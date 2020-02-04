Ryan Truex added to Niece Motorsports driver lineup

NASCAR, ARCA and NBC Sports announced Tuesday plans to air select grassroots racing series events on TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold and NBCSN in 2020.

Scheduled events include the ARCA Menards Series East and West (formerly the K&N Pro Series), the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour and the World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing, which begins Friday at Florida’s New Smyrna Speedway.

All eight races of the ARCA Menards Series East will air live on TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold, beginning with the season-opening Skips Western Outfitters 175 on Feb. 10 at New Smyrna Speedway. NBCSN will provide tape-delayed coverage of entire ARCA Menards Series East season, with the Skips Western Outfitters 175 airing Feb. 14 at 1 p.m. ET.

The ARCA Menards Series East season opener is part of the 54th annual World Series of Asphalt from New Smyrna Speedway, which features nine consecutive nights of racing from Feb. 7-15. TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold will provide live coverage of the entire World Series of Asphalt, which also includes NASCAR Weekly Racing Series highlighted by super late models, pro late model, and tour-type Modifieds.

TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold will also provide live coverage of the entire ARCA Menards Series West season, which kicks off Feb. 20 with the Star Nursery 150 at the Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. NBCSN will provide coverage on February 25 at 6 p.m. ET, along with coverage of the entire 10-race ARCA Menards Series West slate.

The full 17-race NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will also air live on TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold, with NBCSN providing coverage of 14 races. The Modified Tour season begins March 21 at Virginia’s South Boston Speedway, with NBCSN coverage airing Monday, March 30 at 6 p.m. ET.

The TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold NASCAR Roots package is available for $2.99/month or $19.99 annually. The TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold All-Access Pass, which includes NASCAR Roots plus IMSA and American Flat Track, is available for $4.99/month or $44.99/year. To subscribe go here.

TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold allows users to cast streamed content on a connected device via NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app, letting fans experience racing action on their preferred hardware, including big-screen environments. TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold is available on desktop web browsers and via the NBC Sports app on iOS and Android phones and tablets, Apple TV (Gen 4), Roku, Amazon Fire TV, AndroidTV, Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex and Chromecast devices connected via HDMI.