Sunday’s Busch Clash to feature 18-driver field at Daytona

By Jerry BonkowskiFeb 4, 2020, 1:12 PM EST
NASCAR has announced the 18 drivers who will compete in this Sunday’s Busch Clash at Daytona International Speedway (3 p.m. ET on FS1).

The non-points race will go 75 laps around the 2.5–mile superspeedway and be broken down into two segments. A competition caution on Lap 25 will separate the two segments.

The field for the 42nd edition of what many just call “The Clash” is made up of entrants who meet one of these five criteria:

  • 2019 Busch Pole Award winners
  • Former Clash winners who competed full-time in the previous season
  • Former Daytona 500 winners who competed full-time in the previous season
  • Former Daytona 500 pole winners who competed full-time the previous season
  • Drivers who qualified for the 2019 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs

Those drivers in Sunday’s race are: Aric Almirola, Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, Clint Bowyer, Kurt Busch, Kyle Busch, William Byron, Austin Dillon, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Jimmie Johnson, Erik Jones, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Ryan Newman and Martin Truex Jr.

Two other drivers – Daniel Suarez and Daniel Hemric – are also eligible due to having earned Cup poles last season, but will not compete.

Suarez signed with Gaunt Brothers Racing last week and the team announced it would not run The Clash, while Hemric is racing in the Xfinity Series this season.

Hamlin (2006, 2014 and 2016) and Harvick (2009, 2010 and 2013) are the winningest active drivers in Clash history with three wins apiece.

Johnson won last year’s exhibition race, which was shortened to 59 laps due to rain. Sunday will likely be the last Clash for Johnson, who is retiring at the end of the season.

Dale Earnhardt Sr. is the all-time leader with six Clash wins.

Of those in Sunday’s field, Johnson has the most starts in The Clash (17), followed by Kurt Busch (16), Harvick and Newman (15 starts apiece).

NASCAR, NBC Sports announce 2020 grassroots racing coverage

NASCAR
By NBC Sports StaffFeb 4, 2020, 1:46 PM EST
NASCAR, ARCA and NBC Sports announced Tuesday plans to air select grassroots racing series events on TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold and NBCSN in 2020.

Scheduled events include the ARCA Menards Series East and West (formerly the K&N Pro Series), the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour and the World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing, which begins Friday at Florida’s New Smyrna Speedway.

All eight races of the ARCA Menards Series East will air live on TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold, beginning with the season-opening Skips Western Outfitters 175 on Feb. 10 at New Smyrna Speedway. NBCSN will provide tape-delayed coverage of entire ARCA Menards Series East season, with the Skips Western Outfitters 175 airing Feb. 14 at 1 p.m. ET.

The ARCA Menards Series East season opener is part of the 54th annual World Series of Asphalt from New Smyrna Speedway, which features nine consecutive nights of racing from Feb. 7-15. TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold will provide live coverage of the entire World Series of Asphalt, which also includes NASCAR Weekly Racing Series highlighted by super late models, pro late model, and tour-type Modifieds.

TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold will also provide live coverage of the entire ARCA Menards Series West season, which kicks off Feb. 20 with the Star Nursery 150 at the Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. NBCSN will provide coverage on February 25 at 6 p.m. ET, along with coverage of the entire 10-race ARCA Menards Series West slate.

The full 17-race NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will also air live on TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold, with NBCSN providing coverage of 14 races. The Modified Tour season begins March 21 at Virginia’s South Boston Speedway, with NBCSN coverage airing Monday, March 30 at 6 p.m. ET.

The TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold NASCAR Roots package is available for $2.99/month or $19.99 annually. The TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold All-Access Pass, which includes NASCAR Roots plus IMSA and American Flat Track, is available for $4.99/month or $44.99/year. To subscribe go here.

TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold allows users to cast streamed content on a connected device via NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app, letting fans experience racing action on their preferred hardware, including big-screen environments. TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold is available on desktop web browsers and via the NBC Sports app on iOS and Android phones and tablets, Apple TV (Gen 4), Roku, Amazon Fire TV, AndroidTV, Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex and Chromecast devices connected via HDMI.

‘His heart was huge’: John Andretti remembered in North Carolina

By Nate RyanFeb 4, 2020, 8:00 AM EST
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — During a memorial service Monday night, John Andretti was remembered for being “all in” on all aspects of his life, whether racing (and winning) in several series or raising awareness for colon cancer screening.

“He wanted to win every race,” NASCAR on NBC analyst Jeff Burton said of Andretti during a eulogy for his close friend at Saint Mark Catholic Church north of Charlotte, North Carolina. “He was all in. He was a clean race car driver but aggressive. If you spun him out, you were going to get spun out the next week. That’s how it was with John, and by the way, that’s how it should be.”

Another speaker, Jamie McBride of sponsor Window World, recalled Andretti’s passion for charitable outreach as someone who “got it done … His heart was huge.”

Click here to read the full report on Motorsports Talk about the service for Andretti.

Andretti died last Thursday at 56 after a three-year battle with colon cancer. Another memorial service will be held Thursday in Indianapolis.

Clint Bowyer goes all out after Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl

By Daniel McFadinFeb 3, 2020, 12:05 PM EST
Depending on how many beers he had, Clint Bowyer will likely never forget the events of Feb. 2, 2020.

Bowyer, a native of Emporia, Kansas, attended Super Bowl 54 in Miami and watched the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers, 31-20.

It is the Chiefs’ second Super Bowl title. But for Bowyer, who is 40, it was the first time he’s seen his home team play in the NFL’s championship game. It had been 50 years (1970) since the team last represented the AFC in the game.

As the night progressed, Bowyer periodically updated social media on his whereabouts as he celebrated.

Happened folks!!!! #superbowl @chiefs

Bowyer even got a photo with the Chiefs’ head coach, Andy Reid.

Our coach is better! 💪 @chiefs #champs

Then there was this tweet. We’re not sure what Bowyer has never done.

 

When the sun rose Monday, Lorra Bowyer allowed us a glimpse at a very exhausted and likely dehydrated version of her husband.

At some point Bowyer got himself together enough to look through his phone at pictures that will likely never see the light of day, unfortunately for us.

Bowyer was able to gather his thoughts enough to trade a friendly barb with NHRA driver and 49ers fan Ron Capps, who had a bet with Bowyer to wear a Chiefs jersey at the Winternationals this weekend in Pomona, California.

Podcast: Denny Hamlin on a NASCAR drivers union that nearly happened

Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images
By Nate RyanFeb 3, 2020, 11:15 AM EST
CHARLOTTE – With several established drivers in contract years, 2020 could be one among the most momentous years for free agency in NASCAR history.

But imagine how different the landscape might be if Cup drivers had organized a few years ago.

During the most recent NASCAR on NBC Podcast, defending Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin recalled the formation of a union was imminent about five years ago.

“I had every driver’s signature on a document forming this whole thing except for one, and he was on his way,” Hamlin said. “Just for archive purposes, I still have all of these drivers’ signatures on this document that officially made us an association.”

Hamlin was the ringleader of organizing drivers during the 2014 season when NASCAR was debating new direction on its rules (high downforce vs. low downforce). He successfully had recruited virtually the entire series when NASCAR called a sitdown with him and Jeff Gordon.

“I remember (former NASCAR CEO) Brian France sitting us down and kind of giving us the whole long, ‘Be very careful of antitrust here. There’s contracts and you know, this could get very illegal and blah, blah blah,’” Hamlin said. “They did not want a drivers union for sure. And I still don’t think they want a drivers union.”

NASCAR is among the only major professional sports that doesn’t have collective bargaining with its athletes, and its longtime opposition to unions is well documented.

