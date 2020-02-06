David Starr to race for JD Motorsports in Xfinity Series

Veteran NASCAR driver David Starr will race fulltime in the Xfinity Series this season for JD Motorsports with Gary Keller, the team announced Thursday.
Starr joins the Gaffney, South Carolina-based team after spending the last two seasons driving for Jimmy Means Racing (finished 23rd in 2018 and 22nd in 2019).
The team has switched from the No. 01 car number to No. 6 Chevrolet for this season.
“It’s a new year, a new number, and a new driver all in one, and the team expects to make 2020 one of their best seasons yet,” a team media release stated.
Starr has 196 career Xfinity starts, with a career-best finish of fifth in the 2017 summer race at Daytona International Speedway.
“I am extremely excited to have the opportunity to drive for JD Motorsports with Gary Keller,” Starr said in the release. “In the last two or three years, I have noticed their vast improvements as a race team on the competition side of things, and now that I will be joining forces with them, I hope to help a strong team become even stronger.
“I want to help grow their program and bring them long run success, and we have all the right pieces together to make it happen.”
Starr joins B.J. McLeod and Garrett Smithley on the team. Starr will make his debut with his new team in the NASCAR Racing Experience 300 Xfinity Series season opener February 15 at Daytona.
Nearly 40 years to the day, Las Vegas Motor Speedway will honor the “Miracle on Ice” USA Olympic hockey team before the Pennzoil 400 on Feb. 23.
The USA squad upset the four-time defending gold medal-winning Soviet Union team 4-3 in a semifinal game on Feb. 22, 1980 and then went on to win the gold medal two days later over Finland in Lake Placid, New York.
Among members from that team expected to be in attendance at LVMS are team captain Mike Eruzione; four-time Stanley Cup winner Ken Morrow; 1981 inaugural Hobey Baker Award winner and 1995 Stanley Cup winner Neal Broten; and Dave Christian of the famous Christian hockey family, whose father and uncle won Olympic Gold in 1960.
“We are excited and honored to be coming to Las Vegas Motor Speedway to share our 40th anniversary with the great fans of NASCAR,” Eruzione said. “It’s always special when we can get this group of guys together, and we’re looking forward to seeing some great racing action to wrap up our big Vegas weekend.”
As part of a three-day celebration honoring the team, the squad will take part in the “Relive the Miracle” event on Feb. 22 at the Thomas and Mack Center. The event will feature the team on stage with an interactive display of video, audio, memorabilia and never-before-seen components from their Olympic triumphs.
In 1999, Sports Illustrated named “Miracle on Ice” the top sports moment of the 20th century. In 2008, the International Ice Hockey Federation named that game the best international ice hockey story of the previous 100 years. The story was turned into a movie called “Miracle” in 2004, starring Kurt Russell as head coach Herb Brooks.
Here’s the closing minute of play, including Al Michaels’ famous “Do you believe in miracles?” call as time expired:
NASCAR’s best assembled in Charlotte last week for media day ahead of the 2020 season, as each driver paraded in front of multiple cameras to show off their new threads (firesuits), record promos for tracks and GIFs for social media accounts.
They also got to show off their new helmets for the year.
Here’s a look at the helmets Cup Series drivers will sport this season.
NASCAR announced a series of leadership promotions Thursday, including one for Ben Kennedy.
Kennedy, the great-grandson of NASCAR founder Bill France Sr., has been named vice president of racing development.
He will continue to report to Steve O’Donnell, executive vice president and chief racing development office. Kennedy will oversee strategic racing development initiatives for each of NASCAR’s series, including development of future national series’ schedules and international expansion.
The other announced promotions:
– John Martin has been promoted to vice president of media and event technology
– Patrick Rogers has been promoted to vice president of marketing services
– Chris Schwartz has been promoted to vice president of media properties.
Martin will oversee all technology related to the fan and industry at-track experience and across NASCAR’s media platforms and products. Martin has previously served in a variety of leadership roles across NASCAR Productions and NASCAR Digital and he was instrumental in the initial roll-out of NASCAR.com. Martin will remain based in Charlotte and will report to Craig Neeb, executive vice president and chief innovation officer.
Rogers will oversee all marketing services across teams, drivers and tracks, serving as the main point of leadership with industry stakeholders in implementing NASCAR’s integrated marketing strategy and maximizing the potential impact of all industry assets. Rogers has led the sanctioning body’s collaborative marketing work with race teams and drivers and will take that work to another level with his new, broader duties. Rogers will remain based in Charlotte and will continue to report to Pete Jung, senior vice president of marketing.
Schwartz will continue to lead the Motor Racing Network and Racing Electronics and working with NASCAR’s media functions to integrate that technology across NASCAR media platforms. His focus will be working with NASCAR’s media partners and senior leadership to build upon strategies to distribute live audio content and dynamic in-venue technology to race fans both at-home and at the track. Schwartz will be based in Charlotte and will report into Brian Herbst, senior vice president of media and productions.
Sport Clips expands sponsorship with Joe Gibbs Racing
The team announced Sport Clips will be the primary sponsor for several races this season among the four drivers:
* Busch’s No. 18 Toyota Camry for the spring Cup race at Phoenix on March 8. Busch is defending winner of that race.
* Truex’s No. 19 Toyota Camry at the spring Cup race at Dover on May 3. Truex is defending winner of that race.
* Jones’ No. 20 Toyota Camry will have Sport Clips as primary sponsor for five races this season: The Busch Clash at Daytona this Sunday, July 19 at New Hampshire, Sept. 6 at Darlington, Oct. 4 at Talladega and Oct. 25 at Texas.
* Will sponsor Hamlin in his lone Xfinity Series race of this season on Sept. 5 at Darlington.
This marks the 12th season Sport Clips has partnered with Joe Gibbs Racing.