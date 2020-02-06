Sport Clips expands sponsorship with Joe Gibbs Racing

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Sport Clips will expand its overall involvement with Joe Gibbs Racing this season, the team announced Thursday.

Sport Clips already sponsors Erik Jones and Denny Hamlin. It will now add defending Cup Series champ Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. to its sponsorship reach.

The team announced Sport Clips will be the primary sponsor for several races this season among the four drivers:

* Busch’s No. 18 Toyota Camry for the spring Cup race at Phoenix on March 8. Busch is defending winner of that race.

* Truex’s No. 19 Toyota Camry at the spring Cup race at Dover on May 3. Truex is defending winner of that race.

* Jones’ No. 20 Toyota Camry will have Sport Clips as primary sponsor for five races this season: The Busch Clash at Daytona this Sunday, July 19 at New Hampshire, Sept. 6 at Darlington, Oct. 4 at Talladega and Oct. 25 at Texas.

* Will sponsor Hamlin in his lone Xfinity Series race of this season on Sept. 5 at Darlington.

This marks the 12th season Sport Clips has partnered with Joe Gibbs Racing.