Tim Flock and Curtis Turner were banned for trying to unionize in 1961. When the Professional Drivers Association boycotted the Sept. 14, 1969 opening of Talladega Superspeedway, NASCAR brought in a field of replacement drivers, and the organization quickly dissolved.

Mindful of the history and the effort that would be required, Hamlin decided to back off on the project.

“I thought about it quite a bit, and I realized what I really needed to focus on was like on track,” Hamlin said. “This was going to take time to really do it right. I mean we’re going to have to hire staff. We were all going to have to split a lot of attorney’s fees for this whole thing.

“And I think it just lost some steam and, and NASCAR then came out with that driver council thing that went on for a few years.”

The Drivers Council, whose origins Hamlin discussed in a 2017 episode of the NASCAR on NBC Podcast, was formed midway through the 2015 season and lasted through 2018. A group of eight to 10 drivers met quarterly with NASCAR to discuss major competition initiatives. Since last year, Hamlin said feedback to the sanctioning body has returned to the informal format of when drivers regularly visited the series’ official hauler that serves as NASCAR’s at-track headquarters.

“You’re just texting saying, ‘Hey, you know, you really should think about changing this or that,’ but they also sit down with us at least twice a year to get our feedback,” Hamlin said. “They do it differently than they did 15 years ago and it’s all for the better.”

Hamlin said more could be done, though, noting the progress by the Race Team Alliance, a consortium of team owners who formed in 2014, in lobbying NASCAR.

“I still think personally that drivers should have an official voice,” he said. “Now we have a voice. Don’t get me wrong, I think NASCAR definitely listens to us, but you have the RTA and they have a seat at the table when it comes to rules. They have a vote. And I think that that matters. And I think that the drivers should have that as well.

“Now how you organize it? Who does it? I don’t know, but I definitely think it’s important, especially with there’ll be in the next few years, tracks will have their (sanction) agreements redone. The TV (rights fees) will have agreements redone. The drivers need to be protected.”

The decline in driver salaries has been a major topic of discussion in recent years as Cup teams have weathered a decline in corporate sponsorship that once could support a $10 million salary for a superstar driver.

In 2017, Dale Earnhardt Jr. said that the youth movement in Cup had led to drivers “being offered and accepting contracts that are a fifth to a 10th of what veterans are getting paid. A lot of these veteran drivers are getting paid multiple millions of dollars. A lot of these young guys coming in are getting a fraction of that.

Kyle Larson (who has been open on his status), Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney (who recently discussed his job status), Clint Bowyer, Erik Jones, Alex Bowman and Aric Almirola are among many drivers in contract years this season, and it’s unlikely any will see a bump in pay – though Hamlin said being highly skilled still helps your market value.

“I still think if you want to budget your race team and get a budget driver, you’re going to have budget results,” Hamlin said. “And one thing that Joe Gibbs Racing has done has always went out and hired the best drivers and they did whatever it takes to get the best drivers and they get the best results because of it.

“I think 2021 will be the most different the sport has looked as a whole in a long time, certainly. I think that there’s going to be some motivated drivers out there in contract years for sure. As a driver, you find a way. When all of a sudden that the team owner comes in there and they put your stats down for the last five years or 10 years, and they always give you the sample size that makes you look the worst, because they want to pay you the least that they can get away with, but if you’ve got a good (business) team around you like I’ve got, you find a way to make it positive.

“It’s just definitely one of those sports where the drivers, when they know that their performance is getting looked at, they find a way to step up.”

During the podcast, Hamlin also discussed:

–The input that drivers had in NASCAR’s new short track rules for this season;

–Becoming an iRacing team owner with Michael Jordan, who helped design their car’s scheme;

Being a #GirlDad and how he learned of Kobe Bryant’s death;

–How he outdueled Kyle Busch for the Daytona 500 victory last year;

–His outlook for the 2020 season.

To hear the podcast, click on the embed above or listen via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Play or wherever you get podcasts.