18-year-old makes her debut on Daytona International Speedway’s oval with today’s ARCA practice sessions. Of course, she was on track a couple of weeks ago in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge race.

Hailie Deegan will compete in her first race on Daytona’s oval this weekend. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Deegan left Toyota’s development program for Ford in the offseason and will drive full-time in the ARCA Series for DGR-Crosley. She won three races in what was called K&N Pro Series West over the past two years.

Deegan’s move to ARCA will be watched closely at Daytona and throughout the season. She has the best funding and resources among any female drivers in NASCAR.

Some may view her as the next Danica Patrick but Deegan and her family are wanting to take a more measured approach to moving up the NASCAR ladder.

Deegan understands what’s at stake. She said last month during sports car testing at Daytona that “this is the year that’s very important and crucial to my career because it decides contracts for years out with sponsors getting behind you for the higher levels.”

It all starts this weekend for her.

David Starr to race for JD Motorsports in Xfinity Series

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiFeb 6, 2020, 5:55 PM EST
Veteran NASCAR driver David Starr will race fulltime in the Xfinity Series this season for JD Motorsports with Gary Keller, the team announced Thursday.

Starr joins the Gaffney, South Carolina-based team after spending the last two seasons driving for Jimmy Means Racing (finished 23rd in 2018 and 22nd in 2019).

The team has switched from the No. 01 car number to No. 6 Chevrolet for this season.

“It’s a new year, a new number, and a new driver all in one, and the team expects to make 2020 one of their best seasons yet,” a team media release stated.

Starr has 196 career Xfinity starts, with a career-best finish of fifth in the 2017 summer race at Daytona International Speedway.

“I am extremely excited to have the opportunity to drive for JD Motorsports with Gary Keller,” Starr said in the release. “In the last two or three years, I have noticed their vast improvements as a race team on the competition side of things, and now that I will be joining forces with them, I hope to help a strong team become even stronger.

“I want to help grow their program and bring them long run success, and we have all the right pieces together to make it happen.”

Starr joins B.J. McLeod and Garrett Smithley on the team. Starr will make his debut with his new team in the NASCAR Racing Experience 300 Xfinity Series season opener February 15 at Daytona.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway to honor ‘Miracle on Ice’ U.S. Olympic team

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiFeb 6, 2020, 1:16 PM EST
Nearly 40 years to the day, Las Vegas Motor Speedway will honor the “Miracle on Ice” USA Olympic hockey team before the Pennzoil 400 on Feb. 23.

The USA squad upset the four-time defending gold medal-winning Soviet Union team 4-3 in a semifinal game on Feb. 22, 1980 and then went on to win the gold medal two days later over Finland in Lake Placid, New York.

Among members from that team expected to be in attendance at LVMS are team captain Mike Eruzione; four-time Stanley Cup winner Ken Morrow; 1981 inaugural Hobey Baker Award winner and 1995 Stanley Cup winner Neal Broten; and Dave Christian of the famous Christian hockey family, whose father and uncle won Olympic Gold in 1960.

“We are excited and honored to be coming to Las Vegas Motor Speedway to share our 40th anniversary with the great fans of NASCAR,” Eruzione said. “It’s always special when we can get this group of guys together, and we’re looking forward to seeing some great racing action to wrap up our big Vegas weekend.”

As part of a three-day celebration honoring the team, the squad will take part in the “Relive the Miracle” event on Feb. 22 at the Thomas and Mack Center. The event will feature the team on stage with an interactive display of video, audio, memorabilia and never-before-seen components from their Olympic triumphs.

In 1999, Sports Illustrated named “Miracle on Ice” the top sports moment of the 20th century. In 2008, the International Ice Hockey Federation named that game the best international ice hockey story of the previous 100 years. The story was turned into a movie called “Miracle” in 2004, starring Kurt Russell as head coach Herb Brooks.

Here’s the closing minute of play, including Al Michaels’ famous “Do you believe in miracles?” call as time expired:

2020 helmet designs for Cup Series drivers

Kyle Larson
Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinFeb 6, 2020, 12:00 PM EST
NASCAR’s best assembled in Charlotte last week for media day ahead of the 2020 season, as each driver paraded in front of multiple cameras to show off their new threads (firesuits), record promos for tracks and GIFs for social media accounts.

They also got to show off their new helmets for the year.

Here’s a look at the helmets Cup Series drivers will sport this season.

Cole Custer

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Clint Bowyer

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Kevin Harvick

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Aric Almirola

Graythen/Getty Images)

Austin Dillon

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Tyler Reddick

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Brad Keselowski

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

Ryan Newman

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Chris Buescher

(Graythen/Getty Images)

Matt DiBenedetto

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Bubba Wallace

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Joey Gase

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Ryan Blaney

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Kurt Busch

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Erik Jones

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Ryan Preece

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Jimmie Johnson

Graythen/Getty Images)

Martin Truex Jr.

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Joey Logano

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Daniel Suarez

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

William Byron

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Chase Elliott

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

John Hunter Nemechek

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Ty Dillon

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Kyle Busch

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Michael McDowell

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Quin Houff

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Corey LaJoie

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Kyle Larson

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Denny Hamlin

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Christopher Bell

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

While he’s not a Cup Series driver, we had to share Xfinity Series driver Chase Briscoe‘s Ford Mustang-themed helmet.

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Ben Kennedy among NASCAR leadership promotions

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinFeb 6, 2020, 11:30 AM EST
NASCAR announced a series of leadership promotions Thursday, including one for Ben Kennedy.

Kennedy, the great-grandson of NASCAR founder Bill France Sr., has been named vice president of racing development.

He will continue to report to Steve O’Donnell, executive vice president and chief racing development office. Kennedy will oversee strategic racing development initiatives for each of NASCAR’s series, including development of future national series’ schedules and international expansion.

The other announced promotions:

– John Martin has been promoted to vice president of media and event technology

– Patrick Rogers has been promoted to vice president of marketing services

– Chris Schwartz has been promoted to vice president of media properties.

Martin will oversee all technology related to the fan and industry at-track experience and across NASCAR’s media platforms and products.  Martin has previously served in a variety of leadership roles across NASCAR Productions and NASCAR Digital and he was instrumental in the initial roll-out of NASCAR.com. Martin will remain based in Charlotte and will report to Craig Neeb, executive vice president and chief innovation officer.

Rogers will oversee all marketing services across teams, drivers and tracks, serving as the main point of leadership with industry stakeholders in implementing NASCAR’s integrated marketing strategy and maximizing the potential impact of all industry assets. Rogers has led the sanctioning body’s collaborative marketing work with race teams and drivers and will take that work to another level with his new, broader duties. Rogers will remain based in Charlotte and will continue to report to Pete Jung, senior vice president of marketing.

Schwartz will continue to lead the Motor Racing Network and Racing Electronics and working with NASCAR’s media functions to integrate that technology across NASCAR media platforms. His focus will be working with NASCAR’s media partners and senior leadership to build upon strategies to distribute live audio content and dynamic in-venue technology to race fans both at-home and at the track. Schwartz will be based in Charlotte and will report into Brian Herbst, senior vice president of media and productions. 