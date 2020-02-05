Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Tony Stewart sprint car racing game launches Feb. 14

By Daniel McFadinFeb 5, 2020, 12:02 PM EST
Leave a comment

Five days after he was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame, it was revealed that Tony Stewart is getting his own video game.

Monster Games, a former developer of the NASCAR Heat series, has partnered with the three time Cup champion to produce “Tony Stewart’s Sprint Car Racing,” which will be released digitally on the XBox One and PlayStation 4 on Feb. 14 and sold for $30.

The game will feature 410 Winged Sprint Cars and TQ Midgets from the All Star Circuit of Champions, the dirt racing series Stewart owns. Players will also be able to race 305 Wingless Sprint Cars.

The game’s career mode will allow players to work their way up through the ranks of each series, racing on 24 unique dirt tracks. Multiplayer allows 25-player online races.

Along with Stewart, you will be able to play as Aaron Reutzel, defending champion of the All Star Circuit of Champions.

“I’m really excited to partner with Monster Games on this opportunity,” Stewart said in a press release. “The team has done a great job of capturing the sport, and putting it in the hands of any fan who wants to pick up the game and have a lot of fun playing it. With the quick-hitting action of sprint car racing, the qualifying, the heat races, and all events leading to the A-main, it’s really the perfect experience for a video game and I’m excited to be a part of it.”

43 cars entered for Daytona 500

Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Dustin LongFeb 5, 2020, 6:53 PM EST
Leave a comment

Forty-three cars are entered for this year’s Daytona 500, meaning three cars will fail to make the race.

The 36 chartered teams are guaranteed starting spots.

Click here for Daytona 500 Entry List

Cars and drivers not guaranteed starting spots and vying for the four spots for non-chartered teams are:

No. 16: Justin Haley (Kaulig Racing)

No. 27: Reed Sorenson (Premium Motorsports)

No. 49: Chad Finchum (Motorsports Business Management)

No. 54: JJ Yeley (Rick Ware Racing)

No. 62: Brendan Gaughan (Beard Motorsports)

No. 66: Timmy Hill (Motorsports Business Management)

No. 96: Daniel Suarez (Gaunt Brothers Racing)

Daytona 500 qualifying takes place Sunday. The qualifying races will be Feb. 13. The Daytona 500 is Feb. 16.

 

 

NASCAR releases tentative testing schedule for Cup teams

Photo Michael Reaves/Getty Images
By Dustin LongFeb 5, 2020, 6:16 PM EST
Leave a comment

NASCAR issued a rules bulletin update to teams Wednesday that included a tentative testing schedule for the Next Gen car for the rest of the year.

NASCAR noted the schedule is subject to change based on testing needs.

Here is the tentative testing schedule for 2020 (all tests will be with the Next Gen car only):

March 2-3: NASCAR test at Auto Club Speedway

March 16-17: NASCAR test at Atlanta Motor Speedway

April 6-7: NASCAR test at Bristol Motor Speedway

May 4-5: NASCAR test at Dover International Speedway

June 2-3: NASCAR test at Charlotte Motor Speedway

July 14-15: NASCAR test at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

August 25: Open test at Charlotte Motor Speedway oval

Sept. 1-2: Goodyear tire test at Richmond Raceway

Sept. 8: Open test at Charlotte Motor Speedway oval

Sept. 22-23: Organizational test at Texas Motor Speedway

Sept. 29: Open test at Charlotte Motor Speedway oval

Oct. 6-7: Goodyear tire test at Daytona International Speedway

Oct. 13: Open test at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval

Oct. 20-21: Organizational test at Dover International Speedway

Oct. 27: Open test at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval

Nov. 2-3: Goodyear tire test at Martinsville Speedway

Nov. 10: Open test at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval

Nov. 17-18: Organizational test at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Nov. 24: Open test at Charlotte Motor Speedway oval

Dec. 8: Open test at Charlotte Motor Speedway oval

Dec. 15-16: Organizational test at Phoenix Raceway

The Cup playoffs begin Sept. 6 at Darlington Raceway and end Nov. 8 at Phoenix Raceway.

