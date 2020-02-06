David Starr to race for JD Motorsports in Xfinity Series

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Veteran NASCAR driver David Starr will race fulltime in the Xfinity Series this season for JD Motorsports with Gary Keller, the team announced Thursday.

Starr joins the Gaffney, South Carolina-based team after spending the last two seasons driving for Jimmy Means Racing (finished 23rd in 2018 and 22nd in 2019).

The team has switched from the No. 01 car number to No. 6 Chevrolet for this season.

“It’s a new year, a new number, and a new driver all in one, and the team expects to make 2020 one of their best seasons yet,” a team media release stated.

Starr has 196 career Xfinity starts, with a career-best finish of fifth in the 2017 summer race at Daytona International Speedway.

“I am extremely excited to have the opportunity to drive for JD Motorsports with Gary Keller,” Starr said in the release. “In the last two or three years, I have noticed their vast improvements as a race team on the competition side of things, and now that I will be joining forces with them, I hope to help a strong team become even stronger.

“I want to help grow their program and bring them long run success, and we have all the right pieces together to make it happen.”

Starr joins B.J. McLeod and Garrett Smithley on the team. Starr will make his debut with his new team in the NASCAR Racing Experience 300 Xfinity Series season opener February 15 at Daytona.

