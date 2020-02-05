Tony Stewart sprint car racing game launches Feb. 14

Five days after he was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame, it was revealed that Tony Stewart is getting his own video game.
Monster Games, a former developer of the NASCAR Heat series, has partnered with the three time Cup champion to produce “Tony Stewart’s Sprint Car Racing,” which will be released digitally on the XBox One and PlayStation 4 on Feb. 14 and sold for $30.
The game will feature 410 Winged Sprint Cars and TQ Midgets from the All Star Circuit of Champions, the dirt racing series Stewart owns. Players will also be able to race 305 Wingless Sprint Cars.
The game’s career mode will allow players to work their way up through the ranks of each series, racing on 24 unique dirt tracks. Multiplayer allows 25-player online races.
Along with Stewart, you will be able to play as Aaron Reutzel, defending champion of the All Star Circuit of Champions.
“I’m really excited to partner with Monster Games on this opportunity,” Stewart said in a press release. “The team has done a great job of capturing the sport, and putting it in the hands of any fan who wants to pick up the game and have a lot of fun playing it. With the quick-hitting action of sprint car racing, the qualifying, the heat races, and all events leading to the A-main, it’s really the perfect experience for a video game and I’m excited to be a part of it.”