NASCAR limits organizations to one team per organization at an organization test. Participation is not mandatory. Only drivers licensed and approved for competition in the Cup series are eligible to participate in a NASCAR Cup Series organizational test. Spectators are permitted at an organizational test at the race track’s discretion.

An open test session is open for all Cup teams. Participation is not mandatory. Only drivers licensed and approved for competition in the Cup series are eligible to participate in a NASCAR Cup Series organizational test. Spectators are permitted at an organizational test at the race track’s discretion.

The number of race teams invited to a NASCAR test is based on the needs of the test.

A Goodyear tire test will included at least three teams. Teams in the top 20 in car owner points the previous year are assigned tire tests. Those assignments have not been released. Only full-time Cup drivers may participate in a tire test.

 

NASCAR Hall of Fame reduces class size, alters how nominees are considered

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinFeb 5, 2020, 3:18 PM EST
Leave a comment

Starting with the class of 2021, the NASCAR Hall of Fame will reduce the number of people it inducts each year and change how nominees are considered, NASCAR announced Wednesday

The number of inductees will be reduced from five to three. Potential nominees will be split into two ballots – one for contemporary stars and one for the sport’s pioneers. Two contemporary stars will be inducted each year along with one from the pioneer category.

Next year’s class will bring the total members of the Hall of Fame to 58.

The existing Nomination Committee will provide 10 nominees for the Modern Era Ballot.

Competitors are eligible for the Modern Era Ballot if their career started within the past 60 years (1961 for Class of 2021). Nominees can stay on the Modern Era Ballot for up to 10 years. Those whose careers began more than 60 years ago or who have been on the Modern Era Ballot for 10 years will be eligible for the Pioneer Ballot.

A new Honors Committee – largely comprised of all living Hall of Famers, Landmark Award winners and Squier-Hall Award winners – will evaluate and provide five nominees for the Pioneer Ballot. The Voting Panel will meet May 20 in Charlotte to debate and vote for the three-member Class of 2021 – two from the Modern Era Ballot and one from the Pioneer Ballot. All three are inducted equally, there will be no distinction between inductees from either ballot.

Twelve representatives from the Honors Committee, including seven new voters – Richard Childress, Rick Hendrick, Ron Hornaday Jr., Dale Jarrett, Roger Penske, Darrell Waltrip and Rusty Wallace – will serve on the Voting Panel.

Changes have also been made to crew chief eligibility to align it with driver eligibility. In addition to the requirement to participate in NASCAR for 10 years, crew chiefs must now also be retired for two years. Competitors with 30 years NASCAR experience and those aged 55 or higher are also eligible.

“When we opened the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2010, we had to catch up on more than 60 years of NASCAR history,” said NASCAR President Steve Phelps said in a press release. “Our plan has always been to evaluate the process as the Hall of Fame matured. With 55 of the sport’s greatest competitors enshrined, we felt the time was right to move to three inductees which will help maintain the high standard of enshrinement that’s been set.”

Said Winston Kelley, the Hall of Fame’s director: “From the time I first learned of the selection process NASCAR developed in 2009 and through the evolutions implemented as we gained valuable experience, I have been a huge proponent of our process. I feel our process is as strong as any Hall of Fame, sport and entertainment alike. I am equally enthusiastic about these changes to our process and concur wholeheartedly that now is the right time to transition to fewer inductees and establish a process dedicated to NASCAR’s iconic pioneers.”

Love’s returning as sponsor of Front Row Motorsports, Michael McDowell

Michael McDowell
Front Row Motorsports
By Daniel McFadinFeb 5, 2020, 1:24 PM EST
Leave a comment

Love’s Travel Stops will return as a sponsor of Front Row Motorsport’s No. 34 Ford driven by Michael McDowell in 2020, the team announced Wednesday.

This will be the eighth season Love’s has been a sponsor of the team.

The travel stop franchise will be on McDowell’s car in multiple races, including the Feb. 16 Daytona 500, both races at Talladega Superspeedway and the spring race at the company’s home track of Texas Motor Speedway. It will be an associate sponsor the rest of the year.

The company was a primary or co-primary sponsor of McDowell in 18 races last season.

McDowell, 35, is entering his fourth full-time Cup season and his third with FRM. The Daytona 500 will be his 322nd career Cup start.