Ryan Truex
Niece Motorsports

Ryan Truex added to Niece Motorsports driver lineup

By Daniel McFadinFeb 4, 2020, 4:32 PM EST
Ryan Truex is set to makes six starts in the Gander RV & Outdoors Trucks Series in 2020 with Niece Motorsports, the team announced Tuesday.

Truex, the younger brother of Martin Truex Jr., will drive the No. 40 truck in races at Texas Motor Speedway (March 27), Kentucky Speedway (July 9), Michigan International Speedway (Aug. 8), Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Sept. 25), Martinsville Speedway (Oct. 30) and Phoenix Raceway (Nov. 6).

Truex will be sponsored by Marquis Spas, which was one of his backers in 2019 when he ran a part-time schedule in the Xfinity Series with JR Motorsports.

Truex has 42 Truck Series starts since 2012. He competed full-time in 2017 with Hattori Racing Enterprises and earned eight top fives, 13 top 10s and two poles.

Truex joins a Niece driver lineup that includes Ty Majeski (full-time), Natalie Decker and Carson Hocevar.

NASCAR, NBC Sports announce 2020 grassroots racing coverage

NASCAR
Getty Images
By NBC Sports StaffFeb 4, 2020, 1:46 PM EST
NASCAR, ARCA and NBC Sports announced Tuesday plans to air select grassroots racing series events on TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold and NBCSN in 2020.

Scheduled events include the ARCA Menards Series East and West (formerly the K&N Pro Series), the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour and the World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing, which begins Friday at Florida’s New Smyrna Speedway.

All eight races of the ARCA Menards Series East will air live on TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold, beginning with the season-opening Skips Western Outfitters 175 on Feb. 10 at New Smyrna Speedway. NBCSN will provide tape-delayed coverage of entire ARCA Menards Series East season, with the Skips Western Outfitters 175 airing Feb. 14 at 1 p.m. ET.

The ARCA Menards Series East season opener is part of the 54th annual World Series of Asphalt from New Smyrna Speedway, which features nine consecutive nights of racing from Feb. 7-15. TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold will provide live coverage of the entire World Series of Asphalt, which also includes NASCAR Weekly Racing Series highlighted by super late models, pro late model, and tour-type Modifieds.

TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold will also provide live coverage of the entire ARCA Menards Series West season, which kicks off Feb. 20 with the Star Nursery 150 at the Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. NBCSN will provide coverage on February 25 at 6 p.m. ET, along with coverage of the entire 10-race ARCA Menards Series West slate.

The full 17-race NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will also air live on TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold, with NBCSN providing coverage of 14 races. The Modified Tour season begins March 21 at Virginia’s South Boston Speedway, with NBCSN coverage airing Monday, March 30 at 6 p.m. ET.

The TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold NASCAR Roots package is available for $2.99/month or $19.99 annually. The TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold All-Access Pass, which includes NASCAR Roots plus IMSA and American Flat Track, is available for $4.99/month or $44.99/year. To subscribe go here.

TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold allows users to cast streamed content on a connected device via NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app, letting fans experience racing action on their preferred hardware, including big-screen environments. TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold is available on desktop web browsers and via the NBC Sports app on iOS and Android phones and tablets, Apple TV (Gen 4), Roku, Amazon Fire TV, AndroidTV, Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex and Chromecast devices connected via HDMI.

Sunday’s Busch Clash to feature 18-driver field at Daytona

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiFeb 4, 2020, 1:12 PM EST
NASCAR has announced the 18 drivers who will compete in this Sunday’s Busch Clash at Daytona International Speedway (3 p.m. ET on FS1).

The non-points race will go 75 laps around the 2.5–mile superspeedway and be broken down into two segments. A competition caution on Lap 25 will separate the two segments.

The field for the 42nd edition of what many just call “The Clash” is made up of entrants who meet one of these five criteria:

  • 2019 Busch Pole Award winners
  • Former Clash winners who competed full-time in the previous season
  • Former Daytona 500 winners who competed full-time in the previous season
  • Former Daytona 500 pole winners who competed full-time the previous season
  • Drivers who qualified for the 2019 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs

Those drivers in Sunday’s race are: Aric Almirola, Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, Clint Bowyer, Kurt Busch, Kyle Busch, William Byron, Austin Dillon, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Jimmie Johnson, Erik Jones, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Ryan Newman and Martin Truex Jr.

Two other drivers – Daniel Suarez and Daniel Hemric – are also eligible due to having earned Cup poles last season, but will not compete.

Suarez signed with Gaunt Brothers Racing last week and the team announced it would not run The Clash, while Hemric is racing in the Xfinity Series this season.

Hamlin (2006, 2014 and 2016) and Harvick (2009, 2010 and 2013) are the winningest active drivers in Clash history with three wins apiece.

Johnson won last year’s exhibition race, which was shortened to 59 laps due to rain. Sunday will likely be the last Clash for Johnson, who is retiring at the end of the season.

Dale Earnhardt Sr. is the all-time leader with six Clash wins.

Of those in Sunday’s field, Johnson has the most starts in The Clash (17), followed by Kurt Busch (16), Harvick and Newman (15 starts apiece).

‘His heart was huge’: John Andretti remembered in North Carolina

Christian Petersen/Getty Images for NASCAR
By Nate RyanFeb 4, 2020, 8:00 AM EST
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — During a memorial service Monday night, John Andretti was remembered for being “all in” on all aspects of his life, whether racing (and winning) in several series or raising awareness for colon cancer screening.

“He wanted to win every race,” NASCAR on NBC analyst Jeff Burton said of Andretti during a eulogy for his close friend at Saint Mark Catholic Church north of Charlotte, North Carolina. “He was all in. He was a clean race car driver but aggressive. If you spun him out, you were going to get spun out the next week. That’s how it was with John, and by the way, that’s how it should be.”

Another speaker, Jamie McBride of sponsor Window World, recalled Andretti’s passion for charitable outreach as someone who “got it done … His heart was huge.”

Click here to read the full report on Motorsports Talk about the service for Andretti.

Andretti died last Thursday at 56 after a three-year battle with colon cancer. Another memorial service will be held Thursday in Indianapolis.

Clint Bowyer goes all out after Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl

Clint Bowyer Instagram
By Daniel McFadinFeb 3, 2020, 12:05 PM EST
Depending on how many beers he had, Clint Bowyer will likely never forget the events of Feb. 2, 2020.

Bowyer, a native of Emporia, Kansas, attended Super Bowl 54 in Miami and watched the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers, 31-20.

It is the Chiefs’ second Super Bowl title. But for Bowyer, who is 40, it was the first time he’s seen his home team play in the NFL’s championship game. It had been 50 years (1970) since the team last represented the AFC in the game.

As the night progressed, Bowyer periodically updated social media on his whereabouts as he celebrated.

Happened folks!!!! #superbowl @chiefs

Bowyer even got a photo with the Chiefs’ head coach, Andy Reid.

Our coach is better! 💪 @chiefs #champs

Then there was this tweet. We’re not sure what Bowyer has never done.

 

When the sun rose Monday, Lorra Bowyer allowed us a glimpse at a very exhausted and likely dehydrated version of her husband.

At some point Bowyer got himself together enough to look through his phone at pictures that will likely never see the light of day, unfortunately for us.

Bowyer was able to gather his thoughts enough to trade a friendly barb with NHRA driver and 49ers fan Ron Capps, who had a bet with Bowyer to wear a Chiefs jersey at the Winternationals this weekend in Pomona, California